Super Enduro World Championship GP Germany – National Hare & Hound Murphy – MXGP Patagonia-Argentina – Full Gas Sprint Enduro Gaston Results
March 23, 2022Michael Le PardNewsComments Off on Super Enduro World Championship GP Germany – National Hare & Hound Murphy – MXGP Patagonia-Argentina – Full Gas Sprint Enduro Gaston Results
Super Enduro World Championship
Rd. 4 & 5 GP Germany
Riesa, Germany
March 19th – 20th, 2022
The last two rounds of the Super Enduro World Championship were in Germany this weekend. A homecoming for Beta Rider Tim Apolle and the backdrop for Jonny Walker to finish off a strong Super Enduro season. In round 4, Walker continue his year-long battle with Colton Haaker. In this round, Haaker was able to finish just above Walker at the end of the three heats, which put them both in a tie for 2nd place overall in the standings. In the 5th and final round, Walker battled hard and rode extremely well, beating Haaker 2 out of the 3 heats to win silver in the championship. Tim Apolle, who was energized by being back in his home country, had the best showing of his season in each of the two rounds, to finish 5th place in the championship.
Results:
Jonny Walker
Round 4 – 3/3/3 Round 5 – 2/2/3 — 2nd Place Overall | Prestige Class
Tim Apolle
Round 4 – 4/5/4 Round 5 – 4/5/5 — 5th Place Overall | Prestige Class
Jonny Walker
Factory 300 RR
“Second place on the night and second place in the championship, I’m honestly so happy for what we have achieved. I want to say a massive thanks to Marc Robert, my mechanic. He’s put lots of hours in to make this happen. Also thank you to my amazing sponsors, I really couldn’t do it with put them.”
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“I’m super excited to have performed well in my home country. It was a fun weekend and I’m happy to conclude the championship with good results.”
National Hare & Hound
Round 2
Murphy, ID
March 20th, 2022
One of the most scenic stops on the series. This stop is consistently a favorite among the racers. Sunday was super cold but skies were clear. Rain from an earlier system had knocked down the dust allowing for some closer wheel to wheel racing. Beta Factory rider Zane Roberts had a tough event. After a good start to the race, he hit something about 10 miles in that immediately threw him to the ground. After dusting off and attempting to finish Zane realized he wasn’t in any shape to continue and pulled out of the event. Joe Wasson took the hole shot on the bomb run but his race was also influenced by a crash. Joe was riding well and running with the leaders but got tangled up in a cattle guard which set him back a few minutes. He was able to recover and finished on the podium in third place.
Results:
Joe Wasson
3rd Place | Open Pro
Zane Roberts
DNF | Open Pro
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“Sunday was super cold but got ready nice and early. I took my bike to the line and was ready to go racing! I was feeling good about Idaho I knew I could do well. I got a good start and was battling in the top three. Fresh rain had made for wheel-to-wheel racing. Unfortunately, I messed up going over a cattle guard and dropped the pace of the leaders. I was unable to close the gap as the boys were on it. Overall a good race with a 3rd overall finish.”
MXGP
Patagonia-Argentina
Villa La Angostura, Argentina
March 20th, 2022
The MXGP round in Argentina was on the beautiful track of Villa La Angostura. Its very fast and one of the more spectacular course on the circuit. Beta SDM Corse rider Jeremy Van Horebeek got into a good rhythm at Villa La Angostura and rode well. In race 1, Jeremy got blocked at the start but rode aggressively and was able to make several overtakes to move up and finish 7th. In race 2, Jeremy got a better start and had great race pace again. He finished 7th, matching his results from the first race. This put him 6th overall on the day and bumped him up to 5th overall in the championship standings.
Results:
Jeremy Van Horebeek
Race 1 – 7th | Race 2 – 7th | 6th Overall
Championship standings – 5th Place
Jeremy Van Horebeek
Factory 450 RX
“Thank you Argentina for the warm welcome and the great atmosphere. Sixth place overall and fifth in the championship after 3 rounds! Thanks to Beta Argentina for the good help and big thanks to the team to make this dream continue.”
Full Gas Sprint Enduro
GTR Complex
Gaston, SC
March 20th, 2022
Evan Smith competed in the Full Gas Sprint Enduro this past weekend. Weather conditions were ideal with sandy track conditions. Evan sand-surfed his way to a 2nd place finish securing a spot on the podium.
Results:
Evan Smith
2nd Place – XC1
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“I had a fun weekend at the Full Gas Sprint Enduro. I rode well and was happy to get a podium. I’m looking forward to the Tiger Run GNCC just up the road next weekend.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Munich. BMW Motorrad finished the year with a record sales result despite major challenges. With 194,261 units (+14.8%), 2021 was the best year since BMW Motorrad was founded (previous year: 169,272). Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad: […]