Positive Friday for Aprilia Racing at Silverstone

The opening day of practice at the Silverstone Circuit concluded with encouraging signs for Aprilia Racing and Marco Bezzecchi, who secured direct access to Q2 with the fifth-fastest time in the session. Bezzecchi delivered a solid performance in FP1, finishing fourth and confirming a strong connection with the RS-GP from the outset. Throughout the session, Bezzecchi remained near the top of the timesheets, demonstrating his competitiveness in both race pace and time-attack. The Italian rider concluded the practice with the fifth-fastest time, just three-tenths of a second off the pace-setter, securing direct entry to Q2. Lorenzo Savadori, focused on development work with the RS-GP25, concluded the day in 20th place and will need to go through Q1.