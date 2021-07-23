Did you participate in World Adventure Week 2021? 74 Countries and 1.5 million kilometers ridden by 735 groups around the world… Seven days, seven unique challenges, plus 1,000 km to complete. TMW’s Inspiration Friday: World Adventure Week 2021 looks into what it and was. It was a great way to spend the day or the week by riding Chile’s Carretera Austral to the Ukrainian Carpathians and from the Canadian Prairies to Europe’s riding hotspots! The very first edition of THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK powered by KTM and RISER was super successful, inspirational and you got to win daily prizes too! We also posted the leaderboard for the Top 100 riders, countries and their distances rode as well below.
If you missed World Adventure Week 2021 then make sure to get out there for World Adventure Week 2022 next year! While you are at it, don’t miss the latest 2021, 2022 and KTM models to inspire you along the way.
Total Motorcycle would like to thank KTM for inspiring us to bring you this week's Inspiration Friday: World Adventure Week 2021.
// 1.5 million kilometers ridden
// 25,000 riding hours in total
// 4,770 m, the highest altitude ridden
// 735 group rides completed
// 74 countries where rides took place
With the majority of riders registered actively participating in each one of the seven unique daily challenges, the campaign saw a total of 1,005 motorcyclists on any bike successfully completing more than 1,000 km of riding in seven days.
All participants who completed 1,000 km or more during the week and effectively made it through at least four of the seven daily challenges entered a final draw for the big prize. The battle was heated and the rider who will ride away on a brand new KTM ADVENTURE machine is Glenn V. from Norway.
Throughout THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK, participants were given a series of challenges, from simply covering kilometers or checking in at a KTM dealer to basic altitude challenges. Seven true adventurers from around the world were selected to be the daily winners and will be receiving their prizes in the coming days. A full list of the daily prizes and the respective daily winners is available on theworldadventureweek.com
Following its successful inaugural edition, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is set to become a highly anticipated community event that will remain open to absolutely any motorcycle rider, anywhere around the world.
READY TO GO OUT AND RIDE? THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK STARTS ON MONDAY
A true celebration of motorcycle riding, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK begins Monday, July 5th and will run until Sunday July 11th. The main goal is to complete 1,000 km or more of riding in seven days. Upon completion, all riders will receive a personalized award by KTM.
Throughout THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK, participants will be issued a series of challenges, from simply covering kilometers each day to basic altitude challenges. On completion of these individual challenges, they will earn points which put them in the running for daily prizes, including:
Day 1 | July 5th
Challenge => Complete a ride & share it using #theworldadventureweek
Day’s Prize => HORNET ADV HELMET
Day 2 | July 6th
Challenge => Ride through an altitude of 890 m
Day’s Prize => ADVENTURE S JACKET
Day 3 | July 7th
Challenge => Check in at a KTM dealer while out riding
Day’s Prize => X-SPIRIT III HELMET
Day 4 | July 8th
Challenge => Complete a total elevation gain of 1290 m
Day’s Prize => TERRA ADV JACKET
Day 5 | July 9th
Challenge => Get at least five rides tracked Monday to Friday
Day’s Prize => RESONANCE LEATHER JACKET
Day 6 | July 10th
Challenge => Ride 390 km start to finish
Day’s Prize => C4 PRO HELMET
Day 7 | July 11th
Challenge => Complete a Pack Ride with at least two riding buddies
Day’s Prize => LUGGAGE BAG & SIDE BAG SET
Completion of each challenge will award participants with 250 points, with an added 1000 points given to all those who clock up 1,000 km. Riders will need a minimum of 2000 points to be eligible to win a KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, which means they have to complete at least four of the seven daily challenges.
THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is set to become a highly anticipated adventure ride and is open to absolutely anyone, anywhere around the world. To be able to win the prizes, you simply need to live in a place around the world with KTM dealer infrastructure.
JOIN THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK AND RIDE AWAY ON A NEW KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S
Seven days, seven unique challenges, plus 1,000 km to complete. KTM is calling on the global community of Adventure motorcyclists to go out and explore the tracks they’ve always wanted to during THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK that will take place on July 5 to 11, 2021.
Powered by KTM and RISER, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is the perfect excuse to do some mileage, no matter what motorcycle you own. To join, you simply need to download the RISER app, accept THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK challenge by filling in the registration form and then start recording your daily rides.
THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK daily challenges are:
// July 5th => Complete a ride & share it using #theworldadventureweek
// July 6th => Ride through an altitude of 890 m
// July 7th => Check in at a KTM dealer while out riding
// July 8th => Complete a total elevation gain of 1290 m
// July 9th => Get at least five rides tracked Monday to Friday
// July 10th => Ride 390 km start to finish
// July 11th => Complete a Pack Ride with at least two riding buddies
Successful completion of each challenge will award you with 250 points, with an added 1000 points given to all those who clock up 1,000 km. You will need a minimum of 2000 points to enter the draw for a brand new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, which means you have to complete at least four of the seven daily challenges during THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK.
Each participant’s progress will be monitored via a live leaderboard and within the app. All riders who successfully complete 1,000 km or more during the week will receive a personalized award by KTM.
KTM IS CALLING ON ALL RIDERS TO GO ADVENTURE DURING THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK 2021
Seven days, 1,000 kilometers, July 5th to 11th 2021.
Powered by KTM and RISER, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is the perfect excuse to put some mileage on your motorcycle. It is an invitation to go explore the tracks and trails you’ve always wanted to and is an opportunity to share your favorite places with the global Adventure bike community.
The most adventurous riders will be rewarded with daily and weekly prizes and the chance to be featured on theworldadventureweek.com and KTM’s global social media channels. There will be different challenges to complete on each of the seven days, with all riders completing 1,000 km or more in total receiving a personalized award.
The challenges will be open to all Adventure riders from all brands. The goal is to strengthen the growing Adventure community and bring together riders who share the passion for Adventure motorcycling. To enter, you simply need to download the RISER app from the App Store or Google Play and start recording your rides.
THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK LEADERBOARD
|1
🇨🇱5,014 km
🇸🇰4,589 km
🇺🇦4,463 km
🇺🇸4,176 km
🇦🇹3,600 km
🇺🇸3,528 km
🇺🇸3,484 km
🇫🇷3,465 km
🇺🇸3,442 km
🇨🇳3,420 km
🇳🇴3,367 km
🇦🇹3,338 km
🇦🇹3,333 km
🇫🇷3,320 km
🇺🇸3,262 km
🇺🇦3,149 km
🇺🇸3,130 km
🇦🇹3,118 km
🇪🇸3,072 km
🇩🇪3,064 km
🇷🇴3,036 km
🇪🇸2,991 km
🇫🇮2,982 km
🇩🇪2,970 km
🇩🇪2,962 km
🇨🇦2,962 km
🇸🇪2,939 km
🇨🇦2,914 km
🇺🇦2,913 km
🇳🇱2,899 km
🇩🇰2,827 km
🇦🇷2,778 km
🇨🇳2,772 km
🇸🇪2,760 km
🇨🇦2,733 km
🇸🇰2,689 km
🇸🇪2,674 km
🇪🇸2,671 km
🇨🇦2,654 km
🇸🇪2,650 km
🇹🇷2,599 km
🇪🇸2,590 km
🇪🇸2,570 km
🇪🇸2,564 km
🇸🇪2,555 km
🇺🇸2,553 km
🇵🇹2,501 km
🇪🇸2,487 km
🇿🇦2,485 km
🇳🇱2,477 km
🇩🇪2,458 km
🇦🇹2,452 km
🇮🇳2,448 km
🇬🇧2,440 km
🇯🇵2,425 km
🇸🇮2,425 km
🇵🇱2,408 km
🇦🇷2,398 km
🇨🇦2,396 km
🇮🇹2,353 km
🇮🇹2,350 km
🇨🇦2,347 km
🇺🇦2,345 km
🇨🇦2,321 km
🇿🇦2,308 km
🇩🇪2,293 km
🇭🇺2,281 km
🇯🇵2,278 km
🇺🇦2,276 km
🇩🇪2,264 km
🇧🇪2,262 km
🇦🇹2,253 km
🇩🇪2,253 km
🇧🇪2,246 km
🇨🇦2,244 km
🇵🇦2,218 km
🇺🇸2,216 km
🇬🇹2,207 km
🇿🇦2,203 km
🇩🇪2,199 km
🇨🇿2,188 km
🇿🇦2,186 km
🇿🇦2,181 km
🇺🇸2,178 km
🇧🇪2,170 km
🇹🇷2,164 km
🇿🇦2,137 km
🇵🇱2,134 km
🇺🇸2,126 km
🇵🇦2,126 km
🇬🇧2,125 km
🇦🇹2,122 km
🇵🇱2,106 km
🇺🇸2,103 km
🇺🇸2,101 km
🇵🇹2,087 km
🇧🇪2,079 km
🇷🇴2,079 km
🇳🇴2,074 km
🇨🇦2,053 km