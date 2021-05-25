New Racing Fuels for MotoGP KTM

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16s will count on the extra performance benefits of ETS Racing Fuels starting from the Gran Premio Oakley D’Italia in Mugello. The fuel specialist will bring its comprehensive expertise to the pinnacle of road racing and having enjoyed a wealth of success with KTM race machinery in other championships. KTM and ETS Racing Fuels have been in collaboration since 2013. Engineering its fuel at molecular level for purity and consistency the company has helped the factory’s racing division to acquire more than 20 FIM Motocross and AMA SX/MX titles in that period.

The relationship and mutual development goals in order to achieve results at the highest levels of closed-circuit competition means the fresh union for MotoGP opens the door to exciting new possibilities for the potential of the prototype RC16 technology.

ETS Racing Fuels offers premium and bespoke fuel technologies to the worldwide motorsport industry. The fuels are designed in close co-operation with leading engine manufacturers and race teams to prove the highest possible performance. As a brand of the globally active HCS Group, the expert fuel development partner has a broad distribution network and can ensure global delivery and service.

In less than five years the KTM Factory effort has already secured three MotoGP victories and nine podium finishes with the RC16 in the two different teams.

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsport Director: “ETS Racing Fuels is a valuable partner for us and their product has helped us in other disciplines where we have really been able to show off our engines and the technology we bring to the racetrack. It’s extremely positive that we can count on more advantages for MotoGP where we have made so much progress in such a short period of time and where the level of competition is so high and so close. Our agreement with ETS Racing Fuels represents another strategic asset for the MotoGP program.”

Yann Labia, ETS Racing Fuels Motorsport Manager: “We are excited to be part of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in MotoGP. Our expertise is to deliver tailor-made solutions for our customer’s needs. We are proud and honored to make our contribution to the success of KTM in MotoGP . We are Ready to Race!”