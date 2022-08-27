Sim Racing: 2022 MotoGP eSport Championship Jerez

Piero Ricciuti takes another podium in Race 1 of the third round of the 2022 MotoGP eSport Championship

The eRiders of the MotoGP eSport Global Series returned to action with the MotoGP22 video game for the third round of the 2022 season held online this afternoon.

In the first of the two races at the Spanish circuit of Jerez de la Frontera, Piero Ricciuti (aka PieroRicciuti55) secured his second podium finish with the Ducati Lenovo eSport Team. Piero made a good from fourth on the grid and kept the same position in the opening lap. Then he stayed in the slipstream of “adriaan_26” until he took advantage of a mistake he made to take the third step of the podium at the finish line.

In Race 2, held on the Austrian track of the Red Bull Ring, the e-gamer from Abruzzo was more unlucky: having started from the front row with the third fastest time, PieroRicciuti55 had managed to climb up to second to chaise the first, and setting also the fastest lap. Towards the middle of the race, however, after coming out of the corner wider than usual, Piero crashed and only rejoined in tenth place, where he eventually finished the race.

After Round 3, Ricciuti is sixth in the overall standings, 22.5 points behind the leader.

Piero Ricciuti aka PieroRicciuti55 (#5 Ducati Lenovo eSport Team)

“I’m happy to have managed to get another podium even though I’m a little disappointed because, in this round, I could also have got my first win with the Ducati Lenovo eSport Team. At Jerez, after a good start, I managed to climb up to third place and even tried a move on “AndreaSaveri11” for second place. Unfortuy, I then finished fourth again but, taking advantage of a mistake by “adriaan_26″, I managed to get back to the podium positions and finish third. Unfortunately, in the race in Austria, I crashed while I was second: after the new chicane, I went out wider than in the previous laps and hit an advertising sign. It’s a shame because the Red Bull Ring is a track I like and where I won last year, and I knew I had the pace to try and win again this year. Anyway, I take the positive from this third round, where we regained speed and a good feeling with the bike.”

Round 4 of the 2022 MotoGP eSport Global Series 2022 will be contested online on 23rd September. It will feature a race on the virtual version of the Chang International Circuit (Thailand) and one on the Twin Ring Motegi (Japan).