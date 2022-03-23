Super Enduro World Championship GP Germany – National Hare & Hound Murphy – MXGP Patagonia-Argentina – Full Gas Sprint Enduro Gaston Results

One of the most scenic stops on the series. This stop is consistently a favorite among the racers. Sunday was super cold but skies were clear. Rain from an earlier system had knocked down the dust allowing for some closer wheel to wheel racing. Beta Factory rider Zane Roberts had a tough event. After a good start to the race, he hit something about 10 miles in that immediately threw him to the ground. After dusting off and attempting to finish Zane realized he wasn’t in any shape to continue and pulled out of the event. Joe Wasson took the hole shot on the bomb run but his race was also influenced by a crash. Joe was riding well and running with the leaders but got tangled up in a cattle guard which set him back a few minutes. He was able to recover and finished on the podium in third place. Results: Joe Wasson 3rd Place | Open Pro Zane Roberts DNF | Open Pro