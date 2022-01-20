BMW Head Says “Customers and fans are in store for a number of surprises in 2022”

Munich. BMW Motorrad finished the year with a record sales result despite major challenges. With 194,261 units (+14.8%), 2021 was the best year since BMW Motorrad was founded (previous year: 169,272).

Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad: “The fact that we still managed to finish 2021 with this fantastic result for BMW Motorrad not only makes me happy, but also incredibly proud. It’s precisely in times of crisis where you can see how well a team sticks together. This year, I would therefore like to express my special thanks to all employees as well as to the BMW Motorrad business partners, who made this success possible thanks to their personal commitment and flexibility. My sincere thanks also goes to our customers for their loyalty, trust and support.”

Strong sales growth in Europe and Asia.

Europe showed strong sales growth in 2021. Italy (16,034 units / +15.2 %), Spain (12,616 units / +14.4 %) and France (19,887 units / +13.4 %) were the most important growth drivers and able to continuously increase their sales figures. In total, 9,100 more vehicles were delivered in Europe, including Germany, than in the previous year. The Asian market is also continuing to expand. China (14,309 units / +21.4%) is also one of the strongest growth and volume markets in Asia with double-digit growth. India continues to develop strongly, posting an absolute top result with a growth of 102.5% and a remarkable 5,191 units.

Stable sales in Germany at a slight minus.

Germany remains by far the largest single market for BMW Motorrad. With 25,972 units sold, BMW Motorrad will again defend its position as the most successful motorcycle manufacturer in the German market in 2021.

Encouraging developments in the USA and Brazil.

The market in the USA also developed very positively for BMW Motorrad in 2021. With 16,030 motorcycles and scooters sold (previous year: 12,135 units), BMW Motorrad achieved an impressive +32.1% growth in the USA. Sales in Brazil are not growing quite as fast, but they are increasing steadily. With 11,150 vehicles sold (previous year: 10.707 units) and a growth of +4.1%, the South American market is among the top 7 BMW Motorrad markets in 2021.

Brexit has no noticeable impact on motorcycle sales.

Fortunately, the UK’s exit from the EU had no significant impact on the fun of riding on two wheels. With an increase of 26.6% and sales of 9,263 units in Great Britain/Ireland (previous year 7,315 units), the British market is proving to be stronger than ever before.

Boxer models remain the driving force.

A total of over 60,000 units of the two touring enduros R 1250 GS and GS Adventure alone, were delivered to customers in 2021. Sales of the traditionally strong R Series increased significantly overall. Thanks to the new top-of-the-line R 1250 RT tourer and the four emotional BMW cruisers from the R18 model family, sales figures in the flat-twin boxer segment once again grew strongly, accounting for around half of the total 194,261 vehicles sold.

First M motorcycle sets sporty and technological standards.

The BMW M 1000 RR was the first true M motorcycle from BMW Motorrad to enter the market in 2021. With 1,070 units sold and numerous sporting successes on the racetracks of this world, this powerful sports motorbike once again underlines the high innovative strength and passion of BMW Motorrad. A clear commitment to the sporty four-cylinder is demonstrated not only by the S 1000 RR and S 1000 XR, but also by the S 1000 R, which was launched in 2021 and which achieved an excellent result with 4,796 units sold following its comprehensive update.

Looking ahead at 2022.

Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad: “I look forward to 2022 with great confidence as we start the year with what is sure to be the strongest product offering ever. Our four cruiser models from the BMW R 18 model family are entering their first full year of sales together. In addition, in the first few months of 2022 alone, the market launches of the all-electric BMW CE 04 and our four superior 6-cylinder models K 1600 GT/GTL/B and Grand America, which have been further improved in all respects, are absolute highlights in our range and will generate a further sales drive in the first half of the year. We also have a lot planned for the second half of 2022, so our customers and fans are in store for a number of surprises.”