New 2022 Honda Talon Side-by-sides Rock

Our Honda Talon side-by-sides are already the most awesome off-road vehicles on the planet, but for 2022 they’re even better. With new instrument displays, an integrated switch panel that makes adding accessories easier, more under seat storage on our four-seat models, new colors, and new grilles, bumpers, and bodywork. Choose between conventional suspension and our FOX Live Valve models. The closer you look, the better they look.

The Talon 1000X-4 features FOX Podium shocks with QS3 manual adjustors, while the Talon 1000X-4 FOX Live Valve model comes with a radical, self-adjusting suspension. And for 2022 we’ve given our entire Talon lineup some tasty upgrades that—once again—keep them at the top of anyone’s sport side-by-side line. It’s a party in Talon town!

Want to make just about anything more fun? Share it with a friend—or two, or three. That’s what our Talon 1000X-4 models are all about. Just as awesome as our two-seat Talons, the Talon 1000X-4 and Talon 1000X-4 FOX Live Valve model make a good time even better by adding a pair of stadium style seats in the rear.