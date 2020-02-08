RINS AND MIR ENJOY SOLID DAY 1 AS MOTOGP SEPANG TEST OPENS 2020

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 7.

Alex Rins: 3rd – 1:59.195 (+ 0.250)

Joan Mir: 9th – 1:59.568 (+ 0.623)

Sylvain Guintoli: 18th – 2:00.371 (+ 1.426)

The Sepang International Circuit played host to the first test of 2020, where useful progress was made by Team SUZUKI ECSTAR’s riders.

Work began with confirmatory runs for the engine spec which was debuted in the Valencia and Jerez tests at the end of last year, this allowed the riders to reconfirm the positive feelings experienced previously.

Alex Rins then switched his attention to trying a new aerodynamic package with additional wings, which he found beneficial. Rins completed a total of 56 laps, finishing with a best time of 1:59.195 and third position.

Joan Mir spent time trying various points including new swingarm and the new chassis, he also tried a modified tank cover to assist with ergonomics and braking. The youngster also reported positive findings, finishing the session in ninth and completing 51 laps.

Test Rider Sylvain Guintoli also worked on the aerodynamic package and continued in his important role collecting data for the team by putting in 48 laps.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“It has been a positive start to the test, we’ve been working through the list of items we wanted to try. Alex concentrated mainly on confirming the engine spec, as well as working on different fairing options, and this was the key focus today for him. Joan tested the new chassis and new swingarm and some other things such as electronics. By the end of the three-days test everyone will have tested everything, so the work is going well. Our pace seems quite consistent so let’s continue like this.”

Alex Rins:

“Today was a really good day! I’m excited and happy to be back on my bike, I really missed it during the winter. Today I spent some time on the fairing area, and I tried some new variations of the package. I found a configuration I liked, so we’ve taken a step forward and I’m happy about that. Tomorrow we’ll work on the electronic area and the chassis. We’re using the same engine as in the tests at the end of last year, and the feeling is still very positive. We’ll continue to work!”

Joan Mir:

“One of the things that we worked on today was my bike position, and this was something really important to do because I already feel better and more comfortable when riding, so that’s a positive. I also tried a new chassis and a new swingarm and worked towards confirming the engine. It’s important to find out what works well, and not so well, so we’ll use these days to try and get lots of information.”

Sylvain Guintoli:

“We’ve already done a lot of work in the days ahead of this test and made lots of selections for Alex and Joan to try. So today we continued, and we worked on things like the aerodynamic package. The weather wasn’t ideal as it was quite windy and also a bit wet, so it made it a bit trickier. But anyway, everything felt good and I managed to improve my personal best time here at Sepang so that was positive. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow!”

Sepang Test – Day 1 Results:

1. QUARTARARO, Fabio Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:58.945

2. MORBIDELLI, Franco Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:58.996 0.051 / 0.051

3. RINS, Alex Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:59.195 0.250 / 0.199

4. CRUTCHLOW, Cal LCR Honda CASTROL 1:59.234 0.289 / 0.039

5. MILLER, Jack Pramac Racing 1:59.236 0.291 / 0.002

6. VIÑALES, Maverick Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:59.367 0.422 / 0.131

7. ESPARGARO, Aleix Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:59.427 0.482 / 0.060

8. ESPARGARO, Pol Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:59.536 0.591 / 0.109

9. MIR, Joan Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:59.568 0.623 / 0.032

10. ROSSI, Valentino Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:59.569 0.624 / 0.001

11. DOVIZIOSO, Andrea Ducati Team 1:59.666 0.721 / 0.097

12. MARQUEZ, Marc Repsol Honda Team 1:59.676 0.731 / 0.010

13. MARQUEZ, Alex Repsol Honda Team 1:59.918 0.973 / 0.242

14. PETRUCCI, Danilo Ducati Team 1:59.939 0.994 / 0.021

15. PEDROSA, Dani Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 2:00.017 1.072 / 0.078

16. OLIVEIRA, Miguel Red Bull KTM Tech 3 2:00.131 1.186 / 0.114

17. BAGNAIA, Francesco Pramac Racing 2:00.136 1.191 / 0.005

18. GUINTOLI, Sylvain SUZUKI Test Team 2:00.371 1.426 / 0.235

19. ZARCO, Johann Reale Avintia Racing 2:00.464 1.519 / 0.093

20. LECUONA, Iker Red Bull KTM Tech 3 2:00.511 1.566 / 0.047

21. BINDER, Brad Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 2:00.519 1.574 / 0.008

22. RABAT, Tito Reale Avintia Racing 2:00.750 1.805 / 0.231

23. NAKAGAMI, Takaaki LCR Honda IDEMITSU 2:00.815 1.870 / 0.065

24. TEST 1, Yamaha Yamaha Test Team 2:01.080 2.135 / 0.265

25. TEST 2, Yamaha Yamaha Test Team 2:01.744 2.799 / 0.664

26. SAVADORI, Lorenzo Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 2:03.150 4.205 / 1.406

NC SMITH, Bradley Aprilia Factory Racing

NC PIRRO, Michele Ducati Team

NC KALLIO, Mika Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

NC TSUDA, Takuya SUZUKI Test Team

NC TEST 3, Yamaha Yamaha Test Team