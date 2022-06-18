Ducati dropped under 1:20 wall improving Sachsenring MotoGP circuit’s lap record

Pecco Bagnaia took his third pole position of the season at the Sachsenring circuit, which hosts the MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany this weekend, by closing Q2 with a fastest lap in 1:19.931. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider had already dropped under the 1:20 wall in this morning’s FP3, closing with the fastest time of 1:19.765, again improving on the circuit’s all-time lap record that already belonged to him after yesterday’s free practice. Thanks to this result, Bagnaia becomes the second Ducati rider, after Stoner, to have the most pole positions in MotoGP.



Jack Miller will start tomorrow’s race from sixth on the grid. After finishing third in FP3, the Australian rider was unable to complete a perfect lap on his Desmosedici GP bike in qualifying. Miller was, in fact, slowed by an electrical problem on his first bike, which his mechanics quickly restored after he crashed in FP4. Due to this incident, Jack will be forced to take a ‘long lap’ tomorrow in the race, having crashed under the yellow flags.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (1:19.931)

“Right from FP1, I felt immediately comfortable on this track, and I’m thrilled with the time attacks I made. This afternoon we couldn’t repeat a perfect lap because the conditions were very difficult due to the heat, but even though I didn’t have a good feeling with the rear tyre, I still managed to go under 1:20 again. FP4 was also positive. Tomorrow the right tyre choice will be crucial for the race, as well as getting a good start and being upfront straight away.”



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 6th (1:20.150)

“The goal in qualifying is always the first two rows, so I’m pretty happy with today’s result. We had quite an eventful afternoon: in FP4, I had a small crash, and in qualifying, I went out for the first time attack with the second bike, with which I’d already had some issues this morning that, unfortunately, we weren’t able to solve. I, therefore, re-entered the track with the first bike, but even with that, I had some problems that slowed me down. Considering these setbacks, sixth place is a good result! Unfortunately, in FP4, I crashed when the yellow flag came out, so I will be forced to take a ‘long lap’ in the race. In any case, we have a good pace, so I hope to have a good race tomorrow”.



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be back on track tomorrow at 9:40am CEST for the 20-minute warm-up, while the German GP will get underway at 2pm local time over a 30-lap distance.