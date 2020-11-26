MotoGP Awards Ceremony Winners

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 25.

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s new FIM MotoGP™ World Champion Joan Mir, team-mate Alex Rins and Team Manager Davide Brivio joined the celebrations following Sunday’s season finale at Estoril in Portugal.

Newly-crowned champion Mir, and Rins – who finished the 2020 series in third position – also helped win the coveted Teams Championship aboard their GSX-RR machinery; an award that Brivio accepted on behalf of the team members who work relentlessly behind the scenes at the circuit week-in, week-out; and at Suzuki’s headquarters in Japan.

This season was the best ever for 20 years for Suzuki, in its 100th Anniversary year and celebrating 60 years of racing.

Joan Mir:

“I’m very happy to receive this award and to see my name on the trophy, along with Suzuki. Being among all these champions makes me feel very proud for what we achieved, both personally and as a Team. After 20 years since the last title, and in the year of the 100th Anniversary of Suzuki, makes me really feel that we made history for the brand and the company. A thought needs to go also to all the people who suffered in this extraordinary tough year of pandemic.”

Alex Rins:

“In my dreams I would have been the one who raised the world champion trophy, but in any case I’m very happy for the Team and Suzuki Company for the results of this year. My start of the season was very tough and the early races have had a strong impact on the points, but finally with consistency and hard work we could get the third place in the standings, completing a fantastic double podium for Suzuki with Joan. It’s a very nice feeling and hopefully it will be even better next year.”

Davide Brivio:

“This award for the teams doesn’t have a long history in the Championship but nevertheless it is a good feeling to have achieved it, especially because it means that we have both Joan and Alex in the top three of the Championship. It is a sweet reward for all the people working for the MotoGP project, either in Japan, in the Team and also at home. It’s the award for the whole group so I hope that everybody can feel proud for it and enjoy the feeing together with Joan’s gold medal and Alex’s bronze.”