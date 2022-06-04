Official Video Game for 50th Anniversary of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

MX vs ATV Legends offers the pursuit of victory on two, three, or four wheels, on dirt-bikes, ATVs, and UTVs, each with a refined physics system to make the riding and driving experience more realistic than ever. New, massive, open environments are available for exploration, including the California Coastline. The expansion of career mode gives players a chance to endure through the risks and rewards of becoming a world-class racer, with sponsorship and invitational opportunities in both the supercross and motocross disciplines. The new “Trails” mode presents high intensity outdoor racing on a track cut by mother nature with surprises around every turn. The always popular customization mode is back and more robust than ever, allowing players to make both rider and vehicle completely their own, with the latest gear, parts, and accessories from the industry’s most well-known brands. Multiplayer options include both two-player split screen and multiplayer online mode for up to 16 players.

“We’re a collective of passionate motocross fans and a lot of tireless work has gone into the development of MX vs ATV Legends, our latest chapter in this storied racing universe,” said Lenore Gilbert, CEO Rainbow Studios. “We cannot wait to release it to the world while the best riders on the planet embark on their own championship journeys in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Legends have been made in this iconic series for the past 50 years and it has certainly been a source of inspiration for us in developing the most realistic and immersive edition of MX vs ATV yet. We’re eager to celebrate this landmark season in our own way by allowing users to test their skills on the same iconic tracks that make up the championship. It’s going to be a summer to remember.”

The MX vs ATV franchise made its debut in 2005 with Unleashed, which became the first game to feature both dirt bikes and ATVs together. Ever since, Rainbow has maintained a commitment to push the boundaries and break new ground in gameplay, with an enhanced realism and accessibility with each installment. MX vs ATV Legends combines 17 years of research and development to deliver the most compelling, immersive, and comprehensive motocross game to hit the marketplace.