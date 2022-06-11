New 2022 Honda Talon Side-by-sides Rock

|
THE TALONS ARE READY TO ROCK
Our Honda Talon side-by-sides are already the most awesome off-road vehicles on the planet, but for 2022 they’re even better. With new instrument displays, an integrated switch panel that makes adding accessories easier, more under seat storage on our four-seat models, new colors, and new grilles, bumpers, and bodywork. Choose between conventional suspension and our FOX Live Valve models. The closer you look, the better they look.
THE MORE, THE MERRIER
Want to make just about anything more fun? Share it with a friend—or two, or three. That’s what our Talon 1000X-4 models are all about. Just as awesome as our two-seat Talons, the Talon 1000X-4 and Talon 1000X-4 FOX Live Valve model make a good time even better by adding a pair of stadium style seats in the rear.
The Talon 1000X-4 features FOX Podium shocks with QS3 manual adjustors, while the Talon 1000X-4 FOX Live Valve model comes with a radical, self-adjusting suspension. And for 2022 we’ve given our entire Talon lineup some tasty upgrades that—once again—keep them at the top of anyone’s sport side-by-side line. It’s a party in Talon town!
WELCOME TO THE OPEN CLASS: THE TALON 1000R, TALON 1000R FOX LIVE VALVE
Sport side-by-sides are just getting more and more popular every year. And our Honda Talon lineup keeps getting better and better every year too. Leading the way are our Talon 1000R and Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve, both with a long list of improvements for 2022.
The best parts don’t change, though. If you’re new to our lineup, here are the basics: The Talons are available in both two- and four-seat models, and with a choice of suspension options. All share the same powerful, Honda designed and built high-output engine, quick-shifting gear-driven automatic DCT transmission, and exclusive i-4WD technology.
Because the Talon 1000R has a longer wheelbase, a wider vehicle track, and more suspension travel than our Talon 1000X, it’s a perfect match for riders who tackle rugged, wide-open terrain. And if you’re really on the gas, you’ll want to check out our Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve. Its active suspension gives it the best off-road handling you’ve ever experienced.
