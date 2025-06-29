Sixth overall at Southwick another step forward for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire

Equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, Hampshire posted the eighth-fastest qualifying time during the morning sessions, before climbing through the field after a first turn pile-up in Moto 1 to an impressive eighth-place result.

In Moto 2, the 29-year-old toughed out the deteriorating track conditions, racing to a season-high moto finish of fourth position following an inpspired late-race charge. Hampshire would complete the weekend in sixth overall and maintains P6 in the 450MX standings.

“Pretty solid day here in Southwick,”“I felt good in qualifying, and then a first turn pile-up in Moto 1 had me in pretty much last place. We were strong all race to come back to eighth, and I knew all I needed was a better start for the second one. We got that, and plugged away from there on a tough track, and it feels good to get my first top-five moto score with P4 in that one. We’ll take it and look forward to RedBud next weekend.”

Stewart and his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition returned to action for a top 10 finish overall in Massachusetts, with a 12-10 race scorecard despite facing his share of adversity this afternoon seeing him climb to 11th in the championship standings.

“Southwick was a battle, for sure!” Stewart said. “Went down first moto in the turn, and my starts were killing me all day. Rode strong, but was buried in the pack, and this isn’t the track where you wanna come from behind. Still made a lot of great passes, learned a ton, and I’m taking that momentum into RedBud. Let’s keep building!”