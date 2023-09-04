MXGP’s Maxime Renaux’s incredible ride at FIM Motocross World Championship in Afyonkarahisar

Renaux Makes Welcomed Return to MXGP Podium in Turkey

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux put in an incredible ride at the 17th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Afyonkarahisar as he powered his YZ450FM to an astonishing podium finish – his first since his return from injury. At the same time, Glenn Coldenhoff and Jeremy Seewer did their best to salvage points after a turbulent day of racing. Coldenhoff fought to seventh overall, while Seewer recovered from a heavy fall to finish eighth.

After rain disrupted the day on Saturday, the track crew worked tirelessly to prepare the hard-packed clay circuit for an action-packed Grand Prix on Sunday. Renaux got off to a top-five start in Race One and showed that he is making good progress in his return to form. The Yamaha ace charged forward from fifth and made a couple of brilliant passes on his charge to an incredible third-place finish.

Coldenhoff, however, was forced to get creative with his line selection as he diced his way through the field after a mid-pack start. The Dutchman kept chipping away at the riders ahead of him and put in a spirited ride to cross the line sixth.

At the same time, Seewer got off to a brilliant start but fell when another rider made a mistake and hit him. The Swiss star then had to start from the back of the pack but ran a mind-blowing pace as he executed some phenomenal passes on his way to eighth.

Going into Race Two, Renaux remained focused on securing a piece of podium silverware. The fiery Frenchman got off to a blistering start and maintained second position from start to finish to end the weekend on the third step of the podium.

At the same time, Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha’s Calvin Vlaanderen powered his YZ450FM to a 4-5 scorecard for fourth overall.

In contrast, Coldenhoff and Seewer faced more adversity in the final race. Seewer high-sided at turn one while challenging Tim Gajser for the Fox Holeshot, leading to an incident that pushed Coldenhoff back to the 14th spot as he braked to evade the carnage. As a result, both riders had to work hard to make passes at the fast-paced and one-lined Afyon venue.

After battling illness for the past 10-days, Coldenhoff had to dig deep as he fought back to eighth, whereas Seewer was fortunate to come away from his fall unscathed and delivered an exceptional performance to fight back to 10th.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team now looks forward to the penultimate round of the season, which will take place in Maggiora, Italy, on the weekend of September 17th.

To view the results from the MXGP of Turkey, click here.

Maxime Renaux

3rd MXGP of Turkey, 42-points

10th MXGP Championship Standings, 302-points

“I’m happy to be back. I had quite a bad injury on my foot, and even now, I still have some trouble with it. But I’m progressing well and building back to 100%, and today I think we made a good step. It’s only my third round back from injury, and I’m on the podium. I am really happy with that. There are still some things to work on. I still don’t feel 100%, but we are focusing on building toward 2024 to be ready for the title fight.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

7th MXGP of Turkey, 28-points

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 628-points

“It was a difficult weekend for me after two weeks on the couch recovering from sickness. The weekend got off to a tough start for me, with the rain cancelling the qualifying race. I didn’t get a good time in Timed Practice, so I already had to start from a tough gate pick. Both my starts today weren’t too good, which made my life difficult. I managed to pass some guys in the end and still scored “okay” points, but I couldn’t really expect more from this weekend while struggling a bit with my health.

Jeremy Seewer

8th MXGP of Turkey, 24-points

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 676-points

“I felt so good here yesterday, and although today was a little different after all the rain, I actually liked it because it was a little bit more technical. Although, this made it very one-lined and we were all running the same speed. I feel like I rode well today, but in Race One, I got a good start but got cleaned out by another rider at turn three, and then in Race Two, I got caught out by the track preparation massively. It’s difficult to catch up here, but I had a good ride. I really think that if I rode the same as I did today, without the issues, I would have fought for the win. At the end of the day, after the crash in Race Two, I have to be happy that I come away from here in one piece because it was a really big get-off, and I got run over by a lot of riders too, but still, I managed to get points and finished both races. Now, I will regroup and be ready to get some good results at the next two GP’s.”