Sixth place after a comeback for Marco Bezzecchi in the USA race

Aprilia Racing earned a positive result in the long race at the Circuit Of The Americas, with four bikes in the points and an outstanding race by Marco Bezzecchi, who finished sixth after an extraordinary comeback ride. Lorenzo Savadori finished in fifteenth place. Trackhouse MotoGP Team riders, Ai Ogura and Raúl Fernández, also finished in the points. Declared a wet race, there were moments of confusion with several riders who decided to pit just minutes ahead of the start in order to switch to bikes with dry track setups. Consequently, the start was delayed and the race reduced to 19 laps, with all the riders on slicks. Marco Bezzecchi put in an outstanding performance characterized by a fast pace and spectacular overtaking. The Italian rider was protagonist of a spectacular comeback ride from the thirteenth spot on the grid, making up positions lap after lap and finishing with a well-deserved sixth place. It was a positive race for Lorenzo Savadori as well – subbing for Jorge Martín – who finished fifteenth, which puts him in the points zone. Worth a mention is the performance by Trackhouse MotoGP Team’s Ai Ogura, who replicated his sprint race result, finishing ninth to be the second Aprilia in the top nine spots. His teammate, Raúl Fernández, completed the positive day for the Noale-based manufacturer, finishing twelfth and contributing to having four Aprilia bikes in the points zone.