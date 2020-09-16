MotoGP Ducati much more competitive this weekend

Just two days after the end of the Lenovo Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera, held last Sunday at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, the Ducati Team returned to action today on the same race track for an official day of testing ahead of for the Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna and the Rimini Riviera, which will be held this weekend on the same circuit.

Taking advantage of the favourable weather conditions and the chilly temperatures, Andrea Dovizioso took to the track around 10:00 AM this morning completing a total of 45 laps and setting his best time in 1:32.290. Having already completed his test program in the morning, the rider from Forlì – and current championship leader – opted not to take part in the afternoon session to restore forces ahead of the next consecutive Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend.

After a difficult weekend that saw him finish only sixteenth, Danilo Petrucci took to the track today determined to find a solution to increase his competitiveness in his second home GP. The rider from Terni took advantage of the entire day of testing working on the setup of his Ducati Desmosedici GP 20 bike, completing a total of 88 laps and closing with the sixteenth time overall in 1:32.679.

Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 1:32.290 (8th)

“I am satisfied with this day of testing: this morning, we were able to complete our program, working on the details that interested us most. After a difficult weekend like the past one, it would not have made sense to continue testing even in the afternoon, since we will have another three days to be able to work. Compared to the last GP, I feel I can be much more competitive this weekend. Still, we have to keep our feet on the ground: our rivals have also been working to improve and getting a spot on the front rows will be even more important, but in general, I am confident and positive”.

Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 1:32.679 (16th)

“It has been a very demanding day: we used all the track time available, trying different things to solve the problems that we had during the past race weekend. Unfortunately, we are still struggling, and I am not satisfied at the end of these two free practice sessions. I hope that in the next two days before the race we will be able to finally understand how to get much closer to the front in this GP”.

The Ducati Team riders will return to the track at Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” this Friday, 18th September, for the Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna and the Rimini Riviera, which will start at 2:00 PM local time on Sunday, 20th September on the distance of 27 laps.

Circuit Information

Country: Italy

Name: Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”

Best lap: Dovizioso (Ducati), 1:32.678 (164,1 km/h) – 2018

Circuit record: Viñales (Yamaha), 1:31.411 (166,4 km/h) – 2020

Top speed: Bagnaia (Ducati), 301,6 km/h – 2020

Track length: 4,2 km

Race distance: 27 lap (114,1 km)

Corners: 16 (6 left, 10 right)

2020 Results

Podium: 1° Morbidelli (Yamaha), 2° Bagnaia (Ducati), 3° Mir (Suzuki)

Pole Position: Viñales (Yamaha), 1:31.411 (166,4 km/h)

Fastest lap: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:32.706 (164,1 km/h)

Rider information

Andrea Dovizioso

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 04

Age: 34 (born on 23rd March 1986 in Forlimpopoli, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 319 (221 x MotoGP, 49 x 250cc, 49 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2008 (MotoGP), Spain 2005 (250cc), Italy 2001 (125cc)

Wins: 24 (15 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 5 125cc)

First Win: Britain 2009 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2006 (250cc), South Africa 2004 (125cc)

Pole Positions: 20 (7 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 9 125cc)

First Pole: Japan 2010 (MotoGP), France 2006 (250cc), France 2003 (125cc)

World titles: 1 (125cc, 2004)

Danilo Petrucci

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 9

Age: 29 (born on 24th October 1990 in Terni, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 143 (MotoGP)

First GP: 2012 Qatar (MotoGP)

Wins: 1 (MotoGP)

First Win: Italy 2019 (MotoGP)

Pole Positions: –

First Pole: –

World titles: –

Championship information

Riders’ Standings

Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 1º (76 points)

Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 15º (25 points)

Manufacturers’ Standings

Ducati – 2º (107 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Team – 3º (101 points)