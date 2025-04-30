Round 5 AMA NGPC Series at Fox Raceway in Pala California

April 30, 2025 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Round 5 AMA NGPC Series at Fox Raceway in Pala California

Pala, CA

Round Five

April 27, 2025
DeMartile Charges to Second at Fox Raceway

Round 5 of the AMA NGPC Series took place at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Despite light rain leading into the weekend, the moisture didn’t hold, and the track dried out quickly, creating dusty and rough race conditions. The course featured a blend of motocross, flattrack, and technical rock sections, providing a challenging layout for all riders.

Beta Factory rider Dare DeMartile showed speed and consistency throughout the weekend with a strong showing in practice and solid pace on race day. After a great start, he slipped back to third early on but stayed in the fight, eventually climbing back to second place. In the final 30 minutes, DeMartile launched a charge for the lead, battling bar-to-bar for multiple laps.

He crossed the finish line in second, just under one second behind the winner, aboard his Beta Factory 480RR. The result marks another podium for DeMartile and the Beta USA team as they continue to pursue a championship in the 2025 NGPC season.

 
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 2nd Place » Pro Class

Factory 480 RR

“Vibes felt good all weekend. Felt good all day at practice and really enjoyed the track! I got off to a good start ended up getting past in the second turn for second and unfortunately got past again going into the pro section for third, charge my way back up to second place. With about 30 minutes left put a hard charge on first And was side-by-side for the last three laps. Made some moves to get into the lead but couldn’t make it stick. I ended up crossing the finish line in second place with not even being a second apart from first. Good battle! I learned a lot really pushing for this NGPC win”

Photos: Kato Foto

2026 Newest Bike Reviews

TMW 2026 Motorcycle Model Review Guides
About Michael Le Pard 11704 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

Related Articles