Action-packed weekend WorldSBK Magny Cours and MotoGP San Marino

The Aruba.it Racing team and Michele Pirro are ready to hit the track together again in the MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera in Misano Adriatico

An action-packed weekend awaits the Aruba.it Racing team as they are competing both in the Superbike World Championship in Magny Cours for the French Round and in Misano for the MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera.

The Aruba.it Racing team returns to action in MotoGP for its second wild card of the season with test rider Michele Pirro, who, last May at the Italian GP, had already ridden the Desmosedici GP with a livery similar to the Panigale V4 R that it is contesting the WorldSBK Championship. The third and last wild card in the premier class for the Aruba.it Racing Team for this year – the most anticipated one – will see reigning WorldSBK World Champion Alvaro Bautista taking to the track at the Malaysian GP on the next 11th-12th November in Sepang.

Action at the San Marino GP for the Aruba.it Racing team and Michele Pirro begin on Friday for the first free practice session at 10:45am local time, while on Saturday at 3pm, the Sprint race will kick off on 13-lap distance. The Race will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm CEST over a 27-lap distance.

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing #51)

“I am delighted to be back racing wearing the colours of the Aruba.it Racing Team. This is my second wild card with the team this year after the Italian GP last May in Mugello. Misano is a home race both for me and for Ducati. It’s a track that I really like, and I’ll try to do my best. The goal is to be as close as possible to the frontrunners and score some points in the races. I am excited and can’t wait to race in front of all the Italian fans and Ducati enthusiasts”.