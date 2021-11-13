Sim Racing: Ducati ends 2021 MotoGP eSport Championship

Andrea Saveri returns to victory in Race 2 of the last MotoGP eSport Round at Valencia, while he finishes sixth in Race 1 at Austin

Ducati Lenovo eSport team rider Andrea Saveri ends the 2021 MotoGP eSport Championship in third place

Andrea Saveri, aka AndrewZh, returned to victory in the final round of the MotoGP eSport 2021 Championship held this evening with the MotoGP 21 videogame inside the MotoGP eSport Arena, located in the paddock of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Cheste (Spain), stage this weekend of the Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana.

In the last challenge among the 11 finalists of the Championship, AndrewZh was able to achieve a sixth place in the first race at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin (USA) after starting with the fourth-fastest time, a crash on the first lap after a contact forced him to move up from the eleventh position. In the second race, held on the virtual version of the Valencia track, the Bolognese e-gamer scored an extraordinary victory starting from pole position and holding the lead from start to finish.

Thanks to the success in the last heat, the 20-year-old concludes the 2021 season with the third overall place in the Championship, while it was Lorenzo Daretti (aka Trastevere73), winner of Race 1, who won the title of MotoGP eSport 2021 Champion.

Andrea Saveri aka “AndrewZh” (#11 Ducati Lenovo eSport Team)

“It’s a shame how the race in Austin went. I knew I had to win both races to have a chance to fight for the title until the end. Unfortunately, in the first corner in Race 1, I was hit and crashed. I tried to make a comeback, but I lost time overtaking my rivals, and in the end, I finished sixth. Race 2 in Valencia was perfect. I started from the pole position, and I knew I had the best pace. I won, staying in the lead from the beginning to the end. Today, luck was not on our side, but I’m still happy with third place in the Championship! I will try again next year”