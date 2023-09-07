Real asset and cornerstone of Liqui Moly Beta Racing team resigned

Beta USA has re-signed Joe Wasson for the 2024 season. Wasson has been a real asset and cornerstone of the Liqui Moly Beta Racing team for the past 7 years. The 2021 National Hare and Hound Champion will continue to compete in the series as he looks to hoist up another number-one plate. In addition, Wasson will carry on competing in the West Hare Scrambles which he raced for the first time this year. Wasson will continue to race alongside Beta Racing teammate Zane Roberts on the West Coast off-road team.
“Very pleased to continue with Joe for 2024. He does more than just get good results on race day. He takes it upon himself to be an ambassador of the Beta brand. He and I have worked really well pushing each other to be better, and I am excited to go fight for more championships with him in 2024.” said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.
Joe Wasson | Scottsdale, AZ
| Race Bike – Factory 480 RR
“The team and I have been together my whole career and to continue forward with them is more than exciting, it’s an honor to represent such an amazing company! I just wanted to thank everyone for my past years and years to come! I’m super stoked for another year racing for Beta USA and can’t wait to win more championships!”
About Beta Motorcycles:
Beta USA, Inc. is the United States distributor of Beta Motorcycles. Beta Motorcycles has been a family-owned company since 1905, producing Italian motorcycles manufactured at their factory in Florence, Italy. Beta Motorcycles are known for their rideability and premium performance. Beta USA, Inc. imports and distributes Enduro, Trials, Dual Sport, and Motocross motorcycles to over 200 dealerships nationwide.
