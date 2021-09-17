Apolle & Tanke-Colon to compete at EnduroCross

The Beta Factory Race Team will have two riders competing at the EnduroCross Series, which kicks off this weekend with Round 1 in Tulsa.

German racer Tim Apolle will be riding under the Beta USA team for the 2021 EX series. Apolle has competed in Endurocross in the past and is looking forward to racing all six rounds of the series aboard his factory-prepped 300 RR.

Current Beta USA factory racer Morgan Tanke-Colon will also be competing in the highly contested women’s pro class aboard a factory 300 RR. Morgan is no stranger to the event, she has raced in seven EnduroCross seasons finishing 2nd in the 2020 series.

Tim Apolle

Factory 300 RR

“I really look forward to the EnduroCross season. I just did Super Enduro Junior World Championship in Europe and got Vice-Champion so I really look forward to being here in the U.S. with a great bike.”

Morgan Tanke Colon

Factory 300 RR

“I am more ready than ever for this 2021 Endurocross season. I’ve made the switch from the Xtrainer to a 300 RR and I am feeling great. It’s go time!”