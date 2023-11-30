Piaggio Group: President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel visits Moto Guzzi

Mandello del Lario, 29 November 2023 – During his official visit to Italy, this afternoon the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, met the Executive Chair of the Piaggio Group, Matteo Colaninno, and the CEO of the Piaggio Group, Michele Colaninno, at the Moto Guzzi manufacturing site in Mandello del Lario (Lecco).

During his visit, President Pavel wanted to try out the new Moto Guzzi Stelvio bike and said: “The impression is great because this bike resembles so much what we now expect from these categories of bikes. It is easy to ride, its powerful engine is very smooth, so I think it will be an excellent bike for riding long distances, especially in these mountains.”

“We are honoured that the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, has visited the Moto Guzzi production plant and museum,” said Piaggio Group Chair Matteo Colaninno. “For more than 100 years, Moto Guzzi has interpreted the style of Made in Italy through innovation and a strong technological focus; this is reflected not only in our motorcycles, but also at the manufacturing facility, which is at the centre of a futuristic redevelopment project.”

The Moto Guzzi production plant and museum are the subject of an important restoration and redevelopment project designed by international archistar Greg Lynn, to transform the entire industrial site into a centre for the community, founded on culture, design and mechanics, with a clear green orientation and efficient use of resources.

Other dignitaries on the visit included the First Lady, Eva Pavlová, the Secretary of State of the Czech Republic, Radek Rubeš, the Czech Republic’s Ambassador in Rome, Jan Kohout, the Prefect of Lecco, Sergio Pomponio, the Mayor of Mandello del Lario, Riccardo Fasoli, the Chief of the Lecco Police, Anna Leuci, and the President of the Province of Lecco, Alessandra Hofmann.