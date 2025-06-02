Returns to track at Aragón after convincing debut at Silverstone

· On the occasion of the Aragón Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend at MotorLand Aragón in Alcañiz, Spain, Pirelli will provide the Moto2™ riders with the same specifications already allocated in the previous round at Silverstone. These include the new rear in soft compound, the E0125 specification, which made its debut at Silverstone to great effect. · The soft E0125 is an evolution of the standard soft SC0 compared to which it maintains the same tread compound but combining it with a different structure, developed to further increase stability and ensure even more consistent performance over distance. At Silverstone it was immediately well received by the riders, being the most used rear throughout the weekend as well as being the unanimous choice for the race. At Aragón, the Moto2™ riders will therefore be able to count on two rear options in soft compound – SC0 and E0125 – to be combined at the front with soft SC1 or medium SC2. For each of these options, each rider will have 8 tyres available, (except for the front SC2 supplied in 6 units). As per the regulations, each rider will be able to use a maximum of 17 tyres, 8 front and 9 rear, throughout the weekend. · The allocation for Moto3™ riders is also unchanged compared to Silverstone: SC1 soft and SC2 medium for both the front and rear, each available in 8 pieces per rider. Again, each rider will be allowed to use a maximum of 17 tyres over the weekend. A further test for the new development soft in Moto2™ at Aragón “The debut of the E0125 specification in Moto2™ at Silverstone provided very positive feedback: the riders immediately perceived the benefits of the new structure combined with the already known compound of the standard SC0 and adopted it for most of the sessions, resulting in the unanimous choice for the race. The MotorLand Aragón circuit has very different characteristics to the British one, both in terms of layout and in terms of grip and abrasiveness of the asphalt. Even the temperatures, of the air and consequently of the asphalt, could be much higher. This will give us the opportunity to compare the performance of the new solution in different conditions and to collect further data that will be added to those already obtained in WorldSBK with the same specification, helping us to understand the real potential of this new tyre and therefore the quality of our development work. Like WorldSBK, Moto2™ is proving to be a reliable and key proving ground for our development activities.”