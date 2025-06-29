Sixth overall at Southwick another step forward for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire

A sixth-place finish overall signaled another step forward for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire during Round 5 of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Southwick, with 450MX teammate Malcom Stewart ultimately salvaging 10th overall.

 

Equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, Hampshire posted the eighth-fastest qualifying time during the morning sessions, before climbing through the field after a first turn pile-up in Moto 1 to an impressive eighth-place result.

In Moto 2, the 29-year-old toughed out the deteriorating track conditions, racing to a season-high moto finish of fourth position following an inpspired late-race charge. Hampshire would complete the weekend in sixth overall and maintains P6 in the 450MX standings.

“Pretty solid day here in Southwick,” reflected Hampshire. “I felt good in qualifying, and then a first turn pile-up in Moto 1 had me in pretty much last place. We were strong all race to come back to eighth, and I knew all I needed was a better start for the second one. We got that, and plugged away from there on a tough track, and it feels good to get my first top-five moto score with P4 in that one. We’ll take it and look forward to RedBud next weekend.”

Stewart and his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition returned to action for a top 10 finish overall in Massachusetts, with a 12-10 race scorecard despite facing his share of adversity this afternoon seeing him climb to 11th in the championship standings.

“Southwick was a battle, for sure!” Stewart said. “Went down first moto in the turn, and my starts were killing me all day. Rode strong, but was buried in the pack, and this isn’t the track where you wanna come from behind. Still made a lot of great passes, learned a ton, and I’m taking that momentum into RedBud. Let’s keep building!”

Next Race: July 5 – RedBud, Michigan

Results 450MX Class – Southwick National
1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)
2. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
3. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
6. RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)
7. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)
9. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)
10. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

Standings 450MX Class 2025 after 5 of 11 rounds
1. Jett Lawrence, 240 points
2. Eli Tomac, 202
3. Hunter Lawrence, 197
4. Aaron Plessinger, 188
6. RJ Hampshire, 149
11. Malcolm Stewart, 82
21. Justin Barcia, 21

