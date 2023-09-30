Red Bull KTM Factory Racing used tunnel vision at Motegi MotoGP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing used tunnel vision at Motegi, and unveiled their advanced and reactive engineering arm to classify the KTM RC16s in 2nd and 4th thanks to the skills of Brad Binder and Jack Miller respectively. The South African was 5th fastest in qualifying and an undisputed runner-up during the fourteenth Grand Prix Sprint of the season, taking place in dry and warm conditions in Japan. Miller ran 3rd for most of the 12-lap race and crossed the line in 4th.

Brad Binder powers to a new outright lap-record – the fastest time at Motegi since 2015 – on Friday, qualifies 5th on Saturday and obtains a clear 2nd position after the Japanese Sprint

3rd position on the grid (a fourth front row of 2023) and improved feeling for Jack Miller at the circuit where he last tasted MotoGP victory. The Aussie then ranks 4th in the Sprint

Top five qualifying speed for both Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders and top four race positions hint at the new potential of the upgraded KTM RC16 technical package

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Deniz Öncü is the top KTM RC4 racer in Moto3™ with 2nd place on the grid while in Moto2™ Pedro Acosta takes a second row berth after qualifying

Many eyes stared into the Red Bull KTM pitbox when the doors rolled up on Friday. Both Brad Binder and Jack Miller were using updated versions of their RC16 prototype race bikes complete with chassis modifications used by test rider Dani Pedrosa on his run to 4th position at the recent San Marino Grand Prix. Binder was immediately up to speed around a short and looping 14-corner layout where he’d finished as runner-up the previous year. Miller was also fast from the first exits and both riders easily banked direct entry to Q2 during a sunny Friday Practice 2 session.

Binder set the mark late into P2 with a double fast lap blitz that shattered the eight-year-old lap record. The achievement left #33 firmly in 1st place and ready for the sessions on Saturday. After Q2 in similar conditions Binder was slender half a second from Pole Position but was upstaged by an almost perfect Miller who charged to 3rd place and was 0.353 of a second from P1.

The MotoGP Sprint was run over 12 laps during the afternoon. Miller and Binder charged into 2nd and 3rd during the opening corners. Binder passed his teammate and shadowed Jorge Martin. Miller valiantly defended the final podium spot until the last three laps but still finished a strong 4th. The Red Bull KTM team are optimistic of more trophies for the 24-lap Grand Prix on Sunday.

Brad Binder, 5th in qualification, 2nd in the Sprint: “I had a great start and dived into Turn 1 past a couple of guys on the inside. My plan was to get up to the front straightaway but the pace was incredible and I could not believe the lap-times we were doing. It was a good race though and I’m happy to be back on the podium. My boys did an amazing job and my bike has worked better than it has all year so let’s try again tomorrow.”

Jack Miller, 3rd in qualification, 4th in the Sprint: “That felt good. It was nice fighting with these boys. I ran into a little bit of an issue with the right side of the tire, especially the front, and was struggling to stop the bike, so I was doing what I could to protect my position. Finally, I had a little moment at the bottom of the hill and that opened the door. Generally, the bike is working really well and I’m happy with the performance. If we could just tidy-up a few little things and also my riding can be a bit better then I think we can do a really top job tomorrow.” : “That felt good. It was nice fighting with these boys. I ran into a little bit of an issue with the right side of the tire, especially the front, and was struggling to stop the bike, so I was doing what I could to protect my position. Finally, I had a little moment at the bottom of the hill and that opened the door. Generally, the bike is working really well and I’m happy with the performance. If we could just tidy-up a few little things and also my riding can be a bit better then I think we can do a really top job tomorrow.”



Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “A very good weekend so far and it began with both of the guys going through to Q2. This morning Jack made a fantastic lap for the front row but Brad wasn’t 100% ready to push like he did on Friday but the Sprint showed us again how good he is. Jack did very well to get back with the leaders. We’ll see what we can do tomorrow.”

Results Qualifying MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan

1. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati 1:43.198

2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +0.171

3. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.353

5. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.511

Results MotoGP Sprint Grand Prix of Japan

1. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati 21:00.734

2. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +1.390

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +5.279

4. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +6.194



KTM GP Academy

Moto3 was typically tight and the combined sessions from Friday’s activities witnessed the top twenty wedged between a single second in the time sheets. Seven of the top ten were equipped with the KTM RC4 but by the end of Q2 on Saturday and through distinctly pleasant weather conditions it was Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Deniz Öncü who sat in the middle of the front row with P2. The Turk was just two tenths of a second from Pole Position. Teammate Jose Rueda had to come through Q1 but made it to 16th place and was also only a fractions of a second adrift.

Persistent world championship leader Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Daniel Holgado will start from the second row, in 6th, while Filippo Farioli will getaway from 22nd. Moto3 will play out through 20 gripping laps on Sunday and with the world championship very much in the balance between five riders, all of whom divided by 28 points. Öncü and Holgado among them.

Pedro Acosta assumed his customary position inside the bracket of riders setting the reference in Moto2. The Red Bull KTM Ajo star and clear world championship leader finished 7th in his intermediate category debut at Motegi twelve months earlier but was in the mood for trophies this time. His lap during Q2 was 0.233 from Pole Position and puts the youngster on the tip of the second row. Teammate Albert Arenas was still nursing a delicate left shoulder but his pace was unaffected. He found the top ten by the end of Friday and then captured 20th by the countdown of the clock on Saturday. Moto2 will rush around Motegi with a 22-lap distance.

Results Qualifying Moto3 Grand Prix of Japan

1. Jaume Masia (ESP) Honda 1:56.331

2. Deniz Öncü (TUR), Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.208

3. Matteo Bertelle (ITA) Honda +0.320

6. Daniel Holgado (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +0.445

16. Jose Rueda (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.958

22. Filippo Farioli (ITA) Red Bull KTM Tech3 1:58.197 (Q1)

Results Qualifying Moto2 Grand Prix of Japan

1. Somkiat Chantra (THA) 1:49.898

2. Ai Ogura (JPN) +0.120

3. Jake Dixon (GBR) +0.160

4. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.233

20. Albert Arenas (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo 1:50.564 (Q1)