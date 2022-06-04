Official Video Game for 50th Anniversary of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 1, 2022) – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that MX vs ATV Legends is now the “Official Video Game” of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The latest installment of the hugely popular off-road racing franchise from THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios will be available for PS5™, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on June 28.
To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, MX vs ATV Legends will feature each legendary venue that comprises the championship, allowing gamers to take their chances on American motocross’ hallowed grounds. Additionally, the franchise will continue to provide virtual track maps for all 12 rounds on the 2022 calendar.
“The MX vs ATV franchise, along with THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios, have been great partners of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship for many years and it’s only fitting that Legends become the series’ official video game,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “It’s important to recognize the contributions of both the developers and the franchise to our sport, providing groundbreaking physics in gameplay, immersive worlds to explore, and the first real opportunity for fans to race on our legendary venues from the comfort of their gaming console. These are pioneers of motocross gaming and we’re excited for their continued support.”
MX vs ATV Legends will be officially released on June 28.
MX vs ATV Legends offers the pursuit of victory on two, three, or four wheels, on dirt-bikes, ATVs, and UTVs, each with a refined physics system to make the riding and driving experience more realistic than ever. New, massive, open environments are available for exploration, including the California Coastline. The expansion of career mode gives players a chance to endure through the risks and rewards of becoming a world-class racer, with sponsorship and invitational opportunities in both the supercross and motocross disciplines. The new “Trails” mode presents high intensity outdoor racing on a track cut by mother nature with surprises around every turn. The always popular customization mode is back and more robust than ever, allowing players to make both rider and vehicle completely their own, with the latest gear, parts, and accessories from the industry’s most well-known brands. Multiplayer options include both two-player split screen and multiplayer online mode for up to 16 players.
“We’re a collective of passionate motocross fans and a lot of tireless work has gone into the development of MX vs ATV Legends, our latest chapter in this storied racing universe,” said Lenore Gilbert, CEO Rainbow Studios. “We cannot wait to release it to the world while the best riders on the planet embark on their own championship journeys in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Legends have been made in this iconic series for the past 50 years and it has certainly been a source of inspiration for us in developing the most realistic and immersive edition of MX vs ATV yet. We’re eager to celebrate this landmark season in our own way by allowing users to test their skills on the same iconic tracks that make up the championship. It’s going to be a summer to remember.”
The MX vs ATV franchise made its debut in 2005 with Unleashed, which became the first game to feature both dirt bikes and ATVs together. Ever since, Rainbow has maintained a commitment to push the boundaries and break new ground in gameplay, with an enhanced realism and accessibility with each installment. MX vs ATV Legends combines 17 years of research and development to deliver the most compelling, immersive, and comprehensive motocross game to hit the marketplace.
New, immersive worlds allow for more exploration than ever before. Image: Rainbow Studios
The 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has embarked this landmark season, officially kicking off this past weekend in Southern California over the Memorial Day holiday. In total, the 12-round season will visit 10 different states, visiting iconic venues with decades of history like the Hangtown Classic (June 4), High Point Raceway (June 18), RedBud MX (July 2), The Wick 338 (July 9), Spring Creek MX Park (July 16), Washougal MX Park (July 23), Unadilla MX (August 13), and Budds Creek Motocross Park (August 20), as well as additional world-class venues in Thunder Valley Motocross Park (June 11), Ironman Raceway (August 27), and Fox Raceway (September 3).
