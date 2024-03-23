The Aprilia Tuareg Racing 2024 season is underway

THE GOAL IS TO RECONFIRM ITSELF AS A PROTAGONIST IN THE GREAT RALLY RAIDS

Aprilia Tuareg Racing’s 2024 season was unveiled during the Portimão MotoGP weekend. The “Off Road On Track” event previewed the 2024 season of the off-road project with the participation of the official riders, Jacopo Cerutti and Francesco Montanari.

The Aprilia Tuareg, developed in close collaboration with GCorse of the Guareschi brothers, became a protagonist in last season’s rally raids. The Italian off-road bike proved to be a winning project after the extraordinary triumph in its début in the Italian Motorally Championship, the podium in the Transanatolia Rally and the historic victory in the Africa Eco Race with Jacopo Cerutti.

The 2024 calendar features three major events: the Italian Motorally Championship, with the first race on April 20th, the Hellas Rally Raid scheduled from May 24th to June 2nd, and the Africa Eco Race from 28th December 2024 to 12th January 2025.

JACOPO CERUTTI

“We won on our début, so expectations are high. The goal is to win the Italian Championship again and strive for the best possible performance in Africa. I started training immediately after the Africa Eco Race, and I feel in good shape for the new season.”

FRANCESCO MONTANARI

“I am training and preparing as hard as possible. I hope to repeat last year’s performance and improve my results, especially in the Africa Eco Race. We are also determined for the Italian Championship, and I’ll try to do my best.”

MASSIMO RIVOLA

“After such an extraordinary début last year, both in Italy and in Africa, expectations are very high. The goal is to confirm our leadership in this new sector. We have an historic and important name as Tuareg, and to see such a beautiful and powerful motorcycle in its natural habitat is a source of pride for Noale.“