Silverstone Circuit MotoGP season with Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori

Aprilia Racing arrives at the Silverstone Circuit for the seventh round of the MotoGP season with Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori. Silverstone is a special track for Aprilia Racing: in 2021, the manufacturer from Noale claimed its first podium in the MotoGP era. Last year, the team secured pole position, set a new track record and finished third in the sprint race. Following a challenging weekend at Le Mans, Marco Bezzecchi heads to Silverstone with strong determination. It’s a track where, in MotoGP in 2023, he claimed pole position and finished second in the sprint race and secured second place in the Moto2 race in 2021 after starting from pole. Alongside, Lorenzo Savadori is focused on the development of the RS-GP25, with the goal of collecting valuable data and continuing to work on the bike’s competitiveness during a race weekend. The Silverstone circuit is considered one of the fastest on the calendar and one of the most prestigious in the world of motorsport, with over 70 years of history. It is a technical circuit with long straights, 10 right-hand turns, and 8 left-hand turns.