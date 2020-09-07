Renaux Achieves Three Career Milestones at Italian Grand Prix

SM Action M.C. Migliori’s Maxime Renaux celebrated a trio of career milestones at the sixth round of the MX2 World Championship in Faenza, Italy – the first of three back-to-back rounds at the steep, fast-paced, rough and rutty Italian circuit. The 20-year-old Frenchman put his YZ250F on Pole for the first time in his career and confirmed his speed with a maiden race and Grand Prix win. The ‘959’ was joined on the podium by Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts who mounted the second step of the podium and inched closer to the championship lead. The Belgian is now a mere 3-points from reclaiming the red-plate.

The high-speed uphills and steep, rough and rutty downhills of Faenza suited Renaux down to the ground. The talented Frenchman rocketed to the top of the leader board in the Qualifying Practice and went pole for the first time in his career, while Geerts rounded out the top-five.

In the opening race, Geerts used the power of his YZ250FM to chase the championship leader, Tom Vialle, uphill to turn-one with Renaux in his wake. The Belgian knows he is a major title contender but also realizes the importance of remaining calm. He now places a bigger emphasis on consistency and valuable championship points over leading races, which is why he sat conservatively behind the early race leader for the half of the race.

On Lap-8, Vialle crashed out of the lead and handed Geerts an easy race victory ahead of Renaux who finished in second place.

In Race 2, the ‘193’ rocketed out of the gate to clinch his third holeshot award this season but was quickly nudged back to second position by an ambitious Renaux who blasted into the lead and never looked back.

Renaux was unmatched in the final race and impressively led all 17-Laps for a convincing race victory, while Geerts finished third after he was demoted by Vialle on the opening lap.

With Renaux and Geerts mounting the top two steps of the podium, Yamaha has a healthy 20-point lead in the Manufacturers Standings, while Geerts has closed the gap to the top of the championship to 3-points and Renaux has strengthened his grip on third.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Ben Watson crashed out of a top notch position in the opening race and could not finish after damaging his front brake in the incident. The Brit was bumped up to 14th overall in the Grand Prix classification after finishing ninth in the second and final outing.

Maxime Renaux

MX2 Grand Prix of Italy Winner, 47-points

3rd MX2 World Championship, 196-points

“It was incredible, one of the best days in my career for sure. I almost took the holeshot in the second race and I managed to lead all of the race. It’s really hot here today but I managed to do it and I am really happy with that, first GP win, woo!”

Jago Geerts

2nd MX2 Grand Prix of Italy, 45-points

2nd MX2 World Championship, 254-points

“It was a good day today, the first heat I won so I was really happy with that, I felt good and my riding was smooth. In the second heat, I got the holeshot and made a little mistake and went to second and then a few turns later to third. I tried to make some passes, but it was really difficult out there, so I finished third, I am happy with that. I really enjoyed the racing and look forward to the next two races here.”

Ben Watson

14th MX2 Grand Prix of Italy, 12-points

7th MX2 World Championship, 139-points

“Race 1, I took a good start and was riding in third but unfortunately crashed on a wet spot and broke my front lever, I tried to continue and realised it was not safe after one lap. I stopped to repair it but after the front wheel was locking and I could not finish the race. Race 2 my start was mediocre, after missing the first race it took too long for me to find a rhythm and get used to the lines. I rode tight all race and didn’t have a good feeling. We have some work to do but I won’t give up and I’m looking forward to Wednesday.”