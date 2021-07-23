Did you participate in World Adventure Week 2021? 74 Countries and 1.5 million kilometers ridden by 735 groups around the world… Seven days, seven unique challenges, plus 1,000 km to complete. TMW’s Inspiration Friday: World Adventure Week 2021 looks into what it and was. It was a great way to spend the day or the week by riding Chile’s Carretera Austral to the Ukrainian Carpathians and from the Canadian Prairies to Europe’s riding hotspots! The very first edition of THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK powered by KTM and RISER was super successful, inspirational and you got to win daily prizes too! We also posted the leaderboard for the Top 100 riders, countries and their distances rode as well below.

If you missed World Adventure Week 2021 then make sure to get out there for World Adventure Week 2022 next year! While you are at it, don’t miss the latest 2021, 2022 and KTM models to inspire you along the way.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank KTM for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: World Adventure Week 2021. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride! Thank you for your support for visiting us and supporting us at Patreon for just $1 a month.

// 1.5 million kilometers ridden

// 25,000 riding hours in total

// 4,770 m, the highest altitude ridden

// 735 group rides completed

// 74 countries where rides took place

With the majority of riders registered actively participating in each one of the seven unique daily challenges, the campaign saw a total of 1,005 motorcyclists on any bike successfully completing more than 1,000 km of riding in seven days.

All participants who completed 1,000 km or more during the week and effectively made it through at least four of the seven daily challenges entered a final draw for the big prize. The battle was heated and the rider who will ride away on a brand new KTM ADVENTURE machine is Glenn V. from Norway.

Throughout THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK, participants were given a series of challenges, from simply covering kilometers or checking in at a KTM dealer to basic altitude challenges. Seven true adventurers from around the world were selected to be the daily winners and will be receiving their prizes in the coming days. A full list of the daily prizes and the respective daily winners is available on theworldadventureweek.com

Following its successful inaugural edition, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is set to become a highly anticipated community event that will remain open to absolutely any motorcycle rider, anywhere around the world.

THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK LEADERBOARD

1

Raul de la Jara 🇨🇱5,014 km

2 Luiz Galvao de Franca 🇸🇰4,589 km

3 Serhii Khymych 🇺🇦4,463 km

4 Nicholas Shane 🇺🇸4,176 km

5 Peter Wessely 🇦🇹3,600 km

6 Dan Lybrand 🇺🇸3,528 km

7 Brian Wheeler 🇺🇸3,484 km

8 Wil Odrew 🇫🇷3,465 km

9 Bruce Gillies 🇺🇸3,442 km

10 Huang Rui 🇨🇳3,420 km

11 Are Grind 🇳🇴3,367 km

12 Philipp Schraub Bär 🐻 FALKENSTEIN 🇦🇹3,338 km

13 Daniel Schett 🇦🇹3,333 km

14 Guillaume Haudrechy 🇫🇷3,320 km

15 Siegfried Forster 🇺🇸3,262 km

16 Maksym Yeremenko 🇺🇦3,149 km

17 Andrew Robertson 🇺🇸3,130 km

18 Simon F. 🇦🇹3,118 km

19 Norberto López Rey 🇪🇸3,072 km

20 Mark Sörnsen 🇩🇪3,064 km

21 Florin Ionita 🇷🇴3,036 km

22 Alain Maortua 🇪🇸2,991 km

23 Mika Maltela 🇫🇮2,982 km

24 Hannes Rahlf 🇩🇪2,970 km

25 Dominik Szymanowski 🇩🇪2,962 km

26 Andrew Flannery 🇨🇦2,962 km

27 José Enciso 🇸🇪2,939 km

28 Scott Siren 🇨🇦2,914 km

29 Victor Djangirov 🇺🇦2,913 km

30 OrangeLife 82 🇳🇱2,899 km

31 Bjarne Lauridsen 🇩🇰2,827 km

32 Esteban Garibotti 🇦🇷 🇦🇷2,778 km

33 Gangtie wang 🇨🇳2,772 km

34 Nils Stenberg 🇸🇪2,760 km

35 Blair Roberts 🇨🇦2,733 km

36 Zoltán Janík 🇸🇰2,689 km

37 Mikael Carlberg 🇸🇪2,674 km

38 martin zabala 🇪🇸2,671 km

39 Jean-François ethier 🇨🇦2,654 km

40 Johanna Johansson 🇸🇪2,650 km

41 Xavier Latus 🇹🇷2,599 km

42 Carlos de Vega 🇪🇸2,590 km

43 Angus Charlton 🇪🇸2,570 km

44 Xabier Urkiza 🇪🇸2,564 km

45 Jimmy Andersson 🇸🇪2,555 km

46 Dmitriy Golovinov 🇺🇸2,553 km

47 Rad Raven 🇵🇹2,501 km

48 Daniel López Jurado 🇪🇸2,487 km

49 Gerrie Lewies 🇿🇦2,485 km

50 Jan De Meester 🇳🇱2,477 km

51 Benjamin Stauß 🇩🇪2,458 km

52 Pascal Gruber 🇦🇹2,452 km

53 Tommy Blaze 🇮🇳2,448 km

54 Nick Bennett 🇬🇧2,440 km

55 Keita Tsukamoto 🇯🇵2,425 km

56 Andrej Crnkovic 🇸🇮2,425 km

57 Grzegorz Okruch 🇵🇱2,408 km

58 Jorge Rieiro 🇦🇷2,398 km

59 Jacque Bateman 🇨🇦2,396 km

60 Danilo Ercolani 🇮🇹2,353 km

61 Erne Mich 🇮🇹2,350 km

62 Damian Cirelli 🇨🇦2,347 km

63 Serhii Tkachenko 🇺🇦2,345 km

64 Roy Bartucz 🇨🇦2,321 km

65 Pieter Prinsloo 🇿🇦2,308 km

66 Johannes Brenneke 🇩🇪2,293 km

67 Peter Sarlos 🇭🇺2,281 km

68 rock hill 🇯🇵2,278 km

69 Vitaliy Daniyluk 🇺🇦2,276 km

70 Dietmar Schulz 🇩🇪2,264 km

71 Yorick Fockaert 🇧🇪2,262 km

72 Andy Schindes 🇦🇹2,253 km

73 Dominik N 🇩🇪2,253 km

74 Stijn Vaes 🇧🇪2,246 km

75 Terry Perrier 🇨🇦2,244 km

76 Roberto Garcia 🇵🇦2,218 km

77 Jonathan Siegert 🇺🇸2,216 km

78 Pedro Cuevas 🇬🇹2,207 km

79 Thomas Prins 🇿🇦2,203 km

80 Nicole Kübler🇨🇭 🇩🇪2,199 km

81 Jiří Novotný 🇨🇿2,188 km

82 Albert Prinsloo 🇿🇦2,186 km

83 Hannes Rootman 🇿🇦2,181 km

84 James Coulter 🇺🇸2,178 km

85 Jukka Norppa 🇧🇪2,170 km

86 Bahadir Onsoy 🇹🇷2,164 km

87 Guy Hopkins 🇿🇦2,137 km

88 J.J. Stępień 🇵🇱2,134 km

89 Matt Flaming 🇺🇸2,126 km

90 juan carlos robayo borda 🇵🇦2,126 km

91 Simão Trincheiras 🇬🇧2,125 km

92 Stefan Kienzl 🇦🇹2,122 km

93 Witek Sz 🇵🇱2,106 km

94 Jody Potter 🇺🇸2,103 km

95 Dawn Morse 🇺🇸2,101 km

96 Ricardo Ramires 🇵🇹2,087 km

97 Tom Gorissen 🇧🇪2,079 km

98 Suba Elemer-Emanuel 🇷🇴2,079 km

99 Tor Jørgensen 🇳🇴2,074 km