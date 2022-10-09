From bLU cRU to 2022 FIM Supersport 300 World Champion

bLU cRU graduate Alvaro Diaz was crowned the 2022 FIM Supersport 300 World Champion with a race remaining at the Portimao season finale, becoming the first Yamaha rider to claim the title since 2017, and the first from the bLU cRU program.

Heading into the weekend, Diaz needed just one point to claim the title and he gave himself a strong chance in the Superpole, qualifying second on the grid. The race was then red flagged after an incident involving title rival Victor Steeman, who is currently being treated at Faro Hospital.

The race was then delayed and shortened to eight laps, with Diaz battling for victory throughout. In a frenetic final lap, the Spanish youngster eventually finished seventh, which was enough to see him crowned champion.

Up ahead, 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup graduate Humberto Maier enjoyed a sensational outing at the Algarve International Circuit. From 11th on the grid, the Brazilian muscled his way into the front fight on the final lap, crossing the line in third for the first podium of his maiden campaign.

Mirko Gennai was also in the top group battle, finishing fifth, ahead of Misano and Magny-Cours race-winner Matteo Vannucci. Behind Diaz came 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup winner Enzo Valentim; the Brazilian producing a stellar comeback from 27th on the grid to cross the line just 0.557s off the podium in eighth.

Yamaha’s first WorldSSP300 champion Marc Garcia rounded out the top 10, while 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup rider Wahyu Nugroho impressed on his world championship debut, scoring points from 18th on the grid.

Alvaro Diaz

2022 FIM Supersport 300 World Champion

“It was a difficult race but a very happy day for me. I want to thank my ARCO MotoR University Team for all their work this year that has helped me to become World Champion. This title is the result of five years of hard work and I’m just so happy. After the first race of the season, I was already starting to think that I could achieve the title. It was difficult because the championship is very long and anything can happen. In the last races, Victor was really fast and he is a very strong rival, I’m thinking of him and really wish him all the best in this moment. Next season, I think I’ll stay with Yamaha because they have given me a lot of support these past five years. I’m very happy with them and with my team. In 2023, I will ride in WorldSSP. For me it will be a new adventure and I think I can do well.”

Andrea Dosoli

Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager

“I would like to congratulate Alvaro Diaz for an incredible WorldSSP300 season. He was a part of our bLU cRU program in 2020, and since then we have seen him develop into one of the most promising young riders in the championship. Despite his young age, he has shown a clear maturity that has allowed him to be so consistently in the lead battle, with many podiums scored across this season. Congratulations also to the young mechanics and members of the Arco MotoR University Team, who have worked hard to help give Alvaro this opportunity. We are sure he will have a brilliant future in this sport. Everyone at Yamaha is also thinking of Victor Steeman following his crash earlier today, and we hope for some positive news.”