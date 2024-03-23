Pirelli Catalunya Round ends with decidedly convincing result for Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team

One-two for Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team in Friday’s free practices for Pirelli Catalunya Round: Bulega P1, Bautista P2. Huertas takes his second consecutive pole position in WorldSSP

The Friday free practice session for the Pirelli Catalunya Round ends with a decidedly convincing result for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team. Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista obtained respectively the first and second best time in the combined standings.

For both of them, it was a day of clear growth. After working on the set-up of the Ducati Panigale V4R in FP1, the two reigning Superbike and Supersport World Champions took advantage of the afternoon session to test different tire solutions, managing to complete runs with an extremely intelligent race pace.



P1 Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11) 1’40.907

“I’m happy because we worked very well today collecting a lot of data that will be useful tomorrow. We also did a good job with the tyres which allowed us to have clearer ideas. It will be essential to make the right choice also because tyre wear will probably be one of the determining factors for the race.”



P2 Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1) 1’41.154, +0.246

“It was a peculiar Friday. In the morning practice, we couldn’t find the conditions to be able to improve the feeling with my Panigale while in the afternoon things went much better. I got back to riding the way I like, so I am particularly satisfied. Now it is time to take another step forward. However, there is high confidence ahead of tomorrow’s race.”



WorldSSP

Extraordinary start to the weekend for Adrian Huertas who takes his second consecutive Pole Position of the season with the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team.



P1 Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99) 1’44.197

“I am very satisfied with this Pole Position. I thank the team who did an excellent job after FP1 where the feeling was not the best. It will be important to start well tomorrow to defend the position and try to get the first win of the season.”