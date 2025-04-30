Round 5 AMA NGPC Series at Fox Raceway in Pala California

Round 5 of the AMA NGPC Series took place at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Despite light rain leading into the weekend, the moisture didn’t hold, and the track dried out quickly, creating dusty and rough race conditions. The course featured a blend of motocross, flattrack, and technical rock sections, providing a challenging layout for all riders.

Beta Factory rider Dare DeMartile showed speed and consistency throughout the weekend with a strong showing in practice and solid pace on race day. After a great start, he slipped back to third early on but stayed in the fight, eventually climbing back to second place. In the final 30 minutes, DeMartile launched a charge for the lead, battling bar-to-bar for multiple laps.

He crossed the finish line in second, just under one second behind the winner, aboard his Beta Factory 480RR. The result marks another podium for DeMartile and the Beta USA team as they continue to pursue a championship in the 2025 NGPC season.