MotoGP Misano Team Suzuki Ecstar Swing Arm Improvements

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 15.

Alex Rins: 5th – 1’32.114 (+ 0.582)

Joan Mir: 6th – 1’32.162 (+ 0.630)

Just two days after the San Marino Grand Prix, the MotoGP riders took to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for a one day test before this weekend’s Emilia Romagna GP.

The Team Suzuki Ecstar pairing made good use of this official test, both testing a new swing arm as well as general setup and electronics settings they also put in preparation for the forthcoming race weekend.

Alex Rins closed the day in fifth place with a best time of 1’32.114. He reported positive feelings with the bike and no pain in his arm after making some adjustments to the ergonomics of the bike to compensate for his recovering injury. After trying the new swing arm he switched his focus to several small areas of the electronics, making it a productive day. Rins took fourth in the morning session and fifth on combined times and clocked a total of 76 laps.

Mir felt good with his GSX-RR and he put in a best lap of 1’32.162. He worked across several different areas, including the new swing arm and general set-up. He ran in second place at the end of the morning session and has kept the confidence and feeling of last Sunday’s podium at the circuit. He completed 75 laps.

Davide Brivio:

“It’s been a positive day and a good test where we went through several different things. We tested a new swing arm which Joan had already tried last weekend, but today we had the chance to look at it in more depth. Alex tried it for the first time today. At the moment we’re not fully convinced that it’s an improvement, so we’re not planning to introduce it at the moment. Then we worked on electronics and settings, trying different ways to set up the bike, despite the fact that both riders are happy with the performance of the GSX-RR right now. We also tried tyre options. Overall, we’re feeling prepared for the race this weekend.”

Alex Rins:

“The problem I had in my arm on Sunday during the race was really quite bad, so yesterday I worked with my physiotherapist and today I tried some small adjustments with the bike in terms of riding position to try and prevent pain this weekend. It looks like it has helped a bit, so let’s see. Today has been very positive and I feel good, we worked well on the electronics and settings. Everyone was fast today but I had strong lap times, so I hope to bring that forward into this weekend.”

Joan Mir:

“It’s been a good test today, we worked on many areas of the bike, but nothing really big, and we also had some new things to try, such as the swing arm. We managed to improve my feeling with the bike a bit after working on settings. I didn’t push for a fast lap today, I was just concentrating on testing. I’m happy with the work done; now let’s see if what we found today will make the difference when it comes to the next race this Sunday.”

MISANO TEST RESULTS:

1. M.VIÑALES – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 1’32.319 – 1’31.532

2. T.NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – 1’32.298 – 1’31.803 – +0.271

3. J.ZARCO – Esponsorama Racing – 1’32.445 – 1’31.899 – +0.367

4. P.ESPARGARO – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 1’32.054 – 1’32.255 – +0.522

5. A.RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 1’32.233 – 1’32.114 – +0.582

6. J.MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 1’32.182 – 1’32.162 – +0.630

7. F.BAGNAIA – Pramac Racing – 1’32.207 – +0.675

8. A.DOVIZIOSO – Ducati Team – 1’32.290 – +0.758

9. F.QUARTARARO – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 1’32.353 – 1’32.336 – +0.804

10. B.BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 1’32.857 – 1’32.453 – +0.921

11. A.MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team – 1’32.516 – 1’32.480 – +0.948

12. J.MILLER – Pramac Racing – 1’32.626 – 1’32.510 – +0.978

13. M.OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – 1’32.529 – 1’32.565 – +0.997

14. A.ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 1’32.535 – 1’32.650 – +1.003

15. B.SMITH – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 1’33.428 – 1’32.590 – +1.058

16. D.PETRUCCI – Ducati Team – 1’32.821 – 1’32.679 – +1.147

17. V.ROSSI – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 1’32.946 – 1’32.946 – +1.414

18. T.RABAT – Esponsorama Racing – 1’33.460 – 1’33.306 – +1.774

Not classified:

6 S.BRADL – Repsol Honda Team

21 F.MORBIDELLI – Petronas Yamaha SRT