Positive Friday for Aprilia Racing at Silverstone

MARCO BEZZECCHI FIFTH AND STRAIGHT INTO Q2, LORENZO SAVADORI CONTINUES DEVELOPMENT WORK ON RS-GP25
The opening day of practice at the Silverstone Circuit concluded with encouraging signs for Aprilia Racing and Marco Bezzecchi, who secured direct access to Q2 with the fifth-fastest time in the session.
Bezzecchi delivered a solid performance in FP1, finishing fourth and confirming a strong connection with the RS-GP from the outset. Throughout the session, Bezzecchi remained near the top of the timesheets, demonstrating his competitiveness in both race pace and time-attack. The Italian rider concluded the practice with the fifth-fastest time, just three-tenths of a second off the pace-setter, securing direct entry to Q2.
Lorenzo Savadori, focused on development work with the RS-GP25, concluded the day in 20th place and will need to go through Q1.
I began the weekend positively. It went quite well. I’m pleased with this first day. I already felt good this morning, and we managed to make a few additional improvements in the afternoon. There are three heavy braking zones at Silverstone, but the rest of the track is smooth and flowing and the RS-GP25 has consistently performed well here. Of course, we still need to make further enhancements, but the bike operates effectively at this circuit.
The Aprilia RS-GP25 is making progress. The elements we’ve been developing over several races are becoming more refined and are beginning to deliver positive results. We’ve never stopped, and we’re making the most of every race to continue the development process. A lot of material arrives from Noale, and I test everything new immediately in race conditions. It’s also great to see how fast Marco was.
A strong start for Aprilia Racing, particularly for Marco, at a circuit that has always suited him and us. We’re continuing to work hard, as we know there are still aspects to fix ahead of the sprint. Although this is practically a brand-new track for Lorenzo, we’re pleased with his result and the development solutions we’re progressing.
