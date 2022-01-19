National Grand Prix Championship – So Cal GP – Delano

About Michael Le Pard 6848 Articles
KTM says today is a day to forget MotoGP MISANO
Brad Binder made the most of long overdue sunny conditions at Gran Premio Nolan del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna to take his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 to 11th position at the Misano […]
Harley-Davidson and Petersen Automotive Museum Announce “Electric Revolution”
April 5, 2019 Michael Le Pard Events, News Comments Off on Harley-Davidson and Petersen Automotive Museum Announce “Electric Revolution”
LOS ANGELES, CA. March 25, 2019: The Motorcycle Arts Foundation (MAF) and the Petersen Automotive Museum announced today the opening of “Electric Revolution,” the world’s first museum exhibition exclusively featuring electric motorcycles. This exhibit, which […]
SUZUKI GSX-R1000 TAKES LANDMARK 200TH AMA SUPERBIKE WIN
July 23, 2018 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on SUZUKI GSX-R1000 TAKES LANDMARK 200TH AMA SUPERBIKE WIN
Team Suzuki Press Office – July 22. Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s Toni Elias scored a come-from-behind victory on Saturday in the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at Utah Motorsports Complex, marking the 200th win for Suzuki in […]