Nicolò Bulega leads the way on Friday at Assen. P5 for Bautista

Bulega leads the way on Friday at Assen. P5 for Bautista.

The Pirelli Dutch Round free practice concluded with Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista in first and fifth place, respectively, in the combined standings.

After FP1 held on a cold track, beautiful sunshine lit up the afternoon session at the “Cathedral of Speed” in Assen (Netherlands).

Nicolò Bulega finished first in the combined classification, improving his morning time by over nine-tenths.

Alvaro Bautista (first in FP1) went through his usual programme without changing his tyre in the final phase of the session, finishing in fifth place four tenths down on his teammate.

Tomorrow at 11 a.m. (CEST) the Superpole, while Race-1 will get underway at 2 p.m. (CEST)

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I’m quite happy with how things went today, even though the feeling is not ideal. I’d like to feel more comfortable on the bike, especially under braking, but I’m sure my team will be able to fix the details necessary to take another step forward. We were fast, which is the most important thing”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19).

“It was a good day during which we did significant work, especially on tire choice. We changed our programme this time by going on track in FP1 with the SC1 on the front and the new tyre on the rear. The feeling was excellent. The afternoon combination, on the other hand, was worse, but this allowed us to have an obvious idea ahead of the races”.