New Look for MV Agusta Superveloce 800 after Rider Sales Surge

Schiranna, Varese, May 13, 2020 – MV Agusta is announcing two new colour schemes for its much acclaimed neo-retro superbike, the Superveloce 800. The success of the bike, translated into unprecedented requests, marks the restart of production at the Varese historic headquarters after lockdown. It also warranted re-evaluation in terms of aesthetic choices, allowing customers to choose from a variety of eye-catching, stylish liveries. To select the most attractive combinations, MV Agusta designers listened to its biggest critic: MV Agusta’s fans.

Adrian Morton, Design Director at MV Agusta’s Research Center CRC, confirms this customer-oriented approach: “Following the presentation of the Superveloce 800 in Milano, we took on board feedback from both the public and importers and decided to create two colour schemes, both with a gold-finish frame, that accentuate the neo-retro theme, highlight the curvaceous styling and align the models to our brand values.”

The first colour variant implies MV Agusta classic corporate colours, Ago Red and Ago Silver, relating to the first racing motorcycles developed by MV Agusta that dominated the Gran Prix racing scene for years. The gold wheels and frame details are inspired by the thoroughbred Italian racing machines from the past to create a rich distinctive, personalised feel far beyond the average production of motorcycle.

The second colour variant is Metallic Carbon Black and Dark Metallic Matt Grey with co-ordinated gold detailing on both the wheels and frame. This combination of colours provides a sophisticated sober feel, synonymous with the Formula1 racing of the 70’s providing a rich yet restrained alternative to the Corporate MV Agusta colours.

