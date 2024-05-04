Remarkable Second-Place Finish in the NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally on DesertX Rally

Ducati North America Celebrates Alexander Smith’s Remarkable Second-Place Finish in the NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally. DesertX Rally and Smith takes Three First-Place Wins out of Seven Special Stages.

San Jose Del Cabo, BCS, May 4, 2024—Ducati North America proudly announces the outstanding performance of Alexander Smith in the NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally, where he secured second place overall in the Pro Rally Class with a total time of 22:34:11. From April 28 to May 3, spanning over 1,500 miles, the rugged terrain of Mexico bore witness to Smith’s talent and determination as he piloted the Ducati DesertX Rally.



“This bike’s performance has truly impressed me. Everything I imagined about this bike exceeded my expectations as we fought for the win throughout the entire race,” stated Alexander Smith at the finish line on Friday afternoon. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the winner wants to get their hands on one now.”



The journey began on Day 1, when Smith tackled a challenging 150-mile course with precision, taking first place in Special Stage 1 and second place in Special Stage 2. His consistent performance continued through Day 2, a grueling 200-mile challenge that tested skill and endurance and earned him another second-place finish.



Smith’s strategic navigation and resilience propelled him forward as the rally progressed. Notably, during Day 3’s Special Stage, he took first place after closing a 3-minute gap after the first 16 miles, finishing the stage 1m 56s faster.



During the two-day marathon stages of Days 4 and 5, Smith demonstrated unparalleled grit, clinching second place in Stage 4, and dominating Stage 5. Despite facing challenges such as fuel conservation issues and intense competition, Smith remained focused on his goal, embodying the spirit of Ducati’s commitment to performance.



Day 6 concluded Friday with two Special Stages from La Paz to San Jose Del Cabo. In a relatively short day, the riders completed both special stages in a tight finish with Smith arriving in second place.



“We are delighted to celebrate Alexander Smith and the team’s remarkable achievement in the NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally on the DesertX Rally,” expressed Jason Chinnock, Chief Executive Officer at Ducati North America. This is a fantastic result for us as we continue to explore our performance off-road. We have a lot of data to review to discuss how we win next time, but right now, it’s time to celebrate. His performance and intelligence not only underscore the power and precision of Ducati motorcycles but also fill us with pride and admiration for his success.”



Smith’s journey is a testament to the DesertX Rally’s off-road capability and Ducati’s legacy of innovation and performance. It reaffirms the brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries in motorsports, both on and off the road.



The DesertX Rally built for the NORRA Mexican 1000 was developed by Ducati North America with select partners: Aurora Rally, Termignoni S.p.A., Pirelli, and Denali Electronics.

