MotoGP Suzuki GSX-RR chassis suspension and electronics reworked

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 6.

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s riders enjoyed the launch of their 2021 machines at Losail Circuit in Qatar before taking to the circuit in the afternoon for the first test day of the season.

This opening day proved useful as they worked to fine-tune their GSX-RRs and settings, completing many laps and collecting useful data. After settling into a rhythm with their bikes, both riders worked in the areas of chassis, suspension and electronics.

Joan Mir completed a total of 45 laps, with a best time of 1’54.980 and 3rd position. He reported feeling comfortable from the start of the session, which allowed him to work on small adjustments in setup to build on the overall base package ahead of tomorrow’s second day of testing.

Alex Rins similarly felt comfortable on his bike despite difficult track conditions for everybody with high winds. He worked towards overall setup as well as some electronics settings. Rins completed 46 laps, closing the session in 8th place, just half a second from the top.

The team’s test riders, Sylvain Guintoli and Takuya Tsuda were able to ride their bikes one day earlier, on Friday, for the ‘shakedown’ day which was allocated for test riders and rookies. They also gave positive feedback regarding the direction of the GSX-RR. Guintoli spent yesterday trying some new specs for the 2022 bike, before switching to the 2021 bike to work on chassis, suspension, and electronics.

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“Our schedule today was mainly for the riders to re-establish their feeling, and we also checked many small items. Both riders found their rhythm quickly, and I’m very happy about that. Tomorrow we’ll try a few more things such as comparing engine specifications and working on chassis. Anyway, today has been a good opening day and I’m pleased with the progress.”

Joan Mir:

“My feeling jumping back on the bike was good, and I’m happy because it’s important to be competitive as early as possible. I was able to work on the bike and the settings because I already felt pretty comfortable. We tried some new things and we completed our goal for today. Getting on the bike and riding at full speed is the best way to get back into it, the bike is an animal and it’s hard when you haven’t ridden for a few months because your body is not used to it, but it feels great! I’m looking forward to tomorrow and continuing our work.”

Alex Rins:

“Today went well! I’m so happy to be back riding my bike! We did some work on the electronics side and general setup. I was able to complete a lot of laps and gain a lot of information. Despite the wind, I was feeling better and better with every lap. I did a best time of 1’55.198, which feels OK for the first day. So I go into tomorrow ready for more and pleased with the progress so far!”

Sylvain Guintoli:

“Conditions were not perfect because it was quite windy out there, but we were able to complete our planned program anyway. We worked on the chassis and swingarm and also some other areas. It was really interesting and I’m pleased with the work we’ve done. We already have a good base, so we’re just looking to improve by small margins here and there. I hope the conditions are better tomorrow, I think it will be a little easier because more bikes have been on track now.”

QATAR TEST – Classification after Day 1:

1. Aleix ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 1’54.687

2. Stefan BRADL – Honda Test Team – 1’54.943 – +0.256

3. Joan MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 1’54.980 – +0.293

4. Jack MILLER – Ducati Lenovo Team – 1’55.022 – +0.335

5. Miguel OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 1’55.084 – +0.397

6. Johann ZARCO – Pramac Racing – 1’55.110 – +0.423

7. Franco MORBIDELLI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 1’55.174 – +0.487

8. Alex RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 1’55.198 – +0.511

9. Maverick VIÑALES – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 1’55.259 – +0.572

10. Alex MARQUEZ – LCR Honda CASTROL – 1’55.278 – +0.591

11. Takaaki NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – 1’55.467 – +0.780

12. Brad BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 1’55.535 – +0.848

13. Francesco BAGNAIA – Ducati Lenovo Team – 1’55.572 – +0.885

14. Valentino ROSSI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 1’55.584 – +0.897

15. Fabio QUARTARARO – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 1’55.707 – +1.020

16. Yamaha TEST2 – Yamaha Test Team – 1’55.807 – +1.120

17. Pol ESPARGARO – Repsol Honda Team – 1’55.878 – +1.191

18. Jorge MARTIN – Pramac Racing – 1’56.147 – +1.460

19. Lorenzo SAVADORI – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 1’56.511 – +1.824

20. Enea BASTIANINI – Avintia Esponsorama – 1’56.593 – +1.906

21. Yamaha TEST1 – Yamaha Test Team – 1’56.641 – +1.954

22. Iker LECUONA – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 1’56.920 – +2.233

23. Danilo PETRUCCI – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 1’56.989 – +2.302

24. Luca MARINI – SKY VR46 Avintia – 1’57.335 – +2.648

25. Sylvain GUINTOLI – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 1’57.460 – +2.773

26. Dani PEDROSA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 1’57.617 – +2.930

27. Yamaha TEST3 – Yamaha Test Team – 1’58.696 – +4.009

28. Michele PIRRO – Ducati Test Team – 1’58.917 – +4.230

29. Takuya TSUDA – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 1’59.693 – +5.006