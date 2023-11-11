MotoGP 2023 – Sepang International Circuit Malaysia – Qualification and Sprint

A sweaty and intense eighteenth Sprint of the 2023 MotoGP season saw Brad Binder slide his KTM RC16 to 5th position after the South African had qualified 7th in Malaysia. Teammate Jack Miller was also lively around the wide and fast Sepang International Circuit and in a stuffy climate as the Australian ranked 6th; both less than 1.5 seconds from the podium. Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jose Rueda placed his KTM RC4 in 6th on the Moto3™ grid as Moto2™ teammate Pedro Acosta will also start from 6th position and needs a top four finish on Sunday to be proclaimed 2023 world champion in the class.

Brad Binder again shows KTM impressive MotoGP development in 2023 by running to the 7th fastest lap-time in qualification and then just tenths of a second from the rostrum in the Sprint. The team’s previous best classification at Sepang was an 8th place

Jack Miller nears the end of his first term in the MotoGP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing squad and scores 6th in the Sprint after launching from 10th and the fourth row of the grid

All eyes on Red Bull KTM Ajo’s 19-year-old Pedro Acosta who will embark on the eighteenth Moto2 GP of the year from the second row and with the world title in sight

Back to the start for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. The final triple header of a frenetic 2023 brought the championship firstly to the Sepang International Circuit and where the paddock began the campaign with the first pre-season test nine months earlier. Trips to the renovated Lusail International Circuit in Qatar and the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia are still to come but MotoGP again had to deal with high temperatures and the humid tropical climate of Sepang, a short distance from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The track is not only very familiar to the riders and teams for the traditional shakedown test (although the grip levels and amount of rubber deposit on the asphalt mean significantly different conditions) but also for Sepang’s regularity on the world championship calendar, having first hosted a GP back in 1999. Wide, technical and distinctive for two long straights; Sepang is a decent test of man and machine acumen.

Podium potential for Red Bull KTM in the previous three overseas rounds meant that Brad Binder and Jack Miller came to Malaysia confident of their chances and refreshed after the much-needed weekend respite. On Friday both riders eased directly into Q2 with lap-times that placed them into the top four through P1 where the top sixteen were split by just one second. On Saturday the Malaysian skies remained dry and bright for qualification and Q2 was tricky to negotiate with at least three crashes bringing out the yellow flags in the final minutes. Binder ended the chrono in 7th, half a second from Pole, and Miller had 10th position.

The Sprint lasted for 10 laps and it was Miller who caught the eye into Turn 1 as he made a fantastic start from 10th to nudge into the top five. He had Binder for company and the pair circulated together on the edge of a very close podium fight. Around the last circulation of Sepang, Binder pushed the RC16 to the limit and briefly seized 4th into the final corner but was nudged back at the finish and took 5th. Miller was not distant at all and ran to 6th.

MotoGP gets underway at 08.00 CEST on Sunday.

Brad Binder, 7th in qualification, 5th in the Sprint: “Today was a bit more tricky than I expected. Qualifying was quite difficult as I had a lot of chatter and I was trying to manage it. 7th place was quite good but in the race I just didn’t have any rear grip. I think I was unlucky, and at least it’s better to have that situation today in the Sprint, rather than the Grand Prix tomorrow. I hope we can sort things out, get a bit better and fight for the podium at least.”

Jack Miller, 10th in qualification, 6th in the Sprint: “Somewhat satisfied but we still want better. Difficult qualifying and couldn’t quite get it going with the first tire but I made up for it with that start in the Sprint and was battling with the boys. I could make my own rhythm and it will be interesting to see what we can do in the full distance and with managing the tire. The KTM does a good job with the consumption so I hope we can be there fighting tomorrow.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “Another solid day even if we were expecting a bit more from the race. There were six riders in three seconds, so we were ‘there’. We missed the chance to fight for the lead because of the traffic through the first two corners. The pace was there though so happy in general and we have one more chance for better tomorrow.”

Results Qualifying MotoGP Grand Prix of Malaysia

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati 1:57.491

2. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati +0.058

3. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Ducati +0.099

7. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.559

10. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.977

Results MotoGP Sprint Grand Prix of Malaysia

1. Alex Marquez (ESP) Ducati 19:58.713

2. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati +1.589

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +3.034

5. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +3.310

6. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +4.318





KTM GP Academy

The Moto3 category benefitted from the same positive early Saturday weather at Malaysia. The dash through Q2 was typically tight with slipstreaming at a premium and the decisive three final corners -with hard braking and acceleration demands – making the difference in the tenths of a second on the qualification lap-times. As the chrono wound down Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Deniz Öncü was close to grabbing a front row slot but classified 9th for the third row of the grid; three spots behind his teammate. Jose Rueda had to emerge from Q1 but the Spanish rookie then snared P6 with his second attempt in Q2. An early Q2 crash disrupted Red Bull KTM Tech3 Daniel Holgado’s speed and he ended the day with 15th; one position in front of a fast turn from Filippo Farioli who was 16th and will line-up alongside his teammate for the 15 laps on Sunday.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Pedro Acosta carried more spotlight than usual throughout the first two days of the Malaysian Grand Prix. With the Moto2 world championship partially in his grasp, the Spaniard set about finding his setup and race pace on Friday with the 4th fastest lap-time. Acosta needs at least 4th place on Sunday to put 2023 in his pocket. He made a first proactive step by ending the Q2 run with 6th position, which means a decent second row of the grid for the 17 laps to come. Teammate Albert Arenas was eight tenths of a second from repeating his front row qualification from Thailand and his 16th place means the sixth line.

Results Qualifying Moto3 Grand Prix of Malaysia

1. Jaume Masia (ESP), Honda 2:10.846

2. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna +0.906

3. Matteo Bertelle (ITA) Honda +0.932

6. Jose Rueda (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +1.267

9. Deniz Öncü (TUR), Red Bull KTM Ajo +1.394

15. Daniel Holgado (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +2.331

16. Filippo Farioli (ITA) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +2.349

Results Qualifying Moto2 Grand Prix of Malaysia

1. Fermin Aldeguer (ESP) 2:05.288

2. Celestino Vietti (ITA) +0.502

3. Manuel Gonzalez (ESP) +0.527

6. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.606

16. Albert Arenas (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +1.363