Paulin Secures a Podium on Debut at Carta Rallye as Yamaha Lockout Top Five in Class

Botturi arrived at the event on the morning of the first stage, having competed in another event the day before. The experienced Italian still managed to hit the ground running, but was suffering from a fever and sickness throughout the whole rally. Known for his incredible determination, the 49-year-old lived up to his reputation and fought back superbly after receiving 75 minutes of penalties for missing waypoints on the second stage. While he could not add to his three stage podiums on the final day, he still managed to finish the seventh stage in sixth with a time of three hours, eight minutes, and 47 seconds. This meant he secured fifth overall and was third in the “Over 450cc” class. After Paulin, the breakout star of the rally was Ténéré Spirit Experience (TSE) rider Kevin Gallas. The German, also competing in his first rally raid, took a spectacular victory on the second stage and recorded another two podiums. If it had not been for getting lost on stage five, he would have been competing for the overall victory. Another superb ride on the final stage of his Ténéré World Raid with the three-stage GYTR kit fitted saw him secure fourth. It meant he finished in the same position in the general classification, and second in the “Over 450cc” category to mark a sensational debut. There were more good results for the rest of the TSE riders in the race category, with Bertrand Gavard and Nicolas Charlier securing seventh and ninth, respectively, in the general classification, to make it five Ténérés in the top ten, and to ensure a Yamaha lockout of the top five in the “Over 450cc” class. To add to the experience for the TSE customers was that Mr. Dakar, Stéphane Peterhansel, who won 14 Dakar rallies in his illustrious career, joined them for the last two stages. Carta Rallye – Stage 7 Results Carte Rallye – General Classification After Stage 7 Gautier Paulin – P3 Overall – 23h48m51s

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team

“We finished the Carta Rallye, and what a great result! Racing with Marc and the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team has been a pleasure, and the new bike is amazing. I only had a few days to learn navigation before arriving here, so I wasn’t sure how it would go, but I enjoyed it. I had so much fun in the dunes, and the bike was so smooth that what should have been very challenging was actually fun. We had no issues whatsoever, all rally, and to finish on the overall podium and win the “Over 450cc” class is incredible. It was an honour to share this adventure with the team, and I want to thank them all for making it so much fun. It was also very cool to ride with Stéphane Peterhansel and meet the TSE riders. I am already looking forward to our next adventure!” Alessandro Botturi – P5 Overall – 24h34m52s

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team

“It has been an excellent rally, although it was very tough. I only arrived on the morning of the first stage, and I have been suffering from a fever, but despite this, I have enjoyed it. The navigation was very tough, and obviously, the mistakes I made on Stage 2 meant I was trying to make up time the rest of the rally. I am happy I could fight back to fifth, and it was great riding with Gautier, who really impressed me in his first rally. The new bike has been amazing, and has a lot of potential, and it was perfect for the whole rally. I did not have one single issue, which is incredible when you consider how hard the terrain is and how hard we were pushing. I want to thank the team for their amazing work, and I am already looking forward to the Africa Eco Race.” Marc Bourgeois

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team – Team Manager

“It has been a great rally, even if the navigation was extremely tough. It was a baptism of fire for Gautier, but this is how you learn, and he was amazing. To secure a podium on debut is spectacular. Botturi showed why he is famous for his never-give-up attitude. Fighting through and riding in the dunes when suffering from a fever and sickness is not easy. After his mistakes on Stage 2, he fought back brilliantly and should be very proud. It was also a great rally debut for Kevin, and he showed everyone his potential. It’s great to see a TSE rider finish in fourth overall. Stéphane also joined us for the last two stages, which was very special for the riders and team. We have also been able to develop the new bike, and considering it was making its racing debut, it performed beyond expectations. I want to thank the whole team for their efforts, and bring on the next event.”