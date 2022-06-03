Back-to-back Gran Premi de Catalunya MotoGP Rhythm

The Aruba.it Racing team back on track with Michele Pirro and the Ducati Desmosedici GP for the Gran Premi de Catalunya MotoGP

The Aruba.it Racing team’s MotoGP adventure begins with a fascinating back-to-back. Just a few days after the Gran Premio d’Italia won by Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), Michele Pirro will be back on track with the Ducati Desmosedici GP at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Gran Premi de Catalunya, ninth round of the 2022 MotoGP season.

The third and final 2022 wild card for the Aruba.it Racing team is scheduled for September 4th at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Grand.

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing #51)
“It’s nice to race right after Mugello because it allows me to get into a rhythm. The goal is to improve, session by session, working to take points for the standings. It’s not easy since the competition is very high but we still have confidence. I haven’t ridden on this track for a few years but I’m sure I can do well.”

