Renaux Digs Deep for Sixth at MXGP Round Five

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team’s Maxime Renaux has just missed out on a top-five finish with sixth overall at the MXGP of Trentino. Despite racing while injured, Renaux delivered a creditable 4-7 result to maintain fifth in the MXGP World Championship standings. For both Calvin Vlaanderen and Jago Geerts, crashes held them back from finishing inside the top 10 overall, with Vlaanderen placing 12th and Geerts 14th.

Round five of the series took place at the iconic and picturesque racetrack of Pietramurata, which is located in the foothills of the Dolomites mountain range in Italy. Always a popular venue on the calendar, the circuit attracted a full line-up of 40 riders in the MXGP class, with the overcast weather ensuring favourable racing conditions for every racer.

Renaux lined up in Pietramurata focused on securing valuable championship points as he continues to race with an injured hand, in addition to recovering from his heavy fall last weekend in Sardinia. Fourth in the opening race of the day was a strong start to the Grand Prix, with the Frenchman placing seventh in Race Two for sixth overall. A commendable effort by the former MX2 World Champion, who remains fifth in the championship standings after five rounds.

Vlaanderen had high hopes of building upon his fourth-place race result at last weekend’s MXGP of Sardegna and placed eighth in Race One in Italy. Then, while running seventh in Race Two, Vlaanderen crashed and remounted in 14th, and fell again while 12th. The 28-year-old ultimately crossed the finish line in 16th for 12th overall – a result that sees him move up the championship standings to ninth.

For Geerts, his speed was undeniable, particularly in Race Two where he came from last after a first-turn fall all the way through the pack to 10th at the finish. Geerts crashed out of 12th in Race One to place 15th. By securing 14th overall on the day, the Belgian moves up to 16th in the MXGP World Championship standings.

Up next is the third Grand Prix in as many weeks as the championship heads north west for the MXGP of Switzerland in Fraunfeld for round six of the 2025 campaign.

Maxime Renaux

6th MXGP of Trentino, 32-points

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 5-points

“A difficult day. Racing with my injuries is not easy but I still give it 100% like always. I gave my best today but for sure it’s not where I want to be, so the focus is to continue with my recovery and then I can get back to where I should be.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

12th MXGP of Trentino, 18-points

9th MXGP Championship Standings, 102-points

“Not where I wanted to be today. I felt good yesterday, but today I couldn’t get into a good rhythm. I really wanted a strong second race after finishing eighth in the first one, but I had two big crashes, and thankfully I’m okay. Now it’s time to regroup and head to Switzerland.”

Jago Geerts

14th MXGP of Trentino, 17-points

16th MXGP Championship Standings, 68-points

“I’m really happy with how I rode today, although the results don’t show it. In the first race, I started around 20th, got up to 12th, but then crashed on the second-to-last lap. I then crashed in the first turn of Race Two, but came all the way back to 10th, so that was really good, and I felt great on the bike the whole time. My speed is there, I just need to be getting better starts, and then I’ll be back where I should be finishing in the races.”