2022 Canadian Pro Superbike Championship Final Results

Richmond Hill, ON. Motorcycle racer Ben Young has won his second Canadian Pro Superbike championship on a BMW M 1000 RR. Young secured his win at the season’s final race weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) in Bowmanville, Ontario.

Solidifying his dominance and sheer pace around the track, Young broke the qualifying lap record as well as the overall race lap record on CTMP’s Grand Prix circuit. Furthermore, due to his consistent performance and that of other BMWs in the field all season long, BMW Motorrad also took home the 2022 Constructor’s Championship, beating out competitors Suzuki, Kawasaki, Yamaha and others.

“It feels great to secure my second championship with BMW,” said Young. “Due to COVID, this year was our first full season since my last championship in 2019, and we enjoyed being able to go full force.”

This was Young’s 16th consecutive podium finish, with the run stretching back into last season. His record in this year’s nine races reads an impressive five victories and four second places. In addition, Young has extended BMW’s streak of consecutive podium finishes to an incredible 85. This was the 125th podium for BMW at the Canadian Superbike Championship (CSBK).

“The success we have seen in Canadian Superbike racing has been staggering. Riders on BMWs have won nine out of the last twelve championships,” said Johann von Balluseck, Director of BMW Motorrad Canada. “Ben has been an incredible competitor and champion and is very deserving of this win.”

Young was leading the series going into this final race weekend. So much so, that if Young completed his race weekend anywhere on the podium, he would be out of reach of his competitors in the standings. In the three-race event, Young proceeded to win Race 1 on Saturday and finish second in Races 2 and 3. Young also managed to set his race lap record on the final lap of Race 2, which is made more impressive considering the physical requirements and that he was on used tires. Young’s team, Van Dolder’s Home Team BMW, also won the CSBK Team of the Year award.

In 2021, Young also won the 2021 BMW Motorrad Race Trophy. The Race Trophy brings together private BMW racers from different international and national championships around the world in a unique competition. The points won correspond to the percentage of the points that the competitors have scored in their respective championship in relation to the maximum number of points possible in the series. Young was rewarded for his success with a new BMW M 1000 RR road bike.

