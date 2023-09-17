Rough start to SuperMotocross playoffs in Charlotte

“This was much improved from last weekend. Last weekend was such a struggle I was just looking for any type of positive from this weekend, and I came out and was P1 in practice…I believe that’s one of my first poles of the season, and then just two solid motos. I didn’t get great starts, but I didn’t get terrible starts, so fourth overall on the day.,” said Hampshire. “I’m not stoked on it, but it’s a huge improvement so we’ll take that into L.A. next weekend where it’s a more Supercross track. Hopefully, my back heals from this track today, and then I’ll be ready to go next weekend.”
“It was a rough one, but there are positives to take away from it. It’s been hard to get the bike set up for these types of races. This is a brand-new thing this year, so I think everyone is struggling with bike setup. I think we’re getting there, we just need a few things,” said Hawkins. “I’m looking forward to next weekend, and I want to thank the team for believing in me for these last couple rounds.”
2. Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki), 2-2
3. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), 3-3
…
4. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 5-4
10. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 7-13
16. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15-15
450 SuperMotocross Results
2. Ken Roczen (Suzuki), 3-1
3. Chase Sexton (Honda), 2-3
1. Hunter Lawrence – 89 points
2. Jo Shimoda – 86 points
3. Haiden Deegan – 82 points
…
5. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 62 points
12. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 46 points
16. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 25 points
450 SuperMotocross Rider Point Standings
1. Chase Sexton – 90 points
2. Jett Lawrence – 88 points
3. Ken Roczen – 80 points