Non-profit motorcycle adventure route Wyoming Backcountry

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – January 18, 2022… BMW Motorrad USA in partnership with non-profit motorcycle adventure route designer Backcountry Discovery Routes proudly announces the addition of the newest off-pavement experience – the Wyoming Backcountry Discovery Route (WYBDR).

Produced in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, this epic 1,000 mile backcountry tour is the most remote DBR to date and takes riders on an exciting riding experience traversing five different mountain ranges, viewing spots from two 11,000 foot summits, high-deserts, short grass prairies, gorges and alpine climates.

“With over 40 years of producing the best dual sport adventure motorcycles in the world, BMW Motorrad is proud to partner with Backcountry Discovery Routes, who have been creating one-of-a-kind off-pavement motorcycle adventure routes all across the U.S. since 2010. The new Wyoming Backcountry Discovery Route offers not only BMW adventure motorcycle riders but all dual-sport enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the majestic regions of Wyoming,” said Luciana Francisco, Head of Brand and Marketing, BMW Motorrad USA.

A feature-length documentary of the first expedition on the WYBDR, filmed by Noren Films and produced and distributed by the BDR organization will be unveiled in February.

The film tour will take place Feb. – May at motorcycle dealers and clubs across the country. Viewers will ride along with the film team, experiencing some of the most seldom seen and beautiful regions of Wyoming. The film features BMW’s own, Wendy Naessens, an instructor at the BMW Performance Center Riding School, offering both expert on- and off-road motorcycle riding instruction and training. https://bmwperformancecenter.com/motorrad

Watch the film trailer here: Wyoming BDR Official Trailer

A high-quality waterproof map of the route will be developed in partnership with Butler Motorcycle Maps as a planning resource for riders.

GPS tracks and comprehensive travel resources will be available to the ADV community on the BDR website free-of-charge.

BMW riders can download the gpx files from the BDR website and import the files into their BMW Navigator units or into the BMW Motorrad Connected App, which allows for the route instructions to be viewed through their motorcycle’s TFT screen (if equipped).

Backcountry Discovery Routes

Backcountry Discovery Routes® (BDR®) is a 501c (3) non-profit organization that creates off-highway routes for adventure and dual-sport motorcycle travel. The organization’s work includes promoting rider education and safety campaigns, driving economic relief to rural communities, and encouraging responsible motorcycle travel in the backcountry. Through the careful investment of funds and working with land managers and other public benefit organizations, BDR seeks to keep remote roads and public trails open for motorcycling for generations to come.

BDR delivers turn-key trip planning resources to the community including GPS tracks, digital maps, travel information, route condition updates, YouTube videos, Q&As, and other information – all available 24/7 on www.RideBDR.com. The organization relies on the generosity of donors and a team of volunteers and ambassadors who contribute thousands of hours each year to help carry out this mission.

Since 2010, BDR has created routes in Washington, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, the Mid-Atlantic region, Southern California, the North-East region and soon in Wyoming.

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 351 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers,144 BMW motorcycle retailers, 105 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.