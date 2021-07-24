PODIUM SUCCESS FOR JOSEP GARCIA AT ENDUROGP SWEDEN

The second of two back-to-back rounds held in the north of Europe, the EnduroGP of Sweden gave riders very little in terms of rest between events due to its Thursday-to-Saturday schedule. Delivering a mixture of terrain, including forest tracks, open grass tests, and dusty hardpack, one thing that remained constant was the weather – hot, dry conditions punished the riders even further, with fitness and endurance proving key to a strong result, especially on the second day.

Carrying the form that took him to a double EnduroGP win in Estonia, less than one week earlier, Josep Garcia immediately showed he meant business in Sweden, placing fourth fastest on the opening night’s Super Test. Following an intense two-rider fight for the win that raged throughout day one, Garcia went into the ninth and final test of the day trailing leader Wil Ruprecht by just over 11 seconds. Giving his all, Josep looked like he might be able to claw back the time needed, but a small mistake mid-test cost the Spaniard the seconds he required, and he was forced to settle for second overall.

Similarly to day one, day two in Sweden saw another close battle for the EnduroGP win. This time however, that fight was contested by a number of riders, with the top five separated by just over 20 seconds after eight of the nine special tests. Placing fourth on the final Enduro Test, Josep secured the Enduro2 class win, but unfortunately missed out on the EnduroGP podium by just 0.88 seconds. His results over the two days were enough for him to successfully defend his runner-up position in the EnduroGP standings and close in on the overall lead in Enduro2, where the KTM 350 EXC-F rider now trails the current leader by just five points.

Frustrated to narrowly miss out on several extra EnduroGP championship points, but nevertheless happy with his riding over the course of the event, Josep now looks forward to a well-earned break before the 2021 International Six Days Enduro, held in Italy from August 30 – September 4.

Josep Garcia: “It’s been an excellent event here in Sweden, but of course another tough one. Day one went well, I was fighting with Wil (Ruprecht) the whole day and in the end, it came down to the final test. I gave it my all, but a small mistake just lost me too much time, but it was good to finish second in EnduroGP. Day two went well for me, I had a crash on the second Cross Test and that cost some seconds, but I was still in the fight for the win. In the last lap we were all together, really close on time. I pushed as always but I just missed out on the EnduroGP podium by a tiny amount. I’m happy with the E2 class result, but in the overall I know it could be better, but this is racing, and I know I did my best.”

The 2021 FIM Enduro World Championship continues with round five – the GP of Germany – on October 8-10.

Results – 2021 FIM Enduro World Championship – Round 4, Sweden

Day 1

Enduro 2

1. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 1:08:41.04

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:09:01.29 +20.25

3. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 1:09:59.78 +1:18.74

4. Albin Elowson (SWE), Husqvarna, 1:10:35.01 +1:53.97

5. Eero Remes (FIN), TM, 1:10:37.03 +1:55.99

EnduroGP

1. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 1:08:41.04

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:09:01.29 +20.25

3. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 1:09:18.08 +37.04

4. Davide Guarneri (ITA), Fantic, 1:09:42.55 +1:01.51

5. Samuele Bernardini (ITA), Honda, 1:09:56.03 +1:14.99

Other KTM

8. Jaume Betriu (ESP), KTM, 1:10:13.02 +1:31.98

Day 2

Enduro 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:07:55.70

2. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 1:08:26.88 +31.18

3. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 1:09:10.80 +1:15.10

4. Albin Elowson (SWE), Husqvarna, 1:09:28.26 +1:32.56

5. Joe Wooton (GBR), Husqvarna, 1:09:35.59 +1:39.89

EnduroGP

1. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 1:07:41.18

2. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:07:45.51 +4.33

3. Davide Guarneri (ITA), Fantic, 1:07:54.82 +13.64

4. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:07:55.70 +14.52

5. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 1:08:26.88 +45.70

Other KTM

8. Jaume Betriu (ESP), KTM, 1:09:29.55 +1:48.37

Championship Standings (After Round 4)

Enduro 2

1. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 146 points

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 141 pts

3. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 112 pts

4. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 106 pts

5. Eero Remes (FIN), TM, 68 pts

EnduroGP

1. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 146 points

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 124 pts

3. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 120 pts

4. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 102 pts

5. Davide Guarneri (ITA), Fantic, 92 pts