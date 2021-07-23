Inspiration Friday: World Adventure Week 2021

Did you participate in World Adventure Week 2021? 74 Countries and 1.5 million kilometers ridden by 735 groups around the world… Seven days, seven unique challenges, plus 1,000 km to complete. TMW’s Inspiration Friday: World Adventure Week 2021 looks into what it and was. It was a great way to spend the day or the week by riding Chile’s Carretera Austral to the Ukrainian Carpathians and from the Canadian Prairies to Europe’s riding hotspots! The very first edition of THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK powered by KTM and RISER was super successful, inspirational and you got to win daily prizes too! We also posted the leaderboard for the Top 100 riders, countries and their distances rode as well below.

If you missed World Adventure Week 2021 then make sure to get out there for World Adventure Week 2022 next year! While you are at it, don’t miss the latest 2021, 2022 and KTM models to inspire you along the way.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank KTM for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: World Adventure Week 2021. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride! Thank you for your support for visiting us and supporting us at Patreon for just $1 a month.

// 1.5 million kilometers ridden
// 25,000 riding hours in total
// 4,770 m, the highest altitude ridden
// 735 group rides completed
// 74 countries where rides took place

With the majority of riders registered actively participating in each one of the seven unique daily challenges, the campaign saw a total of 1,005 motorcyclists on any bike successfully completing more than 1,000 km of riding in seven days.

All participants who completed 1,000 km or more during the week and effectively made it through at least four of the seven daily challenges entered a final draw for the big prize. The battle was heated and the rider who will ride away on a brand new KTM ADVENTURE machine is Glenn V. from Norway.

Throughout THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK, participants were given a series of challenges, from simply covering kilometers or checking in at a KTM dealer to basic altitude challenges. Seven true adventurers from around the world were selected to be the daily winners and will be receiving their prizes in the coming days. A full list of the daily prizes and the respective daily winners is available on theworldadventureweek.com

Following its successful inaugural edition, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is set to become a highly anticipated community event that will remain open to absolutely any motorcycle rider, anywhere around the world.

 

 

READY TO GO OUT AND RIDE? THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK STARTS ON MONDAY

A true celebration of motorcycle riding, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK begins Monday, July 5th and will run until Sunday July 11th. The main goal is to complete 1,000 km or more of riding in seven days. Upon completion, all riders will receive a personalized award by KTM.

Throughout THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK, participants will be issued a series of challenges, from simply covering kilometers each day to basic altitude challenges. On completion of these individual challenges, they will earn points which put them in the running for daily prizes, including:

Day 1 | July 5th
Challenge => Complete a ride & share it using #theworldadventureweek
Day’s Prize => HORNET ADV HELMET

Day 2 | July 6th
Challenge => Ride through an altitude of 890 m
Day’s Prize => ADVENTURE S JACKET

Day 3 | July 7th
Challenge => Check in at a KTM dealer while out riding
Day’s Prize => X-SPIRIT III HELMET

Day 4 | July 8th
Challenge => Complete a total elevation gain of 1290 m
Day’s Prize => TERRA ADV JACKET

Day 5 | July 9th
Challenge => Get at least five rides tracked Monday to Friday
Day’s Prize => RESONANCE LEATHER JACKET

Day 6 | July 10th
Challenge => Ride 390 km start to finish
Day’s Prize => C4 PRO HELMET

Day 7 | July 11th
Challenge => Complete a Pack Ride with at least two riding buddies
Day’s Prize => LUGGAGE BAG & SIDE BAG SET

Completion of each challenge will award participants with 250 points, with an added 1000 points given to all those who clock up 1,000 km. Riders will need a minimum of 2000 points to be eligible to win a KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, which means they have to complete at least four of the seven daily challenges.

THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is set to become a highly anticipated adventure ride and is open to absolutely anyone, anywhere around the world. To be able to win the prizes, you simply need to live in a place around the world with KTM dealer infrastructure.

JOIN THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK AND RIDE AWAY ON A NEW KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S

Seven days, seven unique challenges, plus 1,000 km to complete. KTM is calling on the global community of Adventure motorcyclists to go out and explore the tracks they’ve always wanted to during THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK that will take place on July 5 to 11, 2021.

Powered by KTM and RISER, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is the perfect excuse to do some mileage, no matter what motorcycle you own. To join, you simply need to download the RISER app, accept THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK challenge by filling in the registration form and then start recording your daily rides.

THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK daily challenges are:
// July 5th => Complete a ride & share it using #theworldadventureweek
// July 6th => Ride through an altitude of 890 m
// July 7th => Check in at a KTM dealer while out riding
// July 8th => Complete a total elevation gain of 1290 m
// July 9th => Get at least five rides tracked Monday to Friday
// July 10th => Ride 390 km start to finish
// July 11th => Complete a Pack Ride with at least two riding buddies

Successful completion of each challenge will award you with 250 points, with an added 1000 points given to all those who clock up 1,000 km. You will need a minimum of 2000 points to enter the draw for a brand new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, which means you have to complete at least four of the seven daily challenges during THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK.

Each participant’s progress will be monitored via a live leaderboard and within the app. All riders who successfully complete 1,000 km or more during the week will receive a personalized award by KTM.

 

KTM IS CALLING ON ALL RIDERS TO GO ADVENTURE DURING THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK 2021

Seven days, 1,000 kilometers, July 5th to 11th 2021.

Powered by KTM and RISER, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is the perfect excuse to put some mileage on your motorcycle. It is an invitation to go explore the tracks and trails you’ve always wanted to and is an opportunity to share your favorite places with the global Adventure bike community.

The most adventurous riders will be rewarded with daily and weekly prizes and the chance to be featured on theworldadventureweek.com and KTM’s global social media channels. There will be different challenges to complete on each of the seven days, with all riders completing 1,000 km or more in total receiving a personalized award.

The challenges will be open to all Adventure riders from all brands. The goal is to strengthen the growing Adventure community and bring together riders who share the passion for Adventure motorcycling. To enter, you simply need to download the RISER app from the App Store or Google Play and start recording your rides.

 

THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK LEADERBOARD

 

1 
Raul de la Jara

🇨🇱5,014 km

2 

Luiz Galvao de Franca

🇸🇰4,589 km

3 

Serhii Khymych

🇺🇦4,463 km

4 

Nicholas Shane

🇺🇸4,176 km

5 

Peter Wessely

🇦🇹3,600 km

6 

Dan Lybrand

🇺🇸3,528 km

7 

Brian Wheeler

🇺🇸3,484 km

8 

Wil Odrew

🇫🇷3,465 km

9 

Bruce Gillies

🇺🇸3,442 km

10 

Huang Rui

🇨🇳3,420 km

11 

Are Grind

🇳🇴3,367 km

12 

Philipp Schraub Bär 🐻 FALKENSTEIN

🇦🇹3,338 km

13 

Daniel Schett

🇦🇹3,333 km

14 

Guillaume Haudrechy

🇫🇷3,320 km

15 

Siegfried Forster

🇺🇸3,262 km

16 

Maksym Yeremenko

🇺🇦3,149 km

17 

Andrew Robertson

🇺🇸3,130 km

18 

Simon F.

🇦🇹3,118 km

19 

Norberto López Rey

🇪🇸3,072 km

20 

Mark Sörnsen

🇩🇪3,064 km

21 

Florin Ionita

🇷🇴3,036 km

22 

Alain Maortua

🇪🇸2,991 km

23 

Mika Maltela

🇫🇮2,982 km

24 

Hannes Rahlf

🇩🇪2,970 km

25 

Dominik Szymanowski

🇩🇪2,962 km

26 

Andrew Flannery

🇨🇦2,962 km

27 

José Enciso

🇸🇪2,939 km

28 

Scott Siren

🇨🇦2,914 km

29 

Victor Djangirov

🇺🇦2,913 km

30 

OrangeLife 82

🇳🇱2,899 km

31 

Bjarne Lauridsen

🇩🇰2,827 km

32 

Esteban Garibotti 🇦🇷

🇦🇷2,778 km

33 

Gangtie wang

🇨🇳2,772 km

34 

Nils Stenberg

🇸🇪2,760 km

35 

Blair Roberts

🇨🇦2,733 km

36 

Zoltán Janík

🇸🇰2,689 km

37 

Mikael Carlberg

🇸🇪2,674 km

38 

martin zabala

🇪🇸2,671 km

39 

Jean-François ethier

🇨🇦2,654 km

40 

Johanna Johansson

🇸🇪2,650 km

41 

Xavier Latus

🇹🇷2,599 km

42 

Carlos de Vega

🇪🇸2,590 km

43 

Angus Charlton

🇪🇸2,570 km

44 

Xabier Urkiza

🇪🇸2,564 km

45 

Jimmy Andersson

🇸🇪2,555 km

46 

Dmitriy Golovinov

🇺🇸2,553 km

47 

Rad Raven

🇵🇹2,501 km

48 

Daniel López Jurado

🇪🇸2,487 km

49 

Gerrie Lewies

🇿🇦2,485 km

50 

Jan De Meester

🇳🇱2,477 km

51 

Benjamin Stauß

🇩🇪2,458 km

52 

Pascal Gruber

🇦🇹2,452 km

53 

Tommy Blaze

🇮🇳2,448 km

54 

Nick Bennett

🇬🇧2,440 km

55 

Keita Tsukamoto

🇯🇵2,425 km

56 

Andrej Crnkovic

🇸🇮2,425 km

57 

Grzegorz Okruch

🇵🇱2,408 km

58 

Jorge Rieiro

🇦🇷2,398 km

59 

Jacque Bateman

🇨🇦2,396 km

60 

Danilo Ercolani

🇮🇹2,353 km

61 

Erne Mich

🇮🇹2,350 km

62 

Damian Cirelli

🇨🇦2,347 km

63 

Serhii Tkachenko

🇺🇦2,345 km

64 

Roy Bartucz

🇨🇦2,321 km

65 

Pieter Prinsloo

🇿🇦2,308 km

66 

Johannes Brenneke

🇩🇪2,293 km

67 

Peter Sarlos

🇭🇺2,281 km

68 

rock hill

🇯🇵2,278 km

69 

Vitaliy Daniyluk

🇺🇦2,276 km

70 

Dietmar Schulz

🇩🇪2,264 km

71 

Yorick Fockaert

🇧🇪2,262 km

72 

Andy Schindes

🇦🇹2,253 km

73 

Dominik N

🇩🇪2,253 km

74 

Stijn Vaes

🇧🇪2,246 km

75 

Terry Perrier

🇨🇦2,244 km

76 

Roberto Garcia

🇵🇦2,218 km

77 

Jonathan Siegert

🇺🇸2,216 km

78 

Pedro Cuevas

🇬🇹2,207 km

79 

Thomas Prins

🇿🇦2,203 km

80 

Nicole Kübler🇨🇭

🇩🇪2,199 km

81 

Jiří Novotný

🇨🇿2,188 km

82 

Albert Prinsloo

🇿🇦2,186 km

83 

Hannes Rootman

🇿🇦2,181 km

84 

James Coulter

🇺🇸2,178 km

85 

Jukka Norppa

🇧🇪2,170 km

86 

Bahadir Onsoy

🇹🇷2,164 km

87 

Guy Hopkins

🇿🇦2,137 km

88 

J.J. Stępień

🇵🇱2,134 km

89 

Matt Flaming

🇺🇸2,126 km

90 

juan carlos robayo borda

🇵🇦2,126 km

91 

Simão Trincheiras

🇬🇧2,125 km

92 

Stefan Kienzl

🇦🇹2,122 km

93 

Witek Sz

🇵🇱2,106 km

94 

Jody Potter

🇺🇸2,103 km

95 

Dawn Morse

🇺🇸2,101 km

96 

Ricardo Ramires

🇵🇹2,087 km

97 

Tom Gorissen

🇧🇪2,079 km

98 

Suba Elemer-Emanuel

🇷🇴2,079 km

99 

Tor Jørgensen

🇳🇴2,074 km

100 

Sean Ballesteros

🇨🇦2,053 km

