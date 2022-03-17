MXGP and MX2 teams all set to cross equator for first time since 2019

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are all set to cross the equator for the first time since 2019, as the MXGP series heads for Villa La Angostura, Argentina, where the third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place this weekend.

In MXGP, the round represents another opportunity for YZ450FM riders Maxime Renaux and Jeremy Seewer to add to their podium tallies as they battle over third position in the championship standings. Narrowly separated by 3-points, Renaux has the advantage over his teammate after celebrating his first-ever premier class podium from the second step of the box just 11 days ago.

While Renaux has only raced in Argentina once previously, and it was in MX2 in 2019, for Seewer, the Patagonia Race Track has been a place of many memorable moments. In 2016, the Swiss star made his first-ever podium appearance in MX2, celebrating the Grand Prix from the second step of the podium. The following year, he added another milestone achievement to the memory bank on Argentine soil by claiming the MX2 Championship Leaders red plate.

After a challenging start to his 2022 MXGP campaign, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Glenn Coldenhoff strives to find a bike set-up that compliments his riding style. The 31-year-old Dutchman tested some different settings at the Dutch Masters last weekend, where he finished third overall and feels that progress has been made. This weekend, the ‘259’ hopes to significantly improve his current place in the MXGP Championship Standings – he is currently ninth.

In MX2, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team will arrive in Argentina with the red-plate firmly attached to Jago Geerts’ YZ250FM as the MX2 Championship leader. Geerts was astonishing at the previous Grand Prix in Mantova, Italy, where he dominated both races to secure his first round win of 2022 and 11th of his career. Looking to keep momentum at the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina, the 21-year-old Belgian now leads the MX2 World Championship by 4-points over Simon Laengenfelder.

Nestled in the greenery of the Correntoso and Nahuel Huapi lakeshores, approximately 70 kilometers north of Bariloche, the Patagonia Race Track is one of the most spectacular on the calendar. The track itself is a dark and grainy volcanic soil, unlike anything seen in Europe, and is fast, wide and flowing. It comprises 12 corners, six left and six right, but is most loved for its huge jumps and fun obstacles.

Maxime Renaux

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 77-points

“I spent the weekend ‘off’ resting and recovering to be fit and ready for Argentina. I have only been there on time before in MX2, it’s a super nice track, so I really look forward to riding there again. I enjoy traveling for GP’s. It is the World Championship, so it makes sense to travel these distances to race. I am really looking forward to the weekend.”

Jeremy Seewer

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 74-points

“Argentina is one of my best-ever memories in racing. It was where I got my first ever podium at a GP, in MX2, and these kinds of memories are always really nice. I also took the red plate there in MX2 before, so there have been many special moments there for me. I really like traveling there and these overseas races. I’ve missed it the last couple of years because it’s a different story when we race at these place, and it creates a whole different atmosphere.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

9th MXGP Championship Standings, 43-points

“After Mantova we did some testing, and then in the weekend ‘off’ I raced the Dutch Championship which was good to see if what we tested was working, yes or no. I like doing overseas races. I like going to Argentina, it’s a very beautiful place and I enjoy it. I don’t have any amazing racing memories there, but I feel decent on the track there, so I hope to change that this weekend.”

Jago Geerts

MX2 Championship Leader, 90-points

“I’m feeling good and motivated for this weekend. In general, I just like to race in Argentina. It’s a beautiful country and a nice race track. In my first GP with Kemea Yamaha, I finished inside the top ten there, so that’s a nice memory. It’s a long way there, but it’s the same for everyone. I don’t worry too much about it. I Just try to take it easy the day we are traveling and then when we arrive, I will do some easy physical training and try to sleep well the next night, then we will be good to go.”