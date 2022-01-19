National Grand Prix Championship – So Cal GP – Delano

January 19, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on National Grand Prix Championship – So Cal GP – Delano

National Grand Prix Championship

So Cal GP

Delano, CA

January 16th, 2022
This weekend was the first National Grand Prix Championship event of the 2022 season. And the Pro Class was stacked with talented riders. No one was more eager to get after it than Dare DeMartile on his Factory 480 RR. With a great track and layout, the So Cal GP was an ideal event to kick off the 2022 campaign. DeMartile had the speed but unfortunately ran into a couple of missteps on the day which contributed to a lower result than desired. Dare will compete this weekend at the WORCS Series in Primm, NV.

Results:

Dare DeMartile – 6th Place – Pro

Dare DeMartile

Factory 480 RR

“This weekend was good. I had a little tip over which caused the throttle housing on the handlebar to come loose. Unfortunately with the quick stop to fix it I lost 2 positions. I charged back hard, but had another minor slide out in a corner after the pit stop. I raced hard to finish 6th overall. I’m excited about the next round. My speed is there I just need to keep the bike off the ground.”
