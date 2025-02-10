New 2025 Indian Motorcycles: Custom-Inspired Styling & Purpose-Built Performance!

Indian has raised the bar for performance cruisers with 19 of new 2025 Indian Motorcycle models featuring Custom-Inspired Styling & Purpose-Built Performance! And the heart of that performance is the new PowerPlus 112 – the 1786cc 126 horsepower engine that powered the 2024 King of the Baggers Championship & delivers both high horsepower & high torque is now standard! I don’t know about you, but I personally love when new engines are introduced to excite the riders as each takes time, effort, research, technology and testing to get it built.

Plus four new special edition models like the 2025 Indian Roadmaster Elite, 2025 Indian Springfield Special Edition, 2025 Indian 101 Scout, and 2025 Indian Scout Sixty Classic to check out.

So what else is new? Oh, a lot! The must see list if new 2025 Indian Motorcycles are as follows: 2025 Indian Roadmaster Powerplus Dark Horse, 2025 Indian Roadmaster Powerplus Limited, 2025 Indian Chieftain Powerplus, 2025 Indian Chieftain Powerplus Dark Horse, 2025 Indian Chieftain Powerplus Limited, 2025 Indian Challenger, 2025 Indian Challenger Dark Horse, 2025 Indian Challenger Limited, 2025 Indian Scout Sixty Bobber, 2025 Indian Sport Scout Sixty, 2025 Indian Scout Classic, 2025 Indian Scout Bobber, 2025 Indian Sport Scout, 2025 Indian Super Scout, 2025 Indian Sport Chief RT and 2025 Indian Super Chief Dark Horse.

That’s a lot, but hold the phone, there’s more 2025 Indian Motorcycle returning too right here in our 2025 Indian Motorcycle Model Review Guides and 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides that are chock full of information!

One thing I’ve noticed reviewing the new 2025 Indian models is the Scout line is very well priced for riders vs the competition and the new Chief line isn’t bad for price but they did add the new 112 engine so I did expect a little increase to be fair. Motorcycles are starting to get more pricey lately and if a new Indian Motorcycle isn’t in your budget, there are a lot of great used bikes out there too.

Indian Motorcycle announces 2025 Indian Chief lineup introducing the all-new Sport Chief RT and Super Chief Dark Horse

Sport Chief RT Features Premium Components, Custom-Inspired Styling & Purpose-Built Performance; Introduces Locking Rigid Saddlebags, Two-Up High Bolster Seat & PowerBand Audio Bluetooth Speaker accessory

New 2025 Super Chief Dark Horse Offers Blacked-Out Attitude with Fender-to-Fender Premium Gloss Paint

Building upon its iconic cruiser lineup, Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced its 2025 Indian Chief lineup, introducing the Sport Chief RT and Super Chief Dark Horse. Offering superior handling and ride performance, Sport Chief RT takes the beloved Indian Sport Chief to an entirely new level – introducing all-new, custom-inspired premium components.

“When we launched Sport Chief, we raised the bar for performance cruisers,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “After observing the aftermarket landscape, our product team saw an opportunity to design a motorcycle that came standard with high-quality, factory components that were traditionally aftermarket add-ons. With Sport Chief RT, we’re adding custom-inspired componentry to create the ultimate package for riders looking to enhance style and add storage.”

2025 Indian Sport Chief RT

The 2025 Indian Sport Chief RT is packed with premium components, custom-inspired style, and purpose-built performance straight from the factory.

Custom-Inspired Style

Answering the call from riders, Sport Chief RT delivers custom-inspired style straight from the factory. The all-new, all-weather Locking Rigid Saddlebags add sleek style and more than 37 litres of practical storage, capable of fitting an entire set of riding gear, including boots, pants, a jacket and gloves. While standard on Sport Chief RT, the Locking Rigid Saddlebags are compatible and available as accessories across the entire Indian Chief line, offered in color-matched premium paint or a textured black finish.

Sport Chief RT’s custom-inspired styling includes an all-new 2-Up High Bolster Seat, which is fully compatible as an accessory upgrade across the Indian Chief line. With a sleek design and 127 mm of bolster, the 2-Up High Bolster Seat delivers an aggressive look while increasing cushion, maximizing comfort for riders and passengers. The bike’s 152 mm machined risers with moto-style handlebars and machined triples add premium style with sporty ergonomics straight from the factory. Forward controls keep the rider’s legs in a more relaxed and comfortable position, while its Quarter Fairing and 165 mm windscreen provide wind protection and a clean, sporty look. The Sport Chief RT features a 19-inch front and a 16-inch rear contrast cut lightweight cast alloy wheels, wrapped in Metzeler Cruisetec tires.

Premium Components

Indian Motorcycle’s 101 mm Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND is integrated into the dash and can be accessed via handlebar controls or the display directly, with or without gloves. Riders can select music, control audio settings, and access bike and ride information. Accessible via handlebar controls or the digital touchscreen display, riders can cycle through multiple interfaces, including two different gauge configurations, bike and ride information, and turn-by-turn navigation*. When pairing the RIDE COMMAND system with a wireless helmet communicator, riders can access their phone information and accept or reject calls directly through the bike’s touchscreen display.

All the rider-centric features riders want, and need, are standard on the Sport Chief RT. Cruise control, keyless ignition, ABS, LED lighting, and a USB charging port provide a premium experience so the rider can focus on the road ahead.

Purpose-Built Performance

At the heart of the Sport Chief RT is Indian Motorcycle’s Thunderstroke 116 (1890 cc)

V-twin engine. With its air-cooled simplicity, the Sport Chief RT packs 156 Nm of torque for raw passing power. Three ride modes (Sport, Standard, Tour) each provide unique throttle responses to fit riding conditions and match rider preferences.

In addition, KYB inverted front forks offer superior handling and ride performance. Lighter than standard cartridge style forks, Sport Chief RT’s KYB inverted front forks provide responsive front-end handling – allowing riders to ride harder with less fatigue and more confidence. Adding comfort and aftermarket style are a pair of Performance Adjustable Piggyback Rear Shocks by FOX. With easy-to-operate 23-click twist knobs, riders can adjust compression and rebound damping to suit their riding preferences – delivering a smoother, more comfortable ride. Offering confidence-inspiring stopping power and a more responsive feel are the Sport Chief RT’s Dual Brembo four-piston calipers with semi-floating 320 mm rotors.

Accessories

For 2025, Indian Motorcycle RT introduces an all-new PowerBand Audio Bluetooth Speaker as an accessory across the entire Indian Chief lineup. The PowerBand Audio Bluetooth Speaker mounts between the Sport Chief RT’s handlebar risers and Quarter Fairing, as two 65 mm mid-range speakers, one 100 mm subwoofer and two tweeters deliver 90 watts of crystal-clear audio at highway speeds. Featuring a five-band equalizer, accessible via the 101 mm Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND, riders can personalize their listening experience by selecting the setting best suited for their favorite music genre.

New for 2025 is a High Mounted Tee Bar. Offering a custom edge, the High Mounted Tee Bar provides slow-speed tip-over protection while featuring iconic Indian Motorcycle branding on the end caps. The High Mounted Tee Bar seamlessly complements the premium look and feel of any 2022 and newer Indian Chief.

Indian Sport Chief RT riders looking to add personal style and change ergonomics can add 254 mm Moto Handlebar Risers, while low and tall flared wind deflector options are available for the Sport Chief RT’s Quarter Fairing. For added nighttime visibility, the Chief Pathfinder 146 mm Adaptive LED Headlight projects light a greater distance with a wider spread. Its patented, innovative technology monitors the bike’s lean angle to optimize illumination of the road ahead.

2025 Indian Super Chief Dark Horse

Launching alongside the Sport Chief RT is the new Super Chief Dark Horse. Featuring blacked-out, fender-to-fender styling, with premium gloss paint, the Super Chief Dark Horse delivers even more attitude. Now available in two trim options, Limited and Dark Horse, each Super Chief is powered by the Thunderstroke 116 and comes standard with premium features, including the 101 mm Touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND, ride modes, cruise control, keyless ignition, and USB Charging capabilities.

2025 Indian Chief European Lineup

For pricing and availability in your region, please contact your local Indian Motorcycle press contact.

Indian Chief Dark Horse Available in: Black Smoke

Sunset Red Smoke Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Available in: Black Smoke Storm Gray

Indian Super Chief Limited Available in: Black Metallic Indian Super Chief Dark Horse Available in: Black Metallic Moss Green

Indian Sport Chief RT Available in: Black Smoke Sunset Red Smoke Heavy Metal

Indian Motorcycle announces PowerPlus 112 engine and introduces liquid-cooled performance to new Chieftain and Roadmaster models

European 2025 PowerPlus Lineup Powered by the New PowerPlus 112 Engine

From the Track to the Street, Indian Motorcycle Introduces New PowerPlus 112 – the Engine that Powered the 2024 King of the Baggers Championship & Delivers Both High Horsepower & High Torque



Fork-Mounted Fairing Chieftain and Roadmaster Models Expand PowerPlus Family, Building on the Performance-Oriented, American V-Twin Style Originally Established with the Indian Challenger

Powered by its steadfast commitment to innovation and driving the V-Twin category forward, Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, has expanded its PowerPlus family with the 2025 Chieftain PowerPlus and Roadmaster PowerPlus. In addition, the company introduced a 112ci (1834 cc) version of its PowerPlus engine after two years of developing and refining it through the Indian Motorcycle Racing program en route to the team’s 2024 King of the Baggers championship.

As with the Indian Challenger and Indian Pursuit chassis-mounted fairing models, these new PowerPlus fork-mounted fairing models combine a classic muscular American V-Twin style with rider assist technologies never before offered in an American V-Twin motorcycle. Meanwhile, the new PowerPlus 112 engine expands on the unparalleled performance of its 108ci (1768 cc) predecessor – going beyond the power limitations of traditional V-Twin motors to deliver more consistent, sustainable power, with instant acceleration and effortlessly sustained high speeds within every gear throughout the range.

“More than a decade ago when we relaunched Indian Motorcycle, we made a commitment to innovation, just as our original founders did back in 1901. Innovation powered their success, and it is still driving us today; and the expansion of our family of performance-oriented PowerPlus models is a perfect example,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President, Indian Motorcycle. “From liquid-cooled motors and mono-shock rear suspension to the advent of modern performance baggers with the Indian Challenger, we were first to market in the V-Twin category with these advancements. It’s all part of our ongoing commitment to innovating with features and options that enhance the riding experience for our customers and for generations of riders to come.”

The new Chieftain PowerPlus and Roadmaster PowerPlus redefine the American V-Twin riding experience, featuring distinctive American style, next-generation performance, rider-centric technology, and comfort to go the distance.

STYLE

The new Chieftain PowerPlus and Roadmaster PowerPlus wear aggressive and chiseled lines that are a visual representation of their high-performance hearts. Their compact stance makes each model look smaller, lighter, nimbler and more athletic. The new fairing’s design is sleek and aerodynamic, offering improved handling and stability at high speeds to provide superior control when compared to previous Chieftain and Roadmaster models.

Adding to each bike’s design is a new LED headlight. Seamless integration of daytime running lights around its center creates a sophisticated signature to the distinctive front end. Chieftain PowerPlus and Roadmaster PowerPlus exhibit meticulous attention to design detail, showcasing craftsmanship and precision with iconic brand elements throughout.

PERFORMANCE

Indian Motorcycle’s PowerPlus engine is the only American liquid-cooled V-Twin that delivers the horsepower and torque that motorcycle enthusiasts crave. The PowerPlus represents the future American V-Twin performance, engineered with an innovative cooling system to deliver consistent power in all conditions.

New PowerPlus 112

Taking bagger and touring performance to an entirely new level is the PowerPlus 112 (1834 cc), unleashing 126 horsepower and 181.4 Nm. The contemporary design of the PowerPlus — a high revving, liquid-cooled engine with overhead cams and 4 valves per cylinder — delivers both high horsepower and high torque. This unique combination delivers an unmatched ride without sacrifices – optimizing acceleration across the rev range for unrivaled passing power in every gear. With the PowerPlus, riders don’t have to constantly shift to keep up, as with traditional push rod V-Twins. When in doubt, don’t shift, because the power is right there waiting. Just twist the throttle.

Prior to its launch, the PowerPlus 112 was tested and refined in the most demanding environment – racing. Powering the Indian Motorcycle factory race team, the PowerPlus 112 helped deliver the 2024 King of the Baggers championship. Now, for European markets, the same PowerPlus 112 is standard across the 2025 PowerPlus family, including Chieftain, Indian Challenger, Roadmaster, and Indian Pursuit.

Handling

Frame geometry and stiffness on the Chieftain PowerPlus and Roadmaster PowerPlus maximize power while enabling precise, nimble handling. Inverted front forks and radial-mounted Brembo brakes are more prominently visible to exude modern performance while contributing to the bike’s confident ride experience.

TECHNOLOGY

For 2025, the PowerPlus lineup will debut a host of new Rider Assist features that are aimed at improving rider awareness and enhancing rider convenience. These new Rider Assist features will be bundled with previously offered SmartLean Technology and come standard with the PowerPlus 112 engine. This continued innovation from Indian Motorcycle delivers technology and features that create a more comfortable, and more confident riding experience. Details of the new Rider Assist features include:

Bike Hold Control – Activated by the rider, this braking system automatically maintains brake pressure to prevent the bike from rolling while resting at an incline for up to three minutes.

Activated by the rider, this braking system automatically maintains brake pressure to prevent the bike from rolling while resting at an incline for up to three minutes. Electronic Combined Brake System – This new feature optimizes brake pressure across both front and rear circuits based on the rider’s brake input for balanced and efficient braking performance.

This new feature optimizes brake pressure across both front and rear circuits based on the rider’s brake input for balanced and efficient braking performance. Blind Spot Warning – The system alerts riders when a vehicle is detected in their rear blind spot with warnings across the RIDE COMMAND screen and light indicators on the side mirrors. Riders can customize notification preferences to suit their needs.

The system alerts riders when a vehicle is detected in their rear blind spot with warnings across the RIDE COMMAND screen and light indicators on the side mirrors. Riders can customize notification preferences to suit their needs. Tailgate Warning – This warning system alerts riders when a vehicle is traveling too close for comfort behind the rider. Riders will be notified via the RIDE COMMAND screen and light indicators on the side mirrors. Riders can adjust notification mode and following distances to suit their preferences.

This warning system alerts riders when a vehicle is traveling too close for comfort behind the rider. Riders will be notified via the RIDE COMMAND screen and light indicators on the side mirrors. Riders can adjust notification mode and following distances to suit their preferences. Rear Collision Warning – This feature alerts rearward approaching vehicles via rear lighting when a potential collision is detected.

This feature alerts rearward approaching vehicles via rear lighting when a potential collision is detected. Smart Lean Technology™ – This technology enhances the Anti-Lock Braking and Traction Control systems by tuning the performance based on the vehicle lean-angle and features dynamic traction control, cornering control and drag torque control.

Adding to each new model’s technology package is Indian Motorcycle’s 178 mm touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND offering system control right from the dash, bike information, customizable gauge screens, and Bluetooth connectivity. With the factory-installed RIDE COMMAND+ Telecommunications Unit (TCU) featuring connectivity free for one year, the advanced infotainment system offers turn-by-turn GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, bike health, bike locator, intuitive destination search, and more**. The vehicle locator feature provides riders with an added sense of security by being able to see the location the bike was powered on via the RIDE COMMAND app or website.

Standard across the expanded PowerPlus family are three ride modes, cylinder deactivation and cruise control – allowing riders to tailor their ride and further increase performance and comfort. Keyless ignition, USB charging and remote-locking saddlebags offer convenience.

COMFORT

No matter the distance, Chieftain PowerPlus and Roadmaster PowerPlus riders and passengers will sit comfortably in the saddle. Each model’s new fork-mounted fairing design maximizes protection from the elements, while an adjustable windshield offers 100 mm of travel for personalized airflow management. A new rider cockpit design optimized for function with intuitive controls allows riders to keep their eyes on the road and indulge in their surroundings.

For touring riders, Roadmaster PowerPlus and Indian Pursuit offers convenient electronically adjustable rear suspension preload allowing riders to seamlessly adjust settings, when packing for the long haul or riding two-up, via the RIDE COMMAND screen. A stitched ClimaCommand Heated and Cooled Seat and Heated Grips are a luxury that spoil riders when in extreme weather conditions. The ClimaCommand Seat offers adjustable heating and cooling for both rider and passenger via integrated buttons with haptics or via the in-dash display powered by RIDE COMMAND.

Remote-locking saddlebags keep gear safe and dry on the road with over 68 litres of storage for Challenger and Chieftain PowerPlus while the Pursuit and Roadmaster PowerPlus, with their rear trunk, benefit from over 140 litres of storage.

ACCESSORIES

Launching alongside the 2025 PowerPlus family are a host of factory accessories and technology engineered to inspire personalization, add comfort, and even more technology.

Comfort

Personalized ergonomics are key to rider comfort. Indian Motorcycle offers several parts that allow riders to dial-in their fitment to their personal preference. For Indian Challenger and Indian Pursuit riders, Mitered Mid Ride Handlebars position the hand controls in a comfortable, elevated position, while also adding an aggressive, custom-inspired style. Available across the entire PowerPlus lineup are Rider Backrests, which increases support to the rider’s lower back and keep them in control mile after mile, and a 300 mm Flare Windshield, which adds even more wind protection with an excellent view of the road ahead.

While standard on Roadmaster PowerPlus and Indian Pursuit, Chieftain PowerPlus and Indian Challenger riders can add even more comfort with the ClimaCommand Heated and Cooled Seat and Heated Grips. The ClimaCommand Seat offers adjustable heating and cooling for both rider and passenger via integrated buttons with haptics or via the RIDE COMMAND screen.

Technology

For riders seeking to elevate their experience further, options like an enhanced audio experience and an innovative Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight deliver advanced functionality and style. The Indian Motorcycle PowerBand Audio provides riders with an immersive listening experience that’s been expertly designed to cut through road, wind and throttle noise. The Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight utilizes patented, cutting-edge technology that monitors the bike’s lean angle on a real-time basis and delivers optimized illumination of the road ahead.

Personalization

Also available for upgrade are spacious Indian Motorcycle Headdress Floorboards, a Pinnacle Heel Shifter and Quick Release Low Profile Trunk. The spacious Headdress Floorboards add a custom-style touch, while the Pinnacle Heel Shifter offers convenience and comfort for riders who prefer heel-up shifts and toe downshifts. The Indian Motorcycle Quick Release Low Profile Trunk is factory engineered for bagger riders looking to add passenger comfort and more than 45 litres of storage space, while still maintaining a streamlined look. Quick Release technology allows riders to install or remove the trunk quickly and easily without tools.

2025 POWERPLUS 112 EUROPEAN LINEUP

The 2025 PowerPlus lineup for Europe now features four models available in Limited or Dark Horse trims all powered by the new PowerPlus 112 engine and featuring Rider Assist technology.***

Indian Chieftain PowerPlus Models

Indian Chieftain PowerPlus Limited Available in: Black Metallic

Sunset Red Metallic Indian Chieftain PowerPlus Dark Horse Available in: Black Smoke Sunset Red Smoke

Indian Challenger Models

Indian Challenger Limited Available in: Sunset Red Metallic Indian Challenger Dark Horse Available in: Black Smoke Springfield Blue Moss Green

Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Models

Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Limited Available in: Black Metallic

Sunset Red Metallic Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse Available in: Black Smoke Storm Gray

Indian Pursuit Models

Indian Pursuit Limited Available in: Maroon Metallic Heavy Metal with Black Metallic Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Available in: Black Smoke Heavy Metal Sunset Red Smoke with Black Smoke Springfield Blue Vivid Crystal with Black Vivid Crystal

Indian Motorcycle launches 2025 lineup, introduces four new models including a special edition for international markets

Return of the Scout Sixty lineup offers wide range of models at accessible price point, features iconic American design & legendary balance of power & control

Ultra-exclusive 2025 Roadmaster Elite touts premium, American craftsmanship, packed with rider-centric technology & luxury comfort

Indian Springfield Special Edition for select international markets, crafted to be the ultimate in heritage style, comfort, and exclusivity

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced its 2025 model year lineup, introducing four new models including a special international model. Taking center stage is the all-new Indian Scout Sixty lineup, the ultra-exclusive Roadmaster Elite, and the Indian Springfield Special Edition – collectively delivering custom-inspired styling, rider accessibility and premium, American craftsmanship.

“Our 2025 model year lineup offers new models and updates across the board to serve our ever-growing community of global riders,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “The new Scout Sixty lineup builds upon our iconic Scout platform and offers a more accessible lineup for riders of all skill levels. Rounding out our 2025 launch are the return of our ultra-premium Roadmaster Elite and the Indian Springfield Special Edition both designed with obsessive attention-to-detail, loads of rider-centric technology, luxury comfort, and premium, American craftsmanship.”

RETURN OF THE SCOUT SIXTY

The Indian Scout is a cornerstone of the Indian Motorcycle family and its most successful platform. With the introduction of the all-new 2025 Indian Scout and the SpeedPlus engine earlier this year, the foundations were laid to reintroduce the Scout Sixty to international lineups where it had been absent due to tighter emissions regulations.

Drawn to its iconic design, over 90% of Scout buyers are new to the brand, and with its lightweight, nimble handling and low seat height, nearly a quarter of all Indian Scout buyers are new to riding. The new Scout Sixty expands that reach by offering its timeless American style and legendary combination of balance and control at a more attainable price point.

2025 SCOUT SIXTY LINEUP

Expanding the legendary Indian Scout lineup, Indian Motorcycle introduces an all-new Scout Sixty platform. Featuring two models for Europe (Scout Sixty Bobber and Scout Sixty Classic) at varying trim levels, the 2025 Scout Sixty family features universal accessibility, iconic American design, and a legendary balance of power and control.

Universal Accessibility

The all-new Indian Scout Sixty represents Indian Motorcycle’s most approachable model – priced to provide more riders the opportunity to create stories worth sharing.

A class-leading low seat height delivers a confidence-inspiring ride for motorcyclists of all sizes and experience levels, while a low center of gravity gives the bike a lightweight feel off the kickstand and exceptional low-speed maneuverability. Standard across the entire lineup are mid controls – keeping riders’ feet planted firmly below for easier riding and better control.

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) is standard across the entire lineup, while Traction Control and Ride Modes are available on Limited trims and optional on Standard trim levels. Like other Indian Motorcycle models, Scout Sixty’s ride modes (Sport, Standard, Rain) provide three distinct throttle responses to suit diverse riding styles and different road conditions.

Offering its timeless American style and legendary combination of balance and control to even more riders, the Scout Sixty lineup is also available in A2 specification for younger riders.

Iconic American Design

Timeless style and perfect proportions are part of the Indian Scout’s DNA. The new Scout Sixty’s tubular steel frame delivers a timeless style, while the design’s clean and simple approach allows it to be ready for seamless customization. Like each Indian Motorcycle, fine American craftsmanship, and class-leading fit and finish separate the Scout Sixty from the competition.

The 2025 Indian Scout Sixty European lineup features two models, matching personal styles and meeting diverse riding needs.

Scout Sixty Lineup

Scout Sixty Bobber

Stripped down with an aggressive stance and class-leading low seat height, the Scout Sixty Bobber is the perfect expression of iconic bobber style. Blacked out with a black headlight bucket, the Scout Sixty Bobber reinforces a minimalist bobber aesthetic – featuring a solo bobber-style seat, slammed 51 mm suspension, and 16-inch, five-spoke wheels.

Scout Sixty Classic

Featuring heritage-inspired design, the Scout Sixty Classic offers premium chrome, classic Indian Motorcycle flared fenders, and flawless paint. Relaxed ergonomics, a low seat height, and 16-inch cast wheels deliver an easy, confident ride at every speed.

Legendary Balance of Power & Control

Powering the Indian Scout Sixty lineup is a completely redesigned SpeedPlus 999cc engine – delivering 87 Nm of torque and 85 horsepower. The smaller, liquid-cooled engine and five-speed transmission offer a more approachable powertrain for riders of all levels.

Each Scout Sixty model is available in two trim offerings.

Standard

The Scout Sixty Standard trim provides riders with all the essentials for hitting the road. A next generation electrical architecture includes ABS, LED lighting, new fuel level gauge, new hand controls and a larger battery. Standard trim includes an analog gauge and keyed ignition.

Limited

Raising the bar with rider-centric features, Limited trim models offer everything on Standard trim but adds even more. Cruise control offers a comfortable highway ride, Traction Control delivers confident and predictable handling, Ride Modes provide a tailored ride experience, and a USB charging port keeps devices fully charged while on the road. Limited models also feature exclusive 999cc engine and frame badging.

Scout Sixty Accessories

Compatible with Indian Scout 1250cc accessories, Scout Sixty riders have access to over 100 factory accessories. Riders looking to personalize and adjust riding ergonomics have access to a variety of handlebar options, different seats, including an extended reach seat, and forward controls. In total, Scout Sixty offers 32 different ergonomic configurations – allowing riders to ride longer and farther. Popular accessories available for the Scout Sixty include the following:

101 mm Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND: Modern technology disguised in the classic aesthetic of an analog gauge. The 101 mm Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND offers GPS navigation*, controllable ride modes, Bluetooth connectivity and more.

Quick Release Touring Windshield: The Indian Motorcycle Quick Release Touring Windshield not only adds custom style but disperses wind and protects riders from the elements.

Syndicate Seat: The 2-Up Syndicate Seat features interior foam padding for comfort and support for both rider and passenger. The black, leather-like vinyl provides long-term, all-weather durability and protection against rain, humidity and harsh sunlight. The 2-Up Syndicate Seat’s design complements the Scout and Scout Sixty’s flowing lines.

Touring Saddlebags: Helping keep riders’ gear and belongings safe and protected, the Touring Saddlebags feature sturdy Fidlock magnetic technology, an easy-on and easy-off magnetic closure device that delivers a quick, secure closure. The Touring Saddlebags also have a durable molded interior bucket that maintains its shape even when empty.

Bobber Saddlebag: With a Left and Right rear fender option available, the Bobber Saddlebag allows riders to pack the essentials while its fully weatherproof design provides added protection. The Bobber Saddlebag has a raw, no-frills style that complements the aggressive look of the Scout Bobber and Scout Sixty Bobber.

ROADMASTER ELITE

With bold, eye-catching paint, premium badging and top-of-the-line componentry, the new 2025 Indian Roadmaster Elite is the ultimate celebration of Indian Motorcycle’s timeless heritage and commitment to world-class craftsmanship. With only 300 available worldwide and just 60 outside of North America, the Roadmaster Elite proves it’s truly exclusive and truly elite.

Exclusive Styling

Between 1914-1918, Indian Motorcycle Company founder George Hendee had expanded Indian Motorcycle’s production facilities in Springfield, creating the most modern motorcycle manufacturing facility in the world. Skilled craftsmen hand assembled each bike with painstaking attention to detail. In addition to the famous Indian Motorcycle Red paint which debuted in 1904, Indian Motorcycle Springfield Blue was the other iconic brand color of this era.

Honoring that past, the new Roadmaster Elite wears a tri-tone signature paint scheme, with premium candy finishes throughout. Indian Motorcycle Springfield Blue Candy with Black Candy Fade over Silver are complemented by Champion Gold outlined Headdress tank logos. The striking paint package is completed with signature Elite graphics and hand-painted gold pinstripes. Premium chrome-plated finishes glisten front to back and elevate classic craftsmanship to the highest level. To top off the custom touches, each Roadmaster Elite features serialized and individually numbered Elite badging, further signifying the bike’s exclusivity.

Rider-Centric Technology

Matching the Roadmaster Elite’s premium styling is high-end, rider-centric technology. Standard on Roadmaster Elite is Indian Motorcycle’s PowerBand Audio with Bass Boost. Twelve speakers located in the front fairing, saddlebags, and tour trunk deliver even more bass than the Roadmaster’s stock sound system. To operate the PowerBand Audio system, riders will enjoy a 146 mm Touchscreen Display by RIDE COMMAND. Through this infotainment system, riders have Bluetooth connectivity, access to GPS navigation*, and factory-installed RIDE COMMAND+ modem for one-year of free connected services including bike locator, bike health, Apple CarPlay, and more.

Powering the Roadmaster Elite is Indian Motorcycle’s air-cooled, V-twin Thunderstroke 116 engine – delivering 171 Nm of torque with plenty of passing power in every gear. Three ride modes (Tour, Standard and Sport) allow riders to personalize their ride by adjusting the throttle response to suit their preference.

Improving nighttime visibility and adding even more eye-catching style at night are the Indian Motorcycle Adaptive LED Headlight. The Adaptive LED Headlight provides even more illumination than stock headlights, as patented, cutting-edge technology optimizes the rider’s visibility by monitoring the bike’s lean angle to optimize illumination of the road ahead.

Luxury Comfort

Whether a day ride or a weekend getaway crushing long highway miles, Indian Motorcycle designed the 2025 Roadmaster Elite with unrivaled luxury and comfort. The bike’s new 2-up Heated and Cooled seat delivers unparalleled comfort for both rider and passenger, as a graphene material optimizes heating or cooling distribution while maintaining superior comfort. Spacious floorboards and passenger armrests are also standard on the 2025 Roadmaster Elite.

Adding custom-inspired styling and delivering luxury comfort is an adjustable Flare Windshield. A handlebar-mounted switch will raise or lower the windshield by four inches – allowing riders to select their preferred windshield height for more or less wind on the face and helmet.

Finally, the 2025 Roadmaster Elite features remote-locking saddlebags and a tour trunk. Riders can simply press a button on the console or key fob, and cargo is stowed away safely.

INDIAN SPRINGFIELD SPECIAL EDITION – Select International markets only

With timeless beauty, flawless paint, premium chrome plating and legendary Thunderstroke power, the Indian Springfield Special Edition is designed for riders who are proud to showcase Indian Motorcycle’s iconic history. The Indian Springfield Special Edition is a fitting tribute to Indian Motorcycle’s legendary heritage of impeccable style and design.

Last chance to own an icon

Since 1901, Indian Motorcycle has been the trailblazing force in American motorcycling. That iconic heritage comes together with legendary performance and modern rider amenities in the ultimate cruiser that showcases timeless American style. With a commanding presence, exacting fit-and-finish, and flawless paint and chrome finishes, the Indian Springfield Special Edition redefines what to expect in a premium American classic. Crafted to be the ultimate in heritage style, exclusivity and comfort, just 50 units will be available across select international markets and is the last change to purchase the iconic Indian Springfield in select European markets

The Ultimate in American Style

Honoring the past, the Indian Springfield Special Edition wears a two-tone paint scheme featuring Ivory Cream and the brand’s signature 1904 Indian Motorcycle Red with Anniversary Gold Metallic headdress logos adorning the tank and Anniversary Gold Metallic pinstriping throughout. The tan genuine leather seat is designed with comfort in mind and is the perfect addition to highlight Indian Motorcycle’s American style. Iconic valanced fenders with an illuminated headdress logo out front makes a statement going back to the 1940s when Indian Motorcycle’s design leadership transformed American motorcycling. Jewel-like chrome plated finishes sparkle in all the right places. To top off the custom touches, each end of series Indian Springfield Special Edition features a serialized engine badge that is individually numbered to further distinguish its premium exclusivity.

Legendary Thunderstroke Power

At the heart of the ultimate American cruiser is the legendary Thunderstroke 116 air-cooled V-twin. Boasting 171 Nm of torque straight from the factory, the Thunderstroke 116 provides exceptional power at low RPMs and a smooth ride at any speed with the responsiveness and passing power cruiser riders crave. Three distinct ride modes — Tour, Standard, or Sport — and rear cylinder deactivation further enhance the riding experience by delivering modern performance and function without compromising timeless style.

Unmatched Comfort

The ultimate in style and exclusivity, the Indian Springfield Special Edition comes fully equipped from the factory with storage, amenities, and passenger comfort. A quick release windshield better manages airflow to reduce rider fatigue but detaches in seconds to further highlight the bike’s clean and iconic look. Color-matched remote locking hard saddlebags complete the overall heritage design and provide secure storage around town or for quick getaways. Passenger comfort is a priority with a comfortable seat and a quick release passenger sissy bar that all come standard. To further enhance the luxuriously comfortable ride, both rider and passenger floorboards are adjustable, and chrome highway bars provide even more comfort options on longer trips. Completing the package, a long list of rider-centric technology like keyless ignition, cruise control and USB charging mean no compromises to modern function in this exclusive and timeless design.

**The Indian Springfield will continue to be available in North America and APAC region.

