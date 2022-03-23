Mr. Stefan Pierer, KTM AG CEO and the current Motorcycle Sport Manufacturers’ Association (MSMA) chairman for a period including 2021-2022, met with Mr. Biense Bierma as the new General Secretary begins his rounds of MSMA participants in what is a new era for the association. KTM opened doors to Mr Bierma in Austria as the union of the principal manufacturers for sanctioned world championship racing continues to flourish. The MSMA features the management committees of a number of companies and brands at the top level of motorcycle competition including all six of the leading firms in MotoGP™: Aprilia, Ducati, Honda, KTM, Suzuki and Yamaha.

The MSMA was created 30 years ago as a representative body for the constructors taking part in Grand Prix. Its objectives are to foster the development of motorcycle sports and enhance their worldwide image and reputation together with the FIM and series’ promoters.

It not only helps in deciding sporting and technical rules but also pushes for other short and long-term concerns such as safety protocols, costs and sustainability in a range of series’. The MSMA is one of four entities in the MotoGP Grand Prix Commission (together with the FIM, Dorna and IRTA) but is also implicit in the management process of championships both onroad and offroad.

Stefan Pierer, CEO KTM AG & current MSMA Chairman: “The last two years have been challenging in a number of ways for the motorcycle industry and there has been strong solidarity between the manufacturers through the MSMA. The new appointment of the General Secretary, Biense Bierma, should allow us to continue in this positive direction both for wider subjects as well as sporting ones in highly visual and important championships such as MotoGP. We are thinking about safety, we are thinking about sustainability and we want to work on the long-term future of racing whether it is with slick tires or off-road treads. It was a pleasure to talk with Biense in his first trip to KTM and as he starts the process of visiting all the manufacturers. We are sure that we will be able to work efficiently and smoothly for the benefit of the brands as well as the sport in the years to come.”

Biense Bierma, General Secretary MSMA: “It was a great honor to meet Mr. Stefan Pierer as the MSMA Chairman and the CEO of KTM AG and to have an open talk about racing in general and the long-term future of racing for both onroad and off-road. To be able to visit the KTM facilities, meeting and knowing other people for me is of highly added value and I’m really looking forward visiting other manufacturers soon. I want to thank Stefan for his trust and the trust of all the other manufacturers to represent them collectively in all their motorsport activities for now and the future.”