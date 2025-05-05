Renaux and Vlaanderen Dig Deep for Seventh and Eighth in Portugal

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team’s Maxime Renaux and Calvin Vlaanderen have placed seventh and eighth overall, respectively, at a seriously tough MXGP of Portugal. Heavy rain affected the racing all weekend, with the teammates using their experience to collect vital championship points. The team’s third rider, Jago Geerts, was consistent across the two races, securing 12th overall on the day.

Despite racing in pain after his heavy fall in Switzerland two weeks ago, Renaux showed just how courageous he is by lining up in Portugal. After placing 10th in the MXGP Qualifying Race, the Frenchman turned his attention to Sunday’s Grand Prix races.

With rain falling as the gate dropped for Race One, Renaux gated well and entered the second turn in fifth place. However, he then fell from his machine and remounted at the tail end of the field. From there, Renaux was relentless in his charge towards the front and moved into fifth on the final lap.

The former MX2 World Champion enjoyed another strong start in Race Two, but two crashes early on halted his charge. In the second fall, his front brake lever snapped off, and Renaux managed the situation well to place ninth for seventh overall. A remarkable result, considering that he only made the decision to race the day before travelling to Portugal. For his efforts, Renaux is now sixth in the championship standings.

Following on from his consistent results last time out in Switzerland, Vlaanderen headed to the seventh round of the series aiming to build upon his recent performance. Finishing 12th in Race One, after he crashed out of running sixth, was a strong start to the day for the 28-year-old. Race Two, however, underlined Vlaanderen’s ability. Starting third, he dropped to fourth on the opening lap, but then maintained his high pace to hold his position to the finish line. Placing eighth overall moves Vlaanderen up to ninth in the series standings.

Geerts has been consistent throughout recent rounds, and the trip to Portugal was no different. The Belgian’s 13-12 result secured 12th overall on the day, and he now lies 15th in the championship.

With the MXGP of Portugal complete, the team now travels to Lugo in Spain for round eight of the 2025 MXGP World Championship on May 10-11.

Maxime Renaux

7th MXGP of Portugal, 28-points

6th MXGP Championship Standings, 217-points

“It was good to go 5-9 today because earlier this week I didn’t think I’d be racing. I crashed twice in the first race, but I was happy to finish fifth in that one. I then rode most of Race Two without a front brake lever after I crashed a couple of times, so I could only push so hard. That was a little frustrating but I came here to score points and that’s what I did. So, I have to be happy.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

8th MXGP of Portugal, 27-points

9th MXGP Championship Standings, 162-points

“It’s been a positive weekend. I felt really good on the bike and it was a shame to crash in Race One while in sixth. That ruled out any chance of the podium really, but I still fought hard in Race Two and placed fourth. I was really happy with my riding in that one and kept my mistakes to a minimum, which is hard to do in a mud race like that. It’s a shame about the rain we had but it was the same for everyone I guess.”

Jago Geerts

12th MXGP of Portugal, 17-points

15th MXGP Championship Standings, 103-points

“Two bad starts made things really difficult today and I also crashed in the third turn in Race Two. I can be happy with my consistency and now the goal is to be closer to the front next weekend in Spain.”