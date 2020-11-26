Cutting Edge Style BMW Motorrad Rider Equipment – 2021 Collection

BMW Motorrad Rider Equipment 2021. Contents

New products at a ……………………………… 4

BMW Motorrad Rider Equipment – 2021 Collection.

……………………………………………… 6

GS Carbon Evo helmet. GS Pure helmet.

Enduro GS Pro and 101 glasses.

Suits…………………………………………………… 10

PaceDry Adventure suit. PaceDry Tour Adventure suit. PaceGuard Adventure suit.

PaceGuard Tour suit. Rallye Pro suit.

AirFlow suit.

4. Jackets………………………………………………… 17

Dry jacket. SummerXcursion jacket City jacket.

Transformer jacket.

5. Boots…………………………………………………. 20

GS Competition boots. VentureGrip GTX boots. KnitLite sneakers.

CruiseComfort GTX Plus boots.

6. Gloves……………………………………………….. 24

GTX PaceDry glove. PaceGuard GTX 2in1 glove.

7. Functional clothing……………………………………. 27

Functionl underwear. Styles Summer.

Function T-Shirt.

Function long sleeve shirt. Function Pant.

Styles Winter Thermo.

Function Shirt Thermo long sleeve shirt. Function Pant Thermo.

Function Pant.

Hat Ride helmet cap.

8. BMW Motorrad Style Collection………………………. 30

Bowler GunMetal helmet. Grand Racer helmet.

RoadCrafted suit. Machinist jacket. PureRider trousers. SummerRide overshirt.

1. New products at a glance.

BMW Motorrad Rider Equipment – 2021 Collection.

BMW Motorrad Rider Equipment offers the very highest-quality workmanship for the 2021 motorcycle season in cutting-edge style.

With the GS Carbon Evo, BMW Motorrad presents a premium helmet equipped with the latest safety features. The MIPS system (MIPS is an abbreviation for Multi-directional Impact Protection System) reduces the risk for rotational forces being transferred to the head in certain impact situations and makes the GS Carbon Evo a safer companion.

The range of suits has also been extended for the 2021 season: The PaceDry Adventure suit is a wind and waterproof enduro suit and features a highly breathable Z-Line construction with BMW Climate Membrane. The Rallye Pro suit features a new venting system and ensures optimum ventilation. The AirFlow Premium Suit, popular since 2017, will also receive an update in 2021. The airy suit is made of highly abrasion-resistant Schoeller-Dynatec and is equipped with

NP2-protectors .

The SummerXcursion blouson jacket is a new addition to the summer range. This is a stylish and airy motorcycle jacket for both men and women. The new City Summer Jacket is a hoody style motorcycle jacket.

The new BMW Motorrad KnitLite Sneaker matches this jacket perfectly. It is currently the only sneaker in 3D-Knit technology with protection level 1 certification and is characterised by a high degree of stability.

The highly functional, antibacterial functional underwear make motorcycling a warm and comfortable affair in 2021. The summer collections are made of very thin and light material, while those for the cold season are made of warm, fluffy winter thermo material.

For all motorcyclists who value style, the new models round off the range of the Heritage collection. For example the retro design of the Bowler Gunmetal helmet will appeal to the fashion-conscious biker. A further highlight is the Machinist waxed cotton jacket in black, suitable for everyday use. The casual jacket features barely noticeable NP-Flex protectors on shoulders and elbows and is also water-repellent.

You will find full details of the new products on the pages that follow. Have fun exploring and browsing!

GS Carbon Evo helmet.

With the GS Carbon Evo, BMW Motorrad presents a premium helmet designed for perfect on and off-road use offering the latest safety features and based on the proven and popular BMW GS Carbon helmet.

The MIPS system (MIPS is an abbreviation for Multi-directional Impact Protection System) used here for the first time makes the enduro helmet unique. The MIPS Brain Protection System (BPS) can reduce dangerous forces that may be transmitted to the brain in certain impact situations. The MIPS BPS allows the head to slide within the helmet in a certain manner, which reduces the rotational motion that may otherwise be transmitted to the brain. This reduces the risk of exposing the brain tissue to stress.

Following countless tests and additional verification by external bodies it has been shown that MIPS BPS reduces the risk for rotational forces being transferred to the head in certain impact situations and makes the

GS Carbon Evo a safer companion.

In combination with the new Rescue Pull System, the GS Carbon Evo helmet offers maximum safety. In the event of an accident, the rescue personnel can remove the cheek pads from the outside in just one motion and thus remove the helmet quickly and easily.

The interior has been partially designed without seams thanks to a seamless technology, which ensures greater wearing comfort and reduces pressure points at the same time. In addition, the BMW GS Carbon Evo helmet is characterised by its hygienic and odour-neutralising interior materials (sanitized ® ).

The sporty design of the touring helmet is especially impressive. While maintaining the same good aerodynamics, the helmet shield has been redesigned and extended by 12 mm – resulting in even greater wearing comfort combined with improved sun protection. The helmet shield attachment has been updated with the lateral bayonet levers and is easier and faster to operate. In addition, a new goggle strap holder prevents the rider from losing the goggles during off-road excursions. It can be attached quickly and easily and can be used with the matching GS Pro or GS Pro 101 enduro goggles. An action cam holder kit is also available as an accessory for action movie stars. Various visor variants such as gold mirrored with pinlock inner lens, classically tinted, blue mirrored and many more are available. A visor protection cover is also available.

Established premium features of the predecessor GS Carbon model are naturally retained in the GS Carbon Evo. This includes the full carbon helmet shell made of 100% carbon fibre reinforced plastic, the highly efficient upper head, chin and visor ventilation or the pinlock inner lens. The chin flap and dust filter can be removed to ensure a high level of air supply when riding off-road and on hot days. All comfort GS Carbon Evo comfort pads can be easily removed and washed at 30 degrees for delicate fabrics. The enduro helmet is also compatible with the BMW communication system and the Bike-to-Bike communication module.

The GS Carbon EVO helmet is available in the colours Light white, Dark grey matt, Night black, Grafik Xtreme, Grafik Grid and Grafik Xcite.

The available sizes are 52/53-62/63 (XS-XXL)

GS Pure Helmet.

The touring-suitable GS Pure enduro helmet with sun visor is a new addition to the range for on and off- road use in the 2021 season. The sun visor mechanism, developed for the first time using the push-pull principle, ensures safe and easy handling and helps the rider adjust the sun visor to the current light conditions instantly.

P90401572

The helmet can also be individually converted without any tools and thus can be turned into a motocross (MX), naked or enduro touring helmet with visor within seconds. The glass fibre helmet shell (prepreg) with zonal carbon fibre reinforcements is characterised by its modern and wind tunnel- optimised design and is available in two sizes. The small helmet shell size is available up to size 58 and weighs 1,440 g (enduro) or 1,300 g (motocross). The large helmet shell is available from size 59 and weighs 1,520 g (enduro) or 1,380 g (motocross).

The enduro helmet also features a pinlock 70 inner windscreen and an action cam holder kit, which will impress sporty riders. The GS Pure helmet is ready for fitting the BMW fit-for-all communication system. The visor is also available in different options: tinted dark, 50% tinted, blue mirrored, silver mirrored or iridium mirrored.

The GS Pure is available in the colours Light white, Dark grey matt, Neon orange matt, Night black, Dekor Desert, Dekor Glacier, Dekor Peak and in the sizes 53/54-63 (XS-XXL).

Enduro Goggles GS Pro and 101.

The GS Pro and GS Pro 101 Enduro Goggles are the perfect addition to BMW enduro motorcycle helmets for both off-road and motocross tours.

Both models are sold with a new type of double glass pane with 100% UV protection (filter category 0) and integrated additional

P90409271

ventilation in the pane. This double glass pane has a significantly better protective function than single glass and also guarantees significantly better anti-fogging properties in cold temperatures. The GS Pro and GS Pro 101 feature an anti-scratch and anti-fog coating for optimum visibility. A foam- backed ventilation opening directly in the glass makes the enduro goggles unique.

The antimicrobial, hygienic foam padding of the enduro goggles makes them fit the contours of your face perfectly, prevents dust from penetrating and makes wearing them a real pleasure. The goggle band is width adjustable and also coated with silicone on the back – this prevents the goggles from slipping, which can be both annoying and dangerous.

A further advantage for those who wear glasses: The GS Pro and 101 Enduro Goggles are equipped with an Over-the-Glasses frame (OTG), so that optical correction glasses can be worn underneath easily.

The Onesize Enduro Goggles are available in the colour options GS Pro and

GS Pro 101.

PaceDry Adventure suit.

The PaceDry Adventure suit features a functional and robust off-road look and is suitable for use in spring, summer and autumn. The wind and waterproof enduro suit for entry- level riders features a highly

breathable Z-Line construction with BMW Climate Membrane. The zippers on the chest and back are waterproof-bonded but at the same time open the membrane for optimal ventilation of the upper body. A further 3 D spacer fabric ensures pleasant air circulation on the rider’s back.

The upper material consists of CORDURA 500 D/Polyamide to provide more strength and

P90409281

protection. The mesh lining is made of 100% high quality polyester. The suit also excels with its high standard of safety features owed to reinforcements in possible fall zone areas with screened PU coating and removable NP3 protectors on the shoulders and elbows. The high level of safety is rounded off with a long NP Pro back protector to provide optimum protection on the road. Reflective prints on the sleeves and collar allows for safe riding in the dark.

Stretch inserts on the sleeves of the enduro suit have been added to increase freedom of movement. Velcro-strap width adjustment on the sleeves, waist and waistband ensure additional comfort.

Two exterior waterproof flap pockets and one pocket each on the chest, sleeve and back round off the hallmark sporty design of the suit. In addition the suit features the coloured emblems on the left upper arm, the left chest pocket and the thigh.

The PaceDry Adventure suit is available in the colour black-blue/cream- white and can be washed in the washing machine at 30 degrees for delicate fabrics.

For men the regular-fit suit is available in the sizes 46-60, for women in 34-48.

P90402912

PaceDry Tour suit.

The new PaceDry Tour entry level touring suit is suitable for spring, summer and autumn thanks to its good ventilation and water resistance. The anthracite-coloured touring suit is light, comfortable to wear, dirt-repellent and features the full range of protectors.

In addition to the removable NP3 protectors on the shoulders and elbows and the long NP-Pro back protector, the reinforcement of the areas most at risk when falling through rastered PU coating with ceramic particles ensures excellent safety.

The Z-Liner construction with BMW Climate Membrane makes the PaceDry Tour suit unbeatable in terms of wind and water resistance and breathability: The unique zips for ventilation on the chest and back also open the membrane for effective ventilation directly onto the upper body. 3- D spacer fabrics on the back ensure optimum ventitlation.

CORDURA 500D/polyamide and elastic inserts on the sides and inner arm provide both greater strength and comfort. The mesh lining is made of 100% polyester.

The width of the PaceDry Tour suit can be adjusted using the velcro straps on the sleeves, waist and waistband. Two patch waterproof flap pockets,

one pocket each on the chest and sleeve and two pockets on the back offer plenty of storage space for small items when on the road. Good rider visibility in traffic is ensured by the coloured brand symbol on the left upper arm, the BMW Motorrad word mark on the left breast pocket and the left thigh, together with reflective prints on the sleeves and collar.

The PaceGuard Tour suit is available in the sizes 46-60 for women and 34- 48 for men, both in Regular Fit. Can be cleaned at 30 °C using the gentle wash cycle.

PaceGuard Adventure suit.

The discreet PaceGuard Adventure enduro suit is characterised by its waterproof and dirt-repellent 3- layer upper material and generous ventilation possibilities thanks to the AirVent system and various ventilation zips. This makes the robust all- in-one suit perfect for spring, summer and autumn.

A practical velcro fastener is not only attached to the collar: Velcro on the sleeves, the leg cuffs (here additional snap fasteners are also featured) and at the waist make adjusting the size and fit an easy affair. In addition, storm cuffs on the sleeve hems and width adjustment on the waistband round off the high level of wearing comfort. With the extra- large hanger loop, the suit can be quickly stowed away at home. The similarity to a winter sports

jacket is due to the additional wind and snow protection.

P90402911

Optimum protection is provided by NP-L joint protectors, an NP Pro back protector and the possibility of attaching a chest protector that can be adjusted in three positions. The jacket and trousers can be joined together with either an allround or a short (40 cm) zip. The feel-good factor of the PaceGuard Adventure suit is enhanced by ventilation zips on the chest and

thighs, ventilation zips on the back and sleeves as well as the

AirVent system on the front zip.

The jacket has two patch waterproof pockets on the front, one breast pocket (men only) and one large pocket on the back. It features an embossed monochrome grey brand logo on the left upper arm and a word mark on the left chest pocket. The trousers have two waterproof pockets and two patch pockets on the thigh. The thigh bears the BMW Motorrad word mark.

The upper material consists of a slightly elastic 3-layer material with a breathable and waterproof membrane consisting of 84% polyamide, 13% polyurethane and 3% spandex. The mesh lining is made of 100% polyester. The suit can be washed at 30 degrees in the gentle wash cycle.

The PaceGuard Adventure suit in black is available in the sizes 34-48 for women and 46-66 for men, both in Regular Fit.

PaceGuard Tour suit.

The robust PaceGuard Tour touring suit is characterised by its waterproof and dirt-repellent 3-layer upper material and generous ventilation options. This makes the simple, functional all-in-one look perfect for spring, summer and autumn.

The practical velcro fastening on the collar is symmetrically adjustable. Velcro on the sleeves, leg cuffs and waist ensure easy size adjustment. In addition, storm cuffs on the sleeve hems, width adjustment on the waistband and a drawstring waist hem round off the high level of wearing comfort. With the extra-large hanger loop, the suit can be quickly stowed away at home.

Optimum protection is provided by NP-L joint protectors, an NP Pro back protector and the possibility of attaching a chest protector that can be adjusted in three positions. The jacket and trousers can be joined together

with either a long or a short (40 cm) zip. The ventilation zips on the chest and thighs provide another feel-good factor. Thanks to the ventilation zips on the back and sleeves as well as the AirVent system on the front zip, even long trips are no longer a problem.

The jacket has two waterproof pockets on the front, one breast pocket and one large pocket on the back. It features an embossed monochrome black brand logo on the left upper arm and a word mark on the left forearm. The trousers have two waterproof pockets and two patch pockets on the thigh. The left thigh bears the BMW Motorrad word mark.

The upper material consists of a slightly elastic 3- layer material with a breathable and waterproof membrane consisting of 84% polyamide, 13%

polyurethane and 3% spandex. The mesh lining is made of 100% polyester. The suit can be washed at 30 degrees in the gentle wash cycle.

The PaceGuard Tour suit in black is available in the sizes 34-48 for women and 46-66 for men, both in Regular Fit.

Rallye Pro suit.

The Rallye Pro suit with its new design and many innovative features ensures great and safe riding fun in the summer and autumn.

The combination touring suit features an extremely innovative and new shoulder ventilation system. The so-called venting system directs the incoming air directly to the rider’s back and ensures optimum ventilation of

the upper body. The Rallye Pro suit also features extensive venting on the chest, sleeves and thigh pocket, providing maximum comfort on the road.

All-round protection is ensured by new back and joint protectors (NP Flex Pro), which are even more flexible than their predecessors.

The Rallye Pro suit also features a new type of adjustment system that guarantees an optimal and ergonomic fit of the elbow and knee protectors and the waistband.

The Rallye Pro suit’s jacket and trousers each feature velcro sleeve and leg adjusters as well as a velcro-adjustable collar. The jacket and trousers of the Rallye Pro suit can be joined together with a zip to provide optimum protection against wind, weather and dirt.

P90401578

The Rallye Pro suit also has a lot to offer in terms of function and design, for example the sporty yet elegant TripleBlack look. In addition, the stylish jacket features two chest pockets, a large pocket on the back, a sleeve pocket on the left sleeve and two waterproof exterior flap pockets. A practical DrinkPak pocket is also integrated in the back. In addition, two coloured BMW Motorrad emblems are featured on the sleeves and an embroidered BMW Motorrad word adorns the upper back. The “TripleBlack” lettering can also be found on the back of the jacket.

The trousers of the Rallye Pro suit have two side pockets and two exterior flap pockets on the thigh. A BMW Motorrad word mark is stylishly applied to the leg pocket.

The upper material of the suit consists of 87% polyamide and 13% wool. The mesh lining is 100% polyester. The suit should be washed in the washing machine at 30 degrees for delicate fabrics.

In addition, the corresponding overjacket and trousers made of 100% polyamide are included with the Rallye Pro suit. This makes the suit water and dirt repellent in no time. The outsert jacket and trousers also feature an abrasion-resistant 3-layer laminate with stretch inserts at the waist and sides.

The regular fit suit is available in the sizes 46-60.

Airflow suit.

The AirFlow premium suit, popular since 2017, will also receive an update in 2021. The airy tourer jacket and trousers are now available in grey instead of the previous grey/red colour. The new colour tone is also significantly lighter. The black version remains. The large AIRFLOW lettering not only features on the back but also on the right leg of the trousers.

Safety first is the motto for the

AirFlow suit which is why it is made of highly abrasion-resistant Schoeller Dynatec and fitted with NP2 protectors that provide excellent damping properties and low residual impact force. Dynatec stretch on the back offers optimum freedom of movement while AirTex mesh inserts ensure first-class ventilation. The AirFlow suit also comes with the windproof Cover jacket that can be worn over the suit in cool temperatures; otherwise it is designed for ultra-compact storage in the back pocket. The AirFlow suit comes in regular fit. The ladies’ jacket has a slim-fit waist and the men’s jacket is narrow and straight in design. Available colours: Jacket and trousers in black and grey, incl. windproof Cover jacket. Available sizes: Women 34-48, men 46-66, 98-118, trousers,

black, 25-28

P90409272

4. Jackets.

Dry jacket.

The elegant Dry Long Jacket is a new addition to the BMW Motorrad range for the urban motorcyclist. With its dirt-repellent, breathable and waterproof 3-layer laminate, the black men’s jacket is perfect for daily use in the city.

The fashionable and light protection class A Dry Long Jacket has two side pockets and two inside pockets. The long cut with side zips ensures increased seating comfort. In

P90402914

addition to a removable hood there is a storm hood in the collar which can be worn under the helmet. A reflective print on the back ensures good visibility in traffic. The NP-Flex protectors are fitted on the shoulders and elbows and a back protector can be retrofitted.

The Dry jacket for men is available in sizes S-2XL (Regular Fit) and can be washed at 30 °C in the gentle wash cycle.

SummerXcursion jacket.

The new SummerXcursion blouson jacket is a must-have for the summer. This jacket is not only airy, light and fashionable, but also provides excellent protection thanks to NPL protectors on the shoulders and elbows (protection class A, retrofittable back protector). The abrasion-resistant polyamide mesh of the outer material is also water and dirt repellent.

Special features of the blouson design include the word mark on the generous 3M reflective print on the back, a propeller rivet on the left pocket and the fine knit on the hem, sleeve hem and collar. A 40 cm long connecting zip allows you to combine the jacket with motorcycle trousers. Two side pockets, two inside pockets, stretch on the back and sides round of the SummerXcursion look.

For men the blouson is available in blue and black and in sizes 46-60. For women the colour red is available in sizes 34-48, Regular Fit.

City jacket.

P90402916

A hoody style motorcycle jacket: The new City summer jacket. Perfect for your daily ride in the city. The City jacket not only stands out due its sporty look, but is also water and dirt repellent thanks to its 94% polyester and 6% elastane outer material.

With its NP-Flex protectors on the shoulders and elbows (back protector cannot be retrofitted), it complies with protection class

No inner lining has been used, making it very light and comfortable to wear. The City jacket features two side pockets and a waterproof outer pocket. The BMW Motorrad

word mark adorns the breast pocket.

The grey men’s is available in sizes S-2XL (Regular Fit) and can be washed at 30 °C in the gentle wash cycle.

Transformer jacket.

It doesn’t get any more practical than this: The new Transformer jacket can be transformed into a backpack in just two easy steps! This makes the very light summer blouson the perfect daily companion in the city and you can stow away your helmet in seconds.

With its NP-Flex protectors on the shoulders and elbows, the

Transformer jacket complies with protection class A and a

P90402915

back protector can also be retrofitted. Thanks to its abrasion-resistant polyamide fabric, it is also water and dirt repellent, the outer pocket is waterproof. The mesh lining is made of 100% polyester.

The BMW Motorrad word mark is woven into the elastic band at the hem of the Transformer jacket and a brand logo can be found in the reflector under the collar. Two side pockets and two inside pockets round off the blouson jacket. A connection zip is not available.

The grey Transformer men’s jacket is available in sizes S-2XL (Regular Fit) and can be washed at 30 °C in the gentle wash cycle.

5. Boots.

GS Competition boots.

With the GS Competition boot, you no longer any need to make any compromises off the beaten track. The

top side made of wear-resistant microfibre and the stable polyurethane frame make it the perfect companion for extreme, high- adrenaline off-road or motocross use. The breathable lining of the boot is underlaid with foam and an adjustable shin pad serves permits individual adjustment. The GS Competition boot

also has four adjustable, ergonomic and interchangeable aluminium

P90401579

buckles. A waterproof membrane is not used for segment-specific reasons.

Optimum safety is ensured by large plastic elements running around the entire surface, heel reinforcement and internal toe protection made of polyurethane. An additional double flex-control mechanism safeguards a good standing position and prevents the ankle joint from twisting and buckling. The oil and fuel resistant, highly wear-resistant 2K-Michelin Hybrid Motocross Sole is a special highlight.

The GS Competition boot is certified according to EN 13634:2017 and protection class 2 and is available in the classic colour black. The sizes available range from 39-48.

Venture Grip GTX Boots.

P90401580

The new Venture Grip GTX enduro boot represents the perfect compromise between protection and comfort for touring and off-road use.

A Goretex membrane and a breathable lining with foam underlay ensure wind and waterproofing while still allowing maximum breathability for the feet.

Three exchangeable and adjustable plastic buckles in ergonomic design make putting the boots on and taking them off simple plus easy to adjust. In

addition, there is a shin plate which provides optimum support.

The Venture Grip GTX boot also features the significant premium update with the oil, fuel resistant and highly wear-resistant Vibram sole.

The boot is available in the colours black and brown and in sizes 36-48 and is certified according to EN 13634:2017 in protection class 2.

KnitLite sneaker.

Innovation, coolness, protection – that’s what the new

BMW Motorrad KnitLite sneaker is all about. Currently the only sneaker in 3D Knit technology with protection level 1 certification (EN 13634:2017) on the motorcycle market, it is both airy and modern as well as stable and unique.

P90402918

This convincing combination is achieved, among other things, through the use of thermoplastic polyurethane in two different densities in the sole construction: TPU.

Gear lever and heel reinforcements ensure protection and stability. The

2K bicolour TPU sole is resistant to oil and fuel, and its higher density in the footrest and heel area safeguards improved abrasion resistance. The concealed inner zip makes taking the sneaker on and off a comfortable affair.

The men’s sneaker is available in brown in the sizes 38-48. For women a red KnitLite sneaker is available in the sizes 35-42.

CruiseComfort GTX Plus boots.

The CruiseComfort GTX Plus touring motorcycle boot represents an extension of the CruiseComfort boot, which has been available since 2020. The practical sole elevation is a new feature: 3 cm at the front, 6 cm at the heel, the footrest area is recessed to ensure comfortable shifting. It also complies with protection class 2 (EN 13634:2017).

The other features of the all-season CruiseComfort and

P90409276

CruiseComfort GTX Plus motorcycle boots are their many practical details: The upper material made of a textile-leather-mix ensures low weight, flexibility and high wearing comfort. The foot area is made of hydrophobic cowhide, the shaft is made of abrasion-resistant light polyamide to improve ventilation. Thanks to the Goretex membrane, the boots are wind and waterproof and highly breathable, making them suitable for all seasons.

The concealed long zip on the inside makes them easy to put on and take off, while the wide Velcro area on the calf allows for individual width adjustment. The end of the shaft is also fitted with soft microfibre. The oil

and petrol resistant rubber ensures a secure grip on the footrests and makes them sufficiently comfortable for city walks. Reflective material on the heel increases road safety. The anatomically shaped insole is removable and can be washed. The black CruiseComfort GTX Plus boot is available in sizes 35-42.

6. Gloves.

GTX PaceDry glove.

GTX PaceDry glove – the perfect choice for all weathers. This model is a unique, waterproof enduro glove. Its design is perfectly matched to the PaceDry Tour suits. Another new feature is the velcro fastener to prevent the gloves from coming off accidentally.

GORE-TEX technology X-TRAFIT makes the PaceDry gloves an utterly reliable companion – not just for off-road purposes but also when touring. X-TRAFIT consists of

three layers: the lining is bonded to the membrane and the membrane to the leather. The result is an entirely waterproof yet breathable material.

X-TRAFIT also offers unrivalled wear comfort: The GTX PaceDry gloves fit perfectly and crease-free, the lining cannot be pulled out by sweaty hands after a strenuous ride, nor does the membrane become twisted or slip out of place. The gloves are extremely easy to put on and take off in wet weather, too. To ensure the latter does not happen by mistake, the PaceDry GTX gloves now have an additional velcro fastener plus interior removal strap.

The PaceDry GTX gloves are fitted with safety features designed specifically for each hand zone: The upper hand and the back of the hand are protected by highly abrasion resistant CORDURA, while the tops of the fingers are made of padded elastic spandex for optimum freedom of movement. Meanwhile SuperFabric underlaid with memory foam is used at the ball of the thumb. The safety features of these enduro gloves are

rounded off with a soft knuckle protector, goatskin leather on the palm and double-layered leather at sensitive points at risk in the event of a fall. The thumb and index finger also feature tactile leather for touch screen applications.

The PaceDry GTX gloves come with a medium-length cuff made of CORDURA, as well as distinctive styling for men and women. The women’s version has longer fingers and a slimmer palm area.

Available sizes: Men’s glove 8–8.5 to 12–12.5; women’s version 6 to 8. Colours: Black-blue and grey.

PaceGuard GTX 2in1 glove.

With the PaceGuard GTX 2in1,

BMW Motorrad provides riders looking for a challenge on long tours with a highly weather-proof glove. Thanks to its 2in1 GORE technology the new enduro glove is uniquely multifunctional.

The upper PROOF chamber is equipped with a Goretex membrane and a heat-insulating piqué-jersey

lining that is breathable, waterproof, windproof and heat-insulating. The lower GRIP chamber with its extremely thin and tear-resistant kangaroo leather (approx. 0.7 mm) ensures excellent grip and a crease-free

fit. Depending on the weather conditions, you can easily switch between the two chambers – making the glove the perfect companion the whole year round.

In addition, the PaceGuard GTX 2in1 glove is characterised by having a material mix of soft cowhide and Schoeller-Dynatec on the back of the hand and a highly abrasion-resistant Ceraspace print on the knuckle shell and the ball of the hand. There is also doubled leather on the edge of the hand. The robust knuckle shell is underlaid with shock-absorbing foam.

A light layer of foam is integrated on the upper side of the fingers and hand for optimal wearing comfort. Reflective material is located on the outer sides. Special seams on fingers and palm reduce pressure points. The tips of the index fingers are finished with special leather that enables the rider to operate touch-sensitive screens. One especially useful feature is the rubber wipe lip, which is additionally integrated on the left index finger. A medium length cuff with velcro strap allows the rider to adjust the width of the glove.

The new PaceGuard GTX 2in1 glove is CE-certified according to DIN EN 13594 and is available in black/grey. The available sizes are 52/6-12/63 (XS-XXL).

7. Functional clothing.

Functional underwear.

The highly functional, antibacterial functional BMW Motorrad underwear helps your body maintain a constant temperature by reacting to body temperature and the skin’s moisture exchange. The natural ingredients of the volcanic ash contained in the product cause a reaction that can lower or raise the body temperature as required – without the addition of chemical materials. This ensures a better and long-lasting feeling of well-being, improving concentration and performance on the bike. A hood is always included as an integrated scarf or storm hood. The summer collections are made of very thin and light material, while the functional underwear for the cold season is made of warm, fluffy winter thermo material.

Styles Summer: The summer collection in light grey melange consists of a short-sleeve shirt, a long-sleeve shirt and long trousers. The BMW Motorrad word mark in blue for men and in pink for women can be found on the raglan sleeves and the “Make Life a Ride” slogan is printed on the sleeves. Dividing seams ensure a perfect fit.

The Function short-sleeve shirt is close-fitting and slightly waisted for women. The V-stitching under the collar seam on the front is a special design detail.

The Function long-sleeve shirt now features an integrated hood, preparing you for all weather conditions. When not worn as a storm hood, it serves as a pleasant wind protection round your neck. The hood owes its perfect fit to the comfortable soft rubber elastic band in the face area, which also ensures that the helmet size you wear does not have to change.

P90409277

The waistband of the Function Pant is pleasantly high and has a double finish. The BMW Motorrad word mark is located on the front waistband.

Summer collection materials: 34 % rec., 48 %

37.5 PES, 12 % wool, 6 % elastane.

Styles Winter Thermo: The winter collection consists of the Function Shirt Thermo

long and the Function Pant Thermo. The Thermo long-sleeve shirt also has dividing seams on the front and back to ensure a perfect fit. Areas that keep you warm, such as the body side-section and the kidney area, are kept in black. Anthracite thin material was used under the arms and on the back.

A high stand-up collar keeps the neck area nice and

warm.

P90409280

P90409279

The Function Pant for men has a wide, pleasant-to-wear elastic waistband with integrated BMW Motorrad word mark in grey all round. The soft waistband of the women’s trousers is also doubled. The inner legs are made of extremely thin material to ensure optimal body fit. The BMW Motorrad word mark is printed on the lower leg area.

Winter collection materials: 51 % rec. PES, 34

% 37.5 PES, 8 % wool, 7 % elastane.

Ride Hat helmet cap.

Especially on warmer days, the Ride Hat helmet cap can help reduce heavy sweating. Its thin polyester is breathable and moisture-transporting, making it the summer alternative to the classic storm hood. The black Ride Hat in sizes M and L is easy to wash. And it not only cools down motorcyclists: The Ride Hat is perfect for all action sports and

P90409282

leisure activities. Materials: 48 % 37.5, 34 % PES, 12 % wool, 6 % elastane.

8. BMW Motorrad Style Collection Bowler Gunmetal helmet.

P90402928

The retro design of the

Bowler Gunmetal helmet will appeal to the fashion-conscious biker. Its design is not only characterised by its chic, classic look, but also by interesting details such as the exclusive leather appliqués and high-quality padding with the BMW logo.

The helmet’s closing edge and goggle strap holder are made from high-grade calfskin. The material

used in the outer shell material is a composite made up of glass and carbon fibre reinforced plastic (GFRC/CFRP). The shock-absorbent inner shell is made from expanded polystyrene (EPS) and an optimum fit is ensured as the shell is produced for every size.

The Gunmetal Heritage helmet makes no compromises when it comes to wearing comfort. The comfortable inside padding is made from an antibacterial and hypoallergenic material which makes wearing it extremely comfortable. This high level of comfort is further enhanced by the integrated head and cheek pads made of soft and smooth materials and the chin strap underlay. The Bowler Gunmetal helmet is fitted with the popular continuously adjustable double-D fastener, for secure closure. The excellent aero-acoustics represent a further comfort feature of this jet helmet, creating a low noise level during riding. The extensive range of accessories include transparent, tinted or mirrored visors and shields.

Each of the available helmet shell sizes looks slim and elegant and the new Gunmetal colour model makes a striking impact. The Bowler Gunmetal helmet is available in the sizes XS (53/54) to XXL (62) and has a low weight of between 785 g (XS) and 970 g (XXL).

Grand Racer helmet.

For all motorcyclists who place great value on style, the Grand Racer helmet complements the Heritage segment in the coming season.

Authentic high-grade materials such as calfskin, decorative leather stitching as well as brass and copper details are used here. It is also equipped with the latest aeroacoustic

and safety features. It is available in the

P90402927

four decors Heritage, Silverstone, Miramas and Avus. The helmet shell made of fibreglass and carbon fibre is available in four different sizes.

The thick, high-quality paint finish Grand Racer helmet is highly pleasant to the touch. The inner shell is made of multiple segmented EPS (expanded polystyrene) in different densities. The premium, sporty-fit interior upholstery is antibacterial and features 360° head cushioning. The inner visor lens ensures a clear view of the road at all times, while easy-to-use visor catches also allow for a city visor position. Here the visor can be opened between 5 am 15 mm and a fresh flow of air is ensured while providing enough protection from the wind – just the ticket for riding in city traffic. Finally, the brass double-D fastener with padded chinstrap provides a snug fit. The Grand Racer helmet offers an ideal mix of modern functionality and a classic look that can be adapted to meet each rider’s individual requirements.

Available sizes: 55/56–62/63 (S–XXL) Weight: 1.290 g (S) – 1,360 g (XXL)

Approved for ECE 2205

RoadCrafted suit.

In 2021 the RoadCrafted men’s suit will also be available in black. Suitable for both motorcycling and everyday use, it is characterised by its barely noticeable, flat and flexible NP-Flex protectors (EN 1621- 1:2012 certified), which are double

height-adjustable at the knees and also fitted to the hips, shoulders and elbows. The suit is certified according to EN 17092-3:2020.

The RoadCrafted trousers’ upper material consists of 42.1 % cotton, 22.5 % polyamide, 23 % polyester and 12.4 % modal. The mesh lining is made of 100 % cotton. A leather patch with word mark on

P90402929

the waistband as well as seven outside pockets and one inside pocket complete the package. The RoadCrafted jacket’s upper is made from the same materials, while its inner lining is 100% cotton on the body and 100% polyester on the sleeves. A leather patch with word mark decorates the waistband of the jacket and another woven label is located on the inner jacket. Four pockets on the outside and three more inside complete the RoadCrafted jacket. Trousers and jacket can be joined together by a 40 cm long zipper and cleaned at 30° in the gentle wash cycle, both are not waterproof.

Sizes men’s trousers:

– W28/L30, W30/L30, W32/L30, W34/L30, W36/L30

– W28/L32, W30/L32, W32/L32, W34/L32, W36/L32, W38/L32, W40/L32, W42/L32

– W30/L34, W32/L34, W34/L34, W36/L34, W38/L34, W40/L34, W42/L34

– W32/L36, W34/L36, W36/L36, W38/L36, W40/L36

Sizes men’s jacket:

S-3XL, men, Regular Fit

XS-M, men, Slim Fit

XL-3XL, men, Comfort Fit

Machinist jacket.

The wax cotton Machinist jacket in black, suitable for everyday use, cuts a good figure not only on the motorcycle. Its NP-Flex protectors on shoulders and elbows (EN 17092-4:2020, back protector retrofittable) are flat, flexible and therefore hardly noticeable. Thanks to the waxed 100% cotton upper material, the Machinist jacket is water-repellent.

The seven outer pockets and three inner pockets, the inner waist adjustment, stretch pleats on the back and shoulders and especially the collar closure with buckle contribute to its attractive look. An embossed leather logo is featured on the upper arm and a woven label with word adorns the inner jacket made of 100% polyester. There is also a 40 cm long connection zipper.

The men’s jacket is available as Regular Fit in the sizes S-3XL, as Slim Fit in sizes XS-M and as Comfort Fit in sizes XL-3XL. Special cleaning for wax cotton jackets is possible.

PureRider trousers.

In 2021 the Heritage collection will also be complemented by the PureRider trousers suitable for everyday use. The mix of 65% polyester and 35% cotton is not waterproof, but the trousers have EN-17092-4:2020-NP flex protectors at the knees and hips, which are barely noticeable, flat, flexible and double height-adjustable.

P90409275

The black Pure Rider trousers have a leather patch with word mark on the waistband, seven outside pockets and one inside pocket as well as a 40 cm long connection zipper. They can be cleaned at 30 °C in the gentle wash cycle.

Available in men’s sizes:

– W28/L30, W30/L30, W32/L30, W34/L30, W36/L30

– W28/L32, W30/L32, W32/L32, W34/L32, W36/L32, W38/L32, W40/L32, W42/L32

– W30/L34, W32/L34, W34/L34, W36/L34, W38/L34, W40/L34, W42/L34

– W32/L36, W34/L36, W36/L36, W38/L36, W40/L36

SummerRide overshirt.

The SummerRide overshirt is a real eye-catcher. The casual blue shirt is made of a pleasant blend of 69% cotton, 30% polyamide and 1% elastane and has an inner lining of 100% cotton for contact with the body and 100% polyester on the sleeves. The front features a woven label with a word mark. The four outer pockets also ensure a striking look and there are also three inner

P90409273

pockets. The motorcycle riding protection is provided by barely noticeable NP-Flex protectors on the shoulders and elbows (EN-17092-4:2020 certified). A 40 cm long connection zipper is available and a back protector can be retrofitted. Hand washing at 30 °C is recommended.

Men’s sizes: