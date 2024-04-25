TT Circuit Assen review: Challenging weather conditions with low temperatures

GARDNER CELEBRATES MAIDEN PODIUM

“In Superbike, I was very happy to see a smiling Jonathan Rea after he took pole position on Saturday morning and then to see him fighting within the leading group in Race 1. Only the red flag prevented him the possibility to attack for the podium in the last few laps. He was unlucky in Race 2, mainly because of the crash, which was not his fault. However, it is clear that there was a positive step this weekend with his feeling with the R1, so hopefully we can build on this in our two tests ahead of Misano.

“When we talk about improvement, we need to talk about the positive trend shown by Remy Gardner, who step by step has climbed the mountain of the podium. We are really happy for this well-deserved third place for him in Race 2, after finishing very close to the podium in both Race 1 and the Superpole Race. This is a testament to his commitment, you can clearly see he is gelling more and more with the Superbike and his crew are doing a good job.

“It was a tough weekend for Andrea Locatelli; who for sure had the speed. He was a bit further back after Superpole, which made things a bit more tricky and he recovered well in Race 1 until he faced a technical problem and we apologise for this. This did not have an impact on his approach for Sunday, he was able to keep the focus and motivation and he improved his qualifying position in the Superpole race to start Race 2 on the second row. Starting from the second row, he was fighting for the podium, confirming once again his maturity. Only a small issue with the front brake, which is typically a result of crossing the aggressive kerbs, stopped him from staying with the top three guys at the end of the race. It was a good race considering everything.

“Qualifying also made the job of Dominique Aegerter quite hard. In the wet he didn’t get the feeling with the bike and did not perform as he is capable. I was pleased to see in the races he was able to recover a lot of positions and close the gap with the other Yamaha riders, showing good speed.