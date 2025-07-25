New Challenge Ahead for Gardner and Aegerter at Balaton Park

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team is ready to return to action this weekend, 25-27 July, as the FIM Superbike World Championship heads to an all-new venue: Balaton Park in Hungary, making its debut on the WorldSBK calendar.

Following a strong showing at Donington Park, where both Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner scored valuable points with impressive comeback rides, the duo is eager to carry that momentum into unfamiliar territory.

Balaton Park will be a completely new challenge for both the riders and the team. With its 17 corners spread across 4.075km, the Hungarian track presents an exciting technical layout that Gardner and Aegerter will aim to master quickly during Friday’s practice sessions.

Joining the WorldSBK effort once again will be the Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team, as Sara Sanchez and Natalia Rivera take on Round 4 of the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, looking to build on their strong results from Round 3.

The WorldSBK weekend schedule will see Race 1 on Saturday at 14:00 local time, followed by Race 2 on Sunday at the same time. The Superpole Race at 11:00 on Sunday will also mark a historic milestone — the 1000th race in WorldSBK history.

Remy Gardner

“I’m curious to discover this new track, it’s always exciting to ride somewhere fresh. It looks like a good layout for us, so I’m hopeful. Our main goal will be to learn it quickly so we can get straight to work on the Yamaha R1 and be ready for the races. I feel confident we can deliver a strong weekend.”

Dominique Aegerter

“It’s always great to see new circuits added to the calendar. I’ve studied the layout and will use Thursday’s track walk to learn every corner in detail. Friday will be crucial to adapt quickly, then we can focus on finding our rhythm for the races. I’m looking forward to meeting the Hungarian fans, see you there!”

