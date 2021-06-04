Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Jason Anderson suffers broken hand

ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING’S JASON ANDERSON SUSTAINS A BROKEN HAND

ANDERSON EXPECTED TO MISS 6-8 WEEKS OF RACING THIS SUMMER

Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson has sustained a broken hand following a practice crash that took place earlier today in his home state of New Mexico. Anderson is expected to miss six to eight weeks of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, beginning with this Saturday’s Thunder Valley MX National in Lakewood, Colorado.

Stephen Westfall, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “It’s very unfortunate that Jason had a crash while practicing today, resulting in a broken right hand. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back to the races ASAP.”

Husqvarna Motorcycles.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is widely known for leading innovation and providing exceptional performance across its street and offroad products, as well as being present in all top-level racing disciplines. With the brand originally founded in Sweden in 1903, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ machines have been designed and manufactured in Mattighofen, Austria since 2013.

Rockstar Energy Drink

Rockstar Energy Drink is designed for those who lead active lifestyles – from Athletes to Rockstars. Available in over 20 flavors at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries, Rockstar supports the Rockstar lifestyle across the globe through Action Sports, Motor Sports, and Live Music.